7 Genius AI Stocks Billionaire Chase Coleman Owns That Investors Should Buy for 2026

Key Points

Coleman owns two distinct groups of artificial intelligence companies.

AI hardware players are still seeing massive demand for their products.

Companies on the application side are starting to see increased demand.

Individual investors have access to a wide range of information, including what stocks billionaire hedge fund managers own. In fact, you can copy their holdings if you choose to do so. All of this information is made available to the public in a Form 13F. Any fund manager with more than $100 million in assets must report their end-of-quarter holdings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and then that information is made available to the public 45 days later.

One billionaire worth following is Chase Coleman III, head of Tiger Global Management. The most recent information we have for his holdings is as of Sept. 30. While that may sound like outdated information, we haven't heard from most public companies on their results since then, either. Coleman has seven stocks that I think are a perfect way to play the artificial intelligence trade. They are:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- 10.5% of portfolio Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- 8 8% of portfolio Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- 7.5% of portfolio Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- 6.8% of portfolio Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) -- 6.4% of portfolio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) -- 4% of portfolio Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) -- 3% of portfolio

I think investors should consider owning all seven of them in their portfolios, and they are all slated to have a strong 2026.

AI hardware

On the hardware side of things, Coleman owns Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Broadcom. However, some of the other companies on this list could also spill over to the hardware side of things with custom AI hardware they have designed with Broadcom. Still, I think these three companies can make up the core of any investor's exposure to AI hardware.

Nvidia needs no introduction. It's the largest company in the world by market cap and has gotten here thanks to the progress of its graphics processing units (GPUs). Nvidia's GPUs have built the majority of the generative AI technology we know today, and it expects monster growth in 2026 and beyond. Nvidia should be a core holding in nearly every investor's portfolio, and Coleman has also made it one in his.

Broadcom is the up-and-coming competitor to Nvidia. Instead of making a broad-purpose computing unit like Nvidia, it's partnering directly with the AI hyperscalers to develop its own custom computing unit. This could carve out a large niche for Broadcom to operate in and help alleviate the bottleneck of Nvidia GPUs.

Lastly, there is Taiwan Semiconductor. Neither Broadcom nor Nvidia makes their own chips, so they outsource that work to Taiwan Semiconductor. This makes Taiwan Semiconductor a neutral party in the AI realm. As long as the AI hyperscaler continues to spend massive amounts of money on AI data centers, TSMC, as it's also known, will continue to be an excellent stock pick.

AI application

Next up are companies that are facilitating AI or directly deploying it.

Microsoft is the largest component in Coleman's portfolio, and it has been crushing its AI strategy. Instead of directly developing a generative AI model, it's choosing to partner with several companies to provide their model on its platform. The most notable is OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. This has become a popular option, and has caused Microsoft's cloud computing platform, Azure, to grow rapidly.

Alphabet has similarly seen success with Google Cloud, but has also gained ground with its own generative AI model, Gemini. Gemini has emerged as one of the best-performing AI models out there and is starting to threaten ChatGPT's dominance. It also has several strong underlying businesses that can fund its AI aspirations, making Alphabet a smart stock pick as well.

Amazon is the largest cloud computing provider of the three, although Amazon Web Services (AWS) hasn't performed as well as the other two. However, that narrative may be changing. AWS recently saw its growth rate accelerate to 20%, which is a great sign that more clients are choosing AWS to run AI workloads than before.

Last is Meta Platforms. Meta is spending lots of money on building out its AI footprint so it can integrate AI tools into its social media platforms. This has already had a positive impact on ad performance, and could have an even bigger effect if Meta can break into the consumer hardware market. This is less guaranteed, but it is a long-shot option that could make Meta the best-performing stock of this cohort.

All seven of these stocks look promising for 2026, and I think investors would do well to buy all seven in equal amounts and let them be the core AI holdings in their portfolio.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.