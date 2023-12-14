7 Frugal Gifts From Walmart That Look Expensive

The holidays are quickly approaching, but not everyone has their shopping completed. Research shows that many people wait until the last minute to finish their shopping. One study, reported on by People, even found that 51% of shoppers wait until Christmas Eve to buy presents.

If you still have people on your list to shop for but are hoping to get great gifts on a budget, Walmart should be one of your stops. The discount retailer has a number of options for affordable presents that look luxurious. Here are seven frugal gifts from Walmart that look expensive.

Cate and Chloe Jewelry

Price: $14.99 to $24.99

If you really want to impress your loved one with beautiful jewelry but do not have the budget for a pricey piece, you can score huge discounts on Cate and Chloe jewelry at Walmart. There are dozens of options of earrings, necklaces and bracelets from this expensive-looking line.

The bling is regularly priced between $135 and $170, but you can get it for $100 less in most cases. Any person would be thrilled to find the Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Plated Silver Hoop Earrings under the tree this year.

Velvet Plush Throw Blanket

Price: $13.88

If you are struggling with a person who has everything, you really can’t go wrong with an opulent velvet plush. Take the Better Homes & Gardens Velvet Plush Throw Blanket for only $13.88. The oversized throw looks pricey but won’t break the bank. It comes in six colors and has over 470 5-star reviews.

16-Piece Coupe Dinnerware Set

Price: $39

Whether you have someone on your list who just moved into a new home or is getting married, they will be over the moon to receive the Safdie & Co. 16-Piece Coupe Dinnerware Set. The elegant set is regularly $47.59 but is currently on sale for $39.

It comes with four dinner plates, lunch plates, soup bowls and mugs. All are made from 100% premium porcelain. According to the description, the dinnerware is lightweight, durable and microwave-safe.

Kids Drift Remote Control Car

Price: $15.99

Whether you are looking for your own child or someone else’s, they will love the RC Cars Toys for Kids Drift Remote Control. The remote control car comes in several colors, including green, cyan and purple. It regularly sells for $40.99, so you could save up to $25 if you act fast. Just don’t forget the batteries. Like most toys, it doesn’t come with the three AA batteries it requires.

Beard Care Kit

Price: $29.88

Looking for something to get your dad or brother? Consider the Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit. The kit is just $29.88 right now. It is regularly priced at $47.88, so you’ll not only be getting a great gift, but you will also be saving big. The set comes with a beard comb, beard oil, styling balm and scissors. With over 1,300 5-star reviews, it seems like this is a win-win for both price and quality.

Retro Mini Fridge

Price: $28

You may go down as the best gift giver of the season if you wrap up this Blue Frigidaire Retro 6-Can Mini Fridge. It is regularly priced at $59 but is currently on sale for $28. The cute cooler holds up to six cans and is a bestseller, as noted on Walmart’s website. The mini fridge works great if you need an inexpensive option for your college-aged cousin or just want to steal the show at your office gift exchange.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Frugal Gifts From Walmart That Look Expensive

