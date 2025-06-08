7 Free and Discounted Services You Didn’t Know Were Available to Social Security Recipients

You’ve worked hard, you’ve earned your income, and now you’re ready for life to be a bit easier. You’re ready for the doors to open and the sun to shine as it should. Once you start collecting your Social Security check, you should be able to take it a little easier.

The good news is that many organizations agree with this. Several programs make food, transportation, and fun all free or cheap for Social Security recipients.

Here are the top seven free or discounted programs that you may not have known were offered to Social Security recipients.

Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program

There’s something so wonderful about farmers’ markets. You get to get outside, mingle with your community, and get fresh, delicious food.

It’s not all fruits and vegetables, either. You might find local honey, amazing baked goods, and even a great cup of coffee.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program wants America’s seniors to get out, move around, and get healthy food. That’s why low-income seniors get discount cards that will ensure they can buy from farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and local farms at significant discounts.

All you have to do is sign up and get out there.

Meals on Wheels

But what if you can’t get out there? It happens. It may be that you’re not moving around as well as you used to. It might even be a temporary situation, just until you get in better shape.

Fear not.

Meals on Wheels is a program that will make sure you get the good food and nutrition you need while you’re more housebound than usual. The organization delivers food to victims of natural disasters and seniors who struggle to leave their homes.

Many social security recipients can’t get to the grocery store, or even afford enough groceries to feed themselves as much as they need. Or, you might not be in a position to cook and prepare healthy food. You need to keep your energy and health up to par.

That’s where Meals on Wheels comes in. The food is hearty, healthy, and delivered with a smile.

Transportation

Still, even if you don’t have your vehicle, you can still get out. That’s thanks to the transportation services available to seniors and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

The National Aging and Disability Transportation Center operates in all 50 states and ensures people without transportation, on social services, like Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and SSI, can still get to where they need or want to go.

While many seniors and individuals with disabilities can use public transportation and receive discounts, others are unable to do so. It might be a case of living in a rural area, or you might be in a neighborhood without a close bus line.

In any event, your community should offer a supplemental service like Dial-a-Ride, volunteer transportation, or assisted transportation. Federal grants fund these programs, so they’re free to social security recipients.

If you want to get out, you should be able to.

Fitness

Speaking of getting out, fitness is essential at every age and for every ability. It’s good for your body and your brain, and it can even help improve symptoms of many disabilities and aid in healthier aging.

And you can start a new fitness plan at any age. Many seniors realize they need to lift more weights and do more cardio once they retire.

Social Security recipients on Medicare Advantage are eligible for a program called Silver Sneakers. This plan gets you access to thousands of gyms, churches, and other fitness programs across the country.

And you can find a class or program that works for you. You’ll find everything from yoga and swimming to Zumba or just plain old gym equipment on the gym floor.

Tax Preparation

It’s a pain to pay your taxes every year. Not only might you have to come up with cash to pay what you owe, but you also have to put your documents in order and pay a preparer.

It’s too much.

Well, the federal government agrees with you. Thanks to the VITA program, you may qualify for free tax help. It is particularly aimed at:

People with disabilities

People making less than $65,000

People aged 60 or older

Not only will you get free tax preparation, but you’ll be able to trust that these services are reliable as they’re certified through the IRS.

Education

Thinking of going back to school? Why not?

Many seniors start a whole new life after retirement, and it can often begin with a few community college courses. Every state in the United States has universities and community colleges that offer free or steeply discounