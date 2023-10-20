7 Healthcare Stocks to invest in for a Healthy Future

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of my favorite sectors will always be the healthcare sector. It is practically a basic need for all human beings and is always in constant development and growth. Thanks to this sector, the healthcare area is more effective and efficient due to the application of various technologies and scientific breakthroughs. They benefit healthcare stocks in more ways than one.

Here are several healthcare stocks you can keep an eye on to add to your portfolio soon. Let’s take a look.

Medtronic (MDT)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a leading healthcare technology company that has just obtained CE mark approval for its new Simplera continuous glucose monitor. What is interesting about this device is its user-friendly design, with only a two-step insertion process, eliminating the need for additional pricks and taping.

Its integration with the InPen smartpen makes it even more special, which offers real-time dosing guidance to simplify diabetes management. This novelty will be gradually launched at the Annual Congress of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Hamburg.

Regarding their financial health, they presented a solid report with a 6% increase in adjusted earnings per share despite a 16% decline in earnings per share by accounting standards. During this period, they generated revenues of $7.7 billion, up 4.5% on a reported basis and an impressive 6.0% organic growth. This makes it one of those healthcare stocks to consider.

This outstanding financial performance and their constant focus on innovation make them an attractive investment in the healthcare sector. Its recent achievements, such as the launch of advanced diabetes management systems and leadless pacemakers for cardiovascular patients in the United States, reflect its commitment to improving patient outcomes and addressing critical medical needs.

Haleon (HLN)

Source: Roman Zaiets / Shutterstock.com

Haleon (NYSE:HLN) is a leading consumer health company committed to making healthcare accessible and improving everyday health. If you’re looking for a healthier future in your investment portfolio, Haleon is an attractive option.

As for its financial results in the first half of 2023, the company has posted impressive growth. First-half revenue is up 10.6% to £5.738 million, and much of this growth is organic. Its power brands, such as Sensodyne and Panadol, have demonstrated outstanding organic growth of 10.1%. In addition, they have maintained or gained market share in 55% of their business. All in all, it’s one of those healthcare stocks to consider adding to your portfolio.

In addition, they have established an exciting partnership with Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization. Together, they are committed to expanding access to everyday health products in underserved communities while strengthening emergency response efforts globally. They have already begun making a difference in the United States and plan to expand globally. In addition, they donate a wide range of essential health products to those who need them most and support frontline workers in crisis zones.

Novartis (NVS)

Source: Shutterstock

Novartis (NYSE:NVS), a leading healthcare company, has performed exceptionally well recently, making it an attractive option for investors concerned about the future of healthcare. In the latest financial report, they announced solid sales growth in the second quarter, with an impressive increase in profit margin. Their Innovative Medicines division was the main driver, with standout products such as Entresto, Kesimpta, Pluvicto, and Kisqali.

Sandoz, another essential part of Novartis, also showed sales growth. Overall, the second quarter saw a 50% increase in operating income, primarily due to higher sales and lower restructuring expenses. In addition, they announced a share buyback program of up to $15 billion, backed by the board of directors, and the separation of Sandoz through a 100% spin-off.

Regarding key developments, they obtained U.S. FDA approval for producing Pluvicto at their New Jersey plant, promising a stable patient supply. They are also expanding their facilities in Indiana and Zaragoza, Spain, to meet growing demand.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Source: Supavadee butradee / Shutterstock.com

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a company dedicated to researching and developing medical treatments for critical diseases, such as HIV and liver disease. Its commitment to improving people’s health makes it a solid choice for investors seeking a healthy future in their portfolios.

In the second quarter of 2023, they reported solid financial results, with an 11% increase in product sales, excluding Veklury, reaching $6.3 billion. It highlighted a 17% growth in Biktarvy sales and an impressive 38% increase in sales of oncology therapies. Despite a legal settlement that resulted in a $525 million expense, the company remains financially strong. This makes it one of those healthcare stocks likely to soar.

In addition, they presented data supporting the safety and efficacy of Biktarvy in the treatment of HIV, including patients with prior treatment history or comorbidities. These results were shared at the European AIDS Conference, highlighting the company’s ongoing commitment to improving HIV care and treatment.

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

Source: Shutterstock

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is a company focused on creating advanced medical devices, especially in orthopedics, to help people regain their mobility and well-being. Their approach responds to the growing demand for orthopedic treatments in a society that increasingly values health and well-being.

As for its financials, in the second quarter of 2023, the company reported a 4.9% increase in net sales, a positive sign of steady growth. In addition, its adjusted earnings per share were $1.82, demonstrating solid financial management. It is also important to note that the company increased its financial guidance for 2023, reflecting confidence in its future performance.

Its focus on health and wellness, its strong financial position, and its commitment to shareholders make it a promising choice in the medical technology sector. The recent announcement of a higher quarterly dividend underscores its confidence in future success.

Merck & Co (MRK)

Source: Shutterstock

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), is a healthcare company dedicated to improving human health. It specializes in pharmaceuticals, with a focus on oncology and vaccines. This company is an excellent choice for those looking to invest in a healthier future due to its steady growth and commitment to medical innovation.

In their recent Q2 2023 financial report, they demonstrated remarkable success. They achieved a 3% increase in global sales to $15 billion, with even more impressive growth when certain factors are excluded. Essential products such as KEYTRUDA and GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 showed significant sales growth. However, there were challenges, particularly with LAGEVRIO, which suffered an 83% sales decline. This makes it one of those healthcare stocks to put on your watchlist.

Merck remains dedicated to advancing healthcare, presenting promising data in cancer treatment and positive results from Phase 3 trials. They are also seeking regulatory approval for their products, such as PREVYMIS. Looking ahead, its financial outlook 2023 shows a positive trajectory, despite some challenges, reflecting its resilience and commitment to the healthcare sector.

West Pharmaceutical (WST)

Source: Iryna Imago / Shutterstock.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) is a critical player in the healthcare world, focusing on ensuring that medicines reach patients safely. They produce high-quality medical device components and pharmaceutical packaging, which puts them in a solid position to take advantage of the continued growth in healthcare.

In the second quarter of 2023, they had a slight decline in sales, down 2.3%, with a 2.5% decline in organic sales. Despite this, their adjusted earnings per share remains robust, suggesting they manage the situation effectively.

What’s exciting is that the company is raising its full-year guidance for 2023. They expect a higher range of net sales and improved adjusted EPS. This indicates that West Pharmaceutical sees a bright future despite the challenges of the second quarter. It is a solid choice if you want a healthy financial lot in your investment portfolio.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 7 Healthcare Stocks to invest in for a Healthy Future appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.