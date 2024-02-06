7 High-Growth Stocks to Snag for Spectacular Returns in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the stock market, pursuing high-growth stocks becomes a compelling venture, akin to searching for pearls in the vast sea of possibilities. The year 2024 unfolds with promises of prosperity and strategic opportunities, and within this realm, seven stocks emerge as yielders of potential riches.

Picture a dynamic space where each stock is a thread contributing to the grand design of wealth creation. With its remarkable surge in total revenue and efficient scalability, the first one sets the stage for our expedition. The second one, fostering a community of active buyers and placing a premium on value over quantity, beckons a marketplace of sustained growth.

Deeper, the third one’s cutting-edge neuromodulation technology captivates our attention. Meanwhile, the fourth one’s operational prowess hints at solid growth potential. The fifth one, specializing in property and casualty business, vividly depicts top and bottom-line growth. This leads to the sixth one’s exceptional performance and strategic prowess in aligning with market demand.

The crescendo of the article is marked by the seventh one, where connectivity and cloud solutions epitomize strategic importance and value growth. Read through the fundamentals of these seven high-growth stocks as they unveil their tales of promising a roadmap to financial triumph in 2024.

StoneCo (STNE)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

StoneCo’s (NASDAQ:STNE) priority revolves around growing with efficiency. The indicators include total revenue, adjusted EBT, and adjusted net income. In Q3 2023, StoneCo exceeded its guidance, achieving a 25% year-over-year increase in total revenue. Adjusted EBT soared 3.3 times year-over-year, surpassing guidance by 16%, and adjusted net income grew four times year-over-year.

This impressive growth also suggests the company’s ability to scale operations efficiently. StoneCo’s focus on increasing top-line figures is coupled with a substantial improvement in adjusted EBT and net income, highlighting its adeptness in delivering robust performance and growth.

Furthermore, StoneCo has another priority: generating cash based on the increase in adjusted net cash. The company experienced a year-over-year increase of R$1.8 billion, hitting R$4.9 billion. Notably, R$300 million of this excess cash was allocated to a repurchase program approved by the Board in September 2023.

Finally, the client base increased by 42% year-over-year, with a quarter-over-quarter net addition of 317K, reaching almost 3.3 million merchants. The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSMB) take rate increased by 0.28% year-over-year to 2.49%, serving as a critical foundation for rapidly expanding market value.

GigaCloud (GCT)

Source: C H A L N / Shutterstock.com

GigaCloud’s (NASDAQ:GCT) growth in active buyers and average spending support its vital value growth. The increase in active buyers to 4,602 in the 12 months ending September 30, 2023, reflects GigaCloud’s lead in attracting and retaining a growing customer base. The 10% year-over-year growth indicates buyers’ sustained interest and adoption of the platform.

Additionally, there is a substantial 28.5% jump in average spend per active buyer from Q3 2022, reaching approximately $149K. This metric signifies an increase in the number of buyers with a notable boost in the amount each buyer is willing to spend on the platform. This jump reflects the platform’s ability to attract high-quality, high-volume buyers.

Overall, GigaCloud’s lead in increasing average spend per buyer suggests that the platform effectively caters to buyers’ needs, provides value, and encourages larger transactions. This aligns with the company’s goal of attracting high-value buyers, contributing to the overall growth in gross merchandise value (GMV). Hence, the focus on quality over quantity in buyer metrics suggests a sustainable approach to marketplace development.

Brainsway (BWAY)

Source: venusvi / Shutterstock.com

Brainsway’s (NASDAQ:BWAY) solid performance signifies its top-line growth. For instance, in Q3 2023, the company achieved revenue with a rapid 61% year-over-year increase. This impressive growth is based on the increasing demand for Brainsway’s edgy products and services in the neuromodulation market.

Additionally, several factors are vital to this rapid top-line growth. Firstly, the company focuses on advancing its deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (deep TMS) technology, positioning it as a leader in neuromodulation. The effectiveness of Deep TMS in treating various neuropsychiatric disorders may contribute to heightened interest and adoption among healthcare providers. Furthermore, the sequential growth of 6% in Q2 2023 suggests sustained momentum.

