7 Hidden Signs Someone Is Quietly Building Wealth, According to Humphrey Yang

While it may sound surprising, you’d likely have a hard time identifying many of the rich people around you. This is especially true if you look for the stereotypical signs, such as dressing in designer clothes, showing off expensive possessions and bragging about their high status.

In a recent video, financial YouTuber Humphrey Yang identified seven signs that indicate someone is secretly wealthy. Consider how some of these unique habits could help you join the ranks of millionaires.

1. Not Discussing the Three E’s

If someone feels insecure about their finances, they might try to make themselves look more successful by bragging about what Yang referred to as the “three E’s”. These refer to earnings, expensive purchases and excess.

However, secretly wealthy people stay quiet about their income, avoid bragging about high-cost items and live a modest life outwardly. Rather than wasting time showing off, they’re working on building their net worth and living a free life that gives them the options to do what matters to them.

2. Spending Cash on Uncommon Things

“Once basic needs are covered, wealthy people aren’t trying to keep up with the Joneses anymore,” explained Yang. “They’re trying to differentiate themselves from everyone else entirely.” This often leads to them spending cash in ways that might not seem obvious to the public at first.

For example, they might pay for housekeepers, personal chefs and other services so they have more free time, which is especially valuable. They might also spend money on lavish hobbies and collectibles, not to appear rich to others, but to simply enjoy these things for their uniqueness.

3. Driving an Older, Reliable Car

According to Edmunds’ Q3 2025 data, the average new car loan was $42,647, with borrowers paying an average of $754 per month for 70.1 months. Understanding that spending that much of their income every month makes it hard to grow wealth, the secretly wealthy avoid flashy new cars.

Yang said that they drive paid-off used cars that are five to 10 years old. They choose reliable vehicles with much of the depreciation accounted for, so they’re not spending large chunks of money each month on a depreciating asset. Instead, they can invest the cash for a big return.

According to this compound interest calculator, if you invested the average $754 monthly car payment for six years and got an 8% return, you’d have over $66,000. So, consider using cash to buy an affordable used car that’s at least a few years old, and then invest the savings.

4. Being Aware of Their Image

It’s common sometimes for even friends and family to become jealous if they think you have more money than they do. That’s why secretly wealthy people are careful about the image they portray.

Yang explained, “In order to not rub anyone the wrong way, they avoid talking about anything that can lead to someone understanding how much money they might have or how successful they are through deduction.” Instead, they might downplay their status, like saying they’re comfortable or poorer than others. Yang also mentioned there are safety benefits to not bringing attention to your wealth.

5. Scrutinizing Smaller Purchases

Many people don’t question small, random purchases at Amazon or Target, but struggle when it comes to paying for bigger necessities like home repairs.

Yang explained that secretly wealthy people do the opposite. While they don’t hesitate to spend big bucks on urgent needs, they thoroughly research their options before purchasing “wants.” Picking items with the best value and saving money over time contributes to their wealth.

6. Mastering the Ability To Wait

Instant gratification can get you in trouble when spending money, as you might think only about some reward in the moment and not consider the long-term effect on your finances. The rich understand delayed gratification and handle decisions differently.

Yang said, “While everyone else is buying things the moment they want them, wealthy people will research a purchase for months, wait for the perfect sale or sometimes just decide they don’t actually need that item at all.”

Rather than jumping on an expensive purchase, consider Yang’s advice to wait a week or a month so you’re more confident it’s the right choice and potentially find a great deal. He also suggested considering cheaper alternatives to items.

7. Living in a Modest Home

According to Redfin, the national median home price in August 2025 was about $439,000, far cheaper than the multimillion-dollar mansion you might picture a wealthy person owning.

But Yang explained that secretly wealthy people usually have modest homes that don’t strain their budgets, and they might not even have a mortgage. Being content with something smaller also helps them spend less on the hidden costs of homeownership such as decorations and upkeep.

