7 Gifts a Financial Advisor Should Give Themselves

The holiday season is often the busiest time of year for any profession, and for advisors it is no different. Business demands, family obligations, and heavy social calendars can make for an overwhelming time. Then there are gifts to consider. Advisors need to treat themselves sometimes. 2024 is going to be a big year, and here are the best gifts an advisors can give themselves.

Permission to Take Time Off -- One of the Greatest Gifts

Whether you have your own practice or not, the pull of maximizing productivity and getting just a little bit more accomplished is always strong. But burnout is real and there is a downside to always hustling and working. Additionally, studies have shown that sometimes people who work less are actually more productive. With this in mind, one of the best gifts you can give yourself is permission to take a day off.

Gifts That Keep Giving, Such as a Ticket to the Big Event

Of course, you’ll want to pair additional time off with some focused career development time. Going to a conference like Exchange can help you not only grow your network and develop your practice, it can also shake you out of your routine and give you a fresh perspective. Connecting with community is important, and though a lot of business can be done from the office or at home, opportunities abound in live events.

A Signature Accessory or Clothing Item

Though you don’t want to end up like a character in an I Think You Should Leave sketch, there can be power in having a signature look. Michael Caine famously had a pair of very specific glasses. When he was coming up in his Hollywood career, a big part of his success was that people in the industry knew him as “the guy with the glasses” according to his book. A great gift you can give yourself is a nice accessory or item of clothing that will distinguish you from the crowd. It is always good to feel good about how you present, and something that fills you with confidence and also gives others a shorthand to remember you by can be helpful.

A Spa Day

It can be hard to splurge on something that you don’t get to take with you. Nice stuff is nice, but there are some experiences that are simply worth spending money on. A spa day is one of them. Financial advisors are often mired in stressful situations. When you are dealing directly with someone’s money, the stakes are high. That stress stays with your body. Spas can help expunge it, and reset your mentality.

A Book by a Finance Thought Leader

There are lots of things competing for our attention. We have myriad streaming services at our disposal, constantly releasing movies, video games, and more that are worth engaging in. Because we spend so much of our days looking at computers, it can be easy to fall out of the habit of reading. Audio books can help with that, but sometimes it's useful to just pick up a book. Finance is full of luminaries and thought leaders who have shared their wisdom and expertise on the page. Brian Portnoy’s The Geometry of Wealth is an incredible read for advisors.

To go a step further, you could look at what experts recommend reading. Jeremy Grantham has shared four books he thinks every investor should read, for example.

A Book That Has Nothing to Do With Finance

It is important to diversify your knowledge base. Reading books that cover other topics will help make you a well-rounded person, which in turn will make you a better advisor. Books that dig into politics like RIchard Haass’ recent The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens can be informative and useful reads that can recontextualize the way you think about investing.

But sometimes it is just good to read for fun. Figuring out what to read can be a challenge if you haven’t been paying attention to the latest releases, but the beauty of books is they are forever. Reread something that moved you in your youth, or see what your kids or family members are reading and join them. Consult a listicle like this one that covers a specific genre you like. If reading is a muscle that has atrophied a little, George Saunders' classic novella and short story collection CivilWarLand in Bad Decline is a deeply strange, funny, and wonderful book.

A Nice Suitcase

For many folks, luggage is not something that is frequently updated. The thing that holds your things, however, is important. Accordingly, a distinctive, light, maneuverable suitcase can transform the travel experience.

As 2023 comes to a close, why not get yourself a nice suitcase? Buy a ticket to Exchange. Pack your new signature accessory or clothing item and network with the financial services community February 11-14 in Miami Beach. Then, give yourself permission to take a little time off. Treat yourself to a spa day at the Fontainebleau and then spend some time at the beach reading a few good books. You’ll thank yourself.

Register for Exchange 2024 here.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.