Furthermore, Brainsway’s capability to deliver progressive performance suggests an efficient growth strategy and effective product positioning. The increase in the total installed base of Deep TMS systems from 851 to 1,041 demonstrates the company’s lead in expanding its presence. The net placement of 56 systems during Q3, with 46 sold outright, reflects a strong demand for Brainsway’s products.

Arch Resource (ARCH)

Source: Freedom365day / Shutterstock.com

Arch Resource’s (NYSE:ARCH) operational performance suggests solid growth. In Q3 2023, the company had $86.5 million in discretionary cash flow despite constrained advance rates at Leer South. The metallurgical segment delivered higher per-ton realizations and stronger cash margins sequentially. Thus, the company is on track to ship around 1.3 million more tons of coking coal in 2023 than in 2022.

Additionally, the operational lead delivered by Arch Resource is a critical factor in its vital growth potential. Despite challenges, the company’s metallurgical segment maintained a cost structure within the first quartile of U.S. coking coal producers. Sequentially improving per-ton realizations and cash margins suggests the company can optimize its operations.

While facing challenges in Q3, Leer South has contributed significantly to the step-down in operating costs achieved from 2022 to 2023. There is anticipation of incremental improvements in 2024 and strong potential for even higher performance in 2025. Overall, Leer South transitions into the second long wall district, highlighting the forward-looking aspect of Arch’s operational strategy to derive value growth.

Ambac (AMBC)

Source: shutterstock.com/Monster Ztudio

To start with, Ambac’s (NYSE:AMBC) specialty property and casualty business, Everspan and Cirrata, breeds solid top and bottom-line growth. Premium production from these platforms increased by 140%, reaching over $140 million in Q3 2023.

Furthermore, Everspan’s gross premium increased by 160%, reaching $77 million. Also, the company diversified its managing general agent program partners, expanding from 13 to 20 programs within a year. Similarly, Cirrata generated $62 million in premiums in the quarter, reflecting a growth of 119%. The EBITDA for the Insurance Distribution segment was $3.5 million, with an EBITDA margin of 24.1%.

The company provided progressive guidance for its property and casualty businesses. This is forecasting over $700 million of premium production in 2024. This forecast excludes any future acquisitions or startups not previously announced.

Moreover, Everspan is expected to generate close to $400 million in gross premiums in 2024, subject to market conditions. The company targets mid-teen ROEs (return on equity) at scale, with a mid-single-digit ROE forecasted for 2024. Finally, Cirrata targets over $300 million in premium and $60 million in gross revenue in 2024 without additional acquisitions, demonstrating Ambac’s all-around value expansion potential.

Forestar (FOR)

Forestar’s (NYSE:FOR) exceptional performance in Q1 2024 suggests its sound business strategy and execution. Notably, the 84% increase in net income suggests the company’s ability to generate massive profits. This surge in net income results from various factors, including increased demand for finished lots and strategic decision-making.

Additionally, the income growth suggests the company’s ability to manage costs, optimize operations, and enhance income streams. The 3.8% to 16.7% pretax profit margin improvement indicates effective cost management and an operational edge.

Furthermore, a vital driver of Forestar’s lead is the substantial growth in consolidated revenues. This is a remarkable 41% year-over-year increase. This revenue surge can be attributed to the company’s adept response to changing market conditions.

Finally, Forestar’s guidance for fiscal 2024 remains unchanged, indicating confidence. The company expects to deliver between 14.5K and 15.5K lots, generating $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in revenue. Overall, top-to-bottom growth boosts Forestar’s growth potential.

Celestica (CLS)

Source: shutterstock.com/Lemonsoup14

Celestica’s (NYSE:CLS) outperformance in Q4 2023 is driven by the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) segment. This highlights the strength and strategic importance of this business segment. With revenues reaching $1.34 billion, up 10% compared to 2022, the CCS segment emerges as a key driver of Celestica’s overall growth.

Additionally, the notable growth in the enterprise end market within CCS, up 46% year-over-year, indicates a strong demand for Celestica’s solutions. The growth is based on ramping programs and increasing demand for AI computing from hyperscaler customers. This positions Celestica as a preferred partner for enterprises seeking advanced, sophisticated technology solutions.

Finally, Celestica’s client concentration reflects one customer accounting for more than 10% of total revenues. This represents 29% for Q4 and 22% for 2023. Fundamentally, emphasizing a long-standing relationship with this global hyperscaler customer adds a layer of strategic significance and value growth potential.

