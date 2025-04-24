7 Growth Stocks I'm Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now

The U.S. stock market has been on a roller coaster in 2025. After a tumultuous start to the year, driven by President Donald Trump's aggressive trade policies, recent developments suggest that the most severe tariffs may not materialize. The shifting market has created fertile ground for investors seeking undervalued opportunities, especially in the innovative growth space.

Many forward-thinking tech companies faced significant sell-offs amid trade uncertainties, leading to attractive entry points for long-term investors. Here's a look at seven growth stocks I believe are poised for substantial gains and that I'm buying into.

Advanced air mobility pioneers

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to revolutionize urban transportation with air taxi services. Down 36% from its 52-week high at the time of this writing, I'm buying Archer because of its steady FAA certification progress and impressive strategic partnerships globally. These tailwinds position the company as a leader in the high-value eVTOL space, offering significant upside potential for early shareholders.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is the leading eVTOL manufacturer with the most advanced flight testing program. It also sports strategic partnerships with industry titans Toyota and Delta. Down 43% from its 52-week high, I'm investing in Joby due to its advanced testing program and strong partnerships, which could drive substantial revenue growth as air taxis become a reality.

Quantum computing contenders

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) provides commercial access to quantum computing through its quantum annealing systems and gate-model quantum computers. Down 44% from its 52-week high, I'm buying D-Wave because its practical quantum solutions are gaining traction across industries, despite their early-stage nature. While speculative, I view D-Wave's early commercial momentum and unique approach as powerful tailwinds that could drive substantial growth over a multidecade period.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) develops trapped-ion quantum computers that have demonstrated industry-leading coherence times and computational capabilities. Down 50% from its 52-week high, I'm investing in IonQ due to its technological advancements and impressive array of strategic partnerships. Again, while speculative, I think IonQ's platform will play a key role in shaping the future of advanced computing, positioning the quantum computing pioneer at the base of an exceptionally valuable emerging market.

Space economy front-runners

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) provides dedicated small satellite launch services and space systems, including spacecraft components, satellite platforms, and in-space services. Down 40% from its 52-week high, I'm buying Rocket Lab because of its consistent launch record and diversified offerings, making it a strong player in the rapidly growing space economy -- a market some analysts think will reach $1 trillion by 2040.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) designs, manufactures, and operates lunar payload delivery systems and aerospace engineering services. Down 68% from its 52-week high, I'm investing in Intuitive Machines due to its proven lunar capabilities and significant discount from recent highs, offering substantial upside potential for long-term investors.

Data analytics powerhouse

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) provides data analytics software platforms for government agencies and commercial enterprises with particular strength in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions. Down 25% from its 52-week high, I'm buying Palantir because its AI-driven data analytics solutions are in uber-high demand, positioning it for potentially parabolic growth over the decade.

Why I'm buying these innovators now

The recent pivot away from extreme tariff proposals has created a rare opportunity in companies developing technologies that will define entirely new markets over the coming decade. These aren't incremental innovations but paradigm-shifting advances in transportation, computing, space infrastructure, and intelligence systems.

While near-term volatility may persist, the fundamental trajectories for these industry pioneers remain unchanged. Each company discussed has demonstrated meaningful technological validation and operational progress, yet trades at valuations 25% to 68% below fairly recent highs. So, if you're willing to ride out some near-term volatility and don't mind owning high-risk assets, these game-changing innovators may be worth considering.

George Budwell has positions in Archer Aviation, Intuitive Machines, IonQ, Joby Aviation, Palantir Technologies, Rocket Lab USA, and Toyota Motor. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines and Rocket Lab USA. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

