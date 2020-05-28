7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During times of crisis, most Americans rise to the challenge, exemplifying why the U.S. is the greatest country on earth. However, not everything is so magnanimous about our nation. With the impact of the novel coronavirus comes fear and scapegoating, leading many law-abiding citizens to take precautions. As a result, you can find a cynical investment catalyst through gun stocks to buy.

First, firearm sales are going through the roof. According to FBI background checks on firearm purchases, approximately 2.91 million Americans bought a gun in April. That’s up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. While significantly down from the prior month’s tally of 3.74 million guns purchased – representing a 41.4% YOY lift – this statistic proves that fear remains a powerful emotion. Therefore, gun stocks are still very much relevant.

Source: Chart by Josh Enomoto

Second, so long as the economy is deflated and tensions are high, firearm sales will likely continue breaking records up to year’s end. One of the biggest drivers for such sales is the genuine concern among Asian Americans of scapegoating and racially motivated violence. As USA Today documented on May 20, many people still hold this community responsible for the coronavirus.

Worryingly, the perpetrators of this violence are not just the usual suspects (i.e. right-wing extremists). Rather, this hatred cuts across all demographic categories. Not surprisingly, countless numbers of people of Asian descent broke traditional political ideologies and purchased firearms. Again, it’s cynical, but the arrival of a new consumer base is net supportive of the following gun stocks:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOBC )

(NASDAQ: ) Sturm Ruger (NYSE: RGR )

(NYSE: ) Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO )

(NYSE: ) Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN )

(NYSE: ) Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH )

(NASDAQ: ) Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN )

(NASDAQ: ) Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Finally, I believe that many conservatives have a gut feeling that a blue wave is arriving come November 2020. Frankly, President Donald Trump has lacked leadership throughout this crisis, playing the victim card – if it’s not the Democrats’ or the media’s fault, it’s China. Typically, Americans don’t respect those who make frequent calls to the “waaah-bulance.”

And you know what conservatives say about Democrats – they’re here to take your guns! Before they do, here are seven gun stocks to buy.

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC)

Source: charnsitr/Shutterstock.com

One of my favorite gun stocks of all time, American Outdoor Brands, currently sports an innocuous name. But don’t be fooled. Like a sleeper car, this bad boy levers the iconic Smith & Wesson brand of firearms. You probably won’t find too many people working in this organization sipping on soy milk lattes. Just on the American awesomeness alone, investors are attracted to AOBC stock.

Beyond that, American Outdoor is an organization that has fundamentally thrived during the coronavirus pandemic. Although I’ve been very critical about President Trump’s handling of this crisis, I will give the Commander-in-Chief credit for declaring gun shops essential. Since law enforcement are already under tremendous stress, the ability for law-abiding citizens to protect themselves became even more crucial.

Another factor bolstering AOBC stock is the underlying product portfolio. The company has comprehensive solutions for all your home-defense needs, ranging from subcompact pistols to the much-maligned but very effective AR-15 rifle.

Since you asked, my personal favorite is the Model S&W500. As the most powerful production revolver in the world, it truly packs a wallop. Firing one of these is like unleashing Satan from the gates of perdition. Better yet, you don’t have to use it to be an effective self-defense tool. No one is going to mess with you if you’re carrying this beast.

Sturm Ruger (RGR)

Source: Shutterstock

Like other gun stocks, Sturm Ruger found itself behind the eight-ball in the early stages of the pandemic. For most folks, their priorities are securing food, water and essentials. Invariably, though, if the crisis worsened, a household would have to protect themselves and their vital supplies. Therefore, RGR stock soon found incredible momentum.

When I first started discussing gun stocks amid the coronavirus backdrop, I anticipated a slow-and-steady ride. However, since bottoming in March, Ruger shares have been nothing short of explosive. As we head toward the summer – with coronavirus cases declining overall – RGR continues to march upward.

As I mentioned near the top, much of the firearms sales has to do with specific communities wishing to protect themselves. However, another catalyst is the economy. Should it continue to worsen, prospective gun buyers see every incentive to secure their purchase. With nearly 39 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits over a nine-week period, you must assume that desperation will rise.

When that happens, violence is inevitable. Thus, the case for RGR stock has arguably never been stronger.

Additionally, Ruger has a reputation for rugged, reliable firearms. For first timers, this is a solid brand to consider, likely inspiring a surge in sales.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Source: Shutterstock

Pure-play gun stocks have always been a rare breed. With Vista Outdoor selling its Savage Arms and Stevens firearms brand in the summer of 2019, this distinction became rarer. Unfortunately, the timing was terrible. Again, with desperate customers – many of them first-time buyers who don’t know any better – any firearm is a good firearm.

Still, I wouldn’t dismiss VSTO stock outright. Despite the poor timing – and really, who could have guessed that we would suffer a paradigm-shattering pandemic – Vista Outdoor still owns its ammunition brands. If you think about it, this business is equally as important. After all, if intimidation fails to stop an intruder, you want something to back up your warnings.

