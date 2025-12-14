7 Hidden Holiday Home Dangers That Could Hit Your Wallet Hard

According to a recent Insurify survey, Americans expect to spend $667 on gifts in 2025 across all age groups, with 54% of respondents admitting to overspending during the holidays and 38% going into debt while shopping for gifts. When it comes to purchasing Christmas gifts, the survey found that about 46% of Americans had a package stolen, and 35% reported it happening multiple times per year.

With 48% of Americans sharing that they left their homes unattended during the holiday season, there’s a higher risk of a break-in or package theft. While this may not be something that you consider when shopping for gifts, the survey outlined unexpected financial dangers that could hit your wallet during the holiday season.

We’re going to examine these hidden threats and outline possible solutions, as GOBankingRates consulted experts to determine several ways people can protect themselves from hidden holiday dangers.

Hidden Holiday Home Dangers That Could Hit Your Wallet

These are the most common concerns for Americans during the holiday season.

Package theft (28%)

Break-in while traveling (26%)

Burst pipes or water damage from freezing (22%)

Fires from decorations, candles, or cooking (19%)

Slips or injuries on property from guests or delivery drivers (16%)

Damage from holiday lights or decorations (14%)

Hosting liability, like someone getting hurt on property (12%)

From an insurance perspective, homeowners should prepare their properties for seasonal weather by trimming tree limbs and insulating plumbing. Experts say there are also several proactive steps people can take to prevent costly damage.

How Can You Protect Yourself From These Threats?

Here’s what the experts had to say about how you could protect yourself from these money threats.

Stop Broadcasting Your Travel Plans

“Travelers broadcasting their vacation plans on social media while their homes sit empty are handing burglars a detailed schedule,” said Carlos Nasillo, a travel expert and CEO of Riderly.

He has heard many stories from customers who returned to ransacked houses because their Instagram stories announced exactly when they’d be gone. He recommends that you don’t post a story or post about where you’re enjoying your holidays. You should wait until you get home, and then post pictures and stories.

Add Security Features to Your Front Porch

“To avoid having a package stolen this holiday season, install a home camera, as thieves are less likely to steal from homes that have surveillance,” said Leslie H. Tayne, Esq., a finance expert and founder of Tayne Law Group. The survey pointed out that homeowners are advised to install doorbell cameras and to take other safety precautions to help with the threat of package theft.

If you’re still concerned about package theft, you can look into scheduling deliveries for when you’ll be home or have them delivered to your workplace instead. You don’t want to lose thousands of dollars and get stuck with the stress of trying to find that gift.

Make It Seem Like You’re Not Away

Experts agree that you don’t want to make it evident that your home is unattended for many days at a time during the holiday season.

Nasillo shared that wise travellers use digital lights and random-time switches to give their property a lived-in appearance. You don’t need to spend a lot on fancy technical equipment because sometimes you just want to make sure that it looks lived in to deter potential thieves.

Additional steps include asking a neighbor to park in your driveway, leaving a spare key with someone you trust, and avoiding real-time travel updates online.

Keep Your Thermostat On

Tayne advises keeping your thermostat at least 55 degrees when you’re away for the holidays because even if you’re trying to save on heating costs, the water damage from burst pipes will cost you more in the long run.

“Also, it’s a good idea to insulate any exposed pipes, disconnect your outdoor hoses, and let faucets drip on freezing nights,” she said.

Inspect Your Holiday Decorations and Lights

Using UL-certified lights and replacing frayed cords can reduce fire risks, Tayne said. She also recommends unplugging decorations before bed, never leaving cooking unattended and keeping a fire extinguisher accessible.

Clear Your Walkways

“Property owners should regularly clear snow and ice from sidewalks, driveways, and entryways,” said Justin Hosman, personal injury attorney and managing partner at Steele Adams Hosman. “Salt or sand should be applied to create traction on potentially icy surfaces.”

During holiday gatherings, you’ll want to inspect outdoor areas before guests arrive and monitor conditions throughout the event so that you don’t risk a serious injury to a guest.

Address Indoor Hazards

Hosman brought up that holiday decorations can create tripping hazards, so you’ll want to secure electrical cords along baseboards, ensure rugs have non-slip backing, and keep high-traffic areas free of clutter. The goal is to review any possible indoor hazards so that you don’t have to worry about handling an injury during a celebration.

Make Sure You’re Protected

Tayne recommends that homeowners ensure their home insurance policies are up to date. For additional protection, it’s helpful to resolve tricky barriers for guests, such as an icy walkway, and keep their valuables stored away. You may even want to monitor beverage consumption if you’re serving alcohol, as no one wants to deal with an alcohol-induced injury or mishap.

Since winter comes with shorter days, you’ll want to ensure that all outdoor walkways, stairs, and entry points are well-lit at all times. You’ll want to replace light bulbs before hosting and include motion-sensor lights for increased safety.

These proactive measures can help you avoid hidden home dangers and unnecessary stress.