You know what? Usually, gun owners think well ahead of time. Thus, during the start of the crisis, possibly millions of firearm advocates made a run for ammunition, leading to shortages. From what I understand, this dynamic has calmed significantly.

However, we could have a second wave of coronavirus, leading to another run on firearms and ammo. Thus, while VSTO stock isn’t among investors’ first choice for gun stocks, it could still be incredibly relevant.

Olin Corporation (OLN)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

As a global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, let’s just say that Olin Corporation doesn’t exactly rank highly on the sexiness chart. However, an unparalleled explosion in firearms sales may change this narrative. In addition to chlor alkali products and epoxy technology, OLN stock is levered to the ammunition industry, thanks to Olin’s Winchester brand.

Typically, if you visit your local gun range, you’ll more than likely end up shooting “practice” rounds. Comparatively, these are rounds that are designed for high-volume usage, what shooters call “plinking.” While Winchester offers products for such purposes, the company specializes in purpose-built ammo. As you might guess, these are much more expensive than your plinking ammo.

But as I mentioned above, the demand for firearms and ammo was outrageous at one point. Across the U.S., gun stores reported blistering revenues. Logically, this outsized demand caused shortages, which forces consumers to grab whatever they can get. This benefited OLN stock in April, with prices moving significantly higher.

Currently, shares have come down from their April peaks. However, for the speculator, Olin could still represent good value among gun stocks. Again, should a second wave hit, the company is well positioned. Also, with the base of gun owners having increased conspicuously, these newbies will need to train. Therefore, Olin has a credible long-term narrative.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

Source: OpturaDesign/Shutterstock.com

For newcomers to the firearms industry, I imagine that visiting a gun store for the first time is much like visiting a gentlemen’s club. On one hand, you’re fascinated with this industry, if only for its “bad boy” image. On the other hand, you can’t help but feel a little icky.

Fortunately, we have retailers like Sportsman’s Warehouse. To me, I find that it’s just like shopping at any big-box retailer. The exception, of course, is that you’re shopping for AR-15s and not, say, 10 gallons of mayonnaise. Personally, I find this familiarity will help ease uncomfortable first timers, which bolsters the case for SPWH stock.

Beyond that, Sportsman’s Warehouse stores typically have very large footprints. With lines out the door during the early stages of the pandemic, it has been difficult for firearms retailers to maintain social distancing. But with Sportsman’s, this task is a little easier, improving the narrative for SPWH stock.

Finally, I don’t think it’s any surprise that shares launched into orbit over the past two months. Fear is a powerful motivator, making gun stocks the toast of Wall Street, whether it wants to admit it or not.

However, you may want to let SPWH stock cool down a little bit as it’s technically overheated.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Source: Shutterstock

No matter the circumstance, buying a firearm is a big deal. For some people, their personal conviction may prevent them from making the leap. I totally understand. While the Second Amendment protects Americans’ rights to keep and bear arms, no one is obligated to exercise that right. But for those who still seek personal protection, Axon Enterprise represents a viable solution.

True, AAXN stock is not what you would consider a pure-play example among gun stocks. Heck, it’s not even a firearms manufacturer. Instead, Axon develops Tasers, which fire non-lethal projectiles at assailants, temporarily debilitating them via electric shocks. Once on the floor incapacitated, the user can call law enforcement. It’s a cleaner process, both figuratively and literally.

Another factor that may support the bull case for AAXN stock is the reality of home defense. In these circumstances, an assailant is physically near you, which means long-range rifles are overkill and likely less effective. But with a Taser, you just point and shoot. Plus, you have the confidence that you’re not going to accidentally kill your neighbor.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Out of the gun stocks on this list, Big 5 Sporting Goods is easily the riskiest. Part of it has to do with the fact that it’s not a direct play on the firearms industry. Primarily, the company is exactly what it says it is: a retailer of sporting goods.

As you can imagine, this product category hasn’t exactly been popular in the digitalization age. Moreover, this segment has witnessed many bankruptcies over the years. Honestly, BGFV stock is one of those names that is liable to imploding. At time of writing, it has a market capitalization of less than $38 million.

However, it may get a lifeline because of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). In response to the Parkland shooting, the company began eliminating firearms from their inventory, even going so far as destroying $5 million worth of military-style rifles. Dick’s CEO Edward W. Stack justified the move as saving lives.

Under that logic, manufacturers of airplanes, automobiles, kitchen knives and whatever else can kill humans should cease production immediately.

But because of Dick’s reactionary tactics, Big 5 can differentiate itself by advertising its firearms and ammunition business. Should more troubles arise from the coronavirus, BGFV stock could swing higher. Just be careful with your exposure.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post 7 Gun Stocks to Buy During the Coronavirus Pandemic appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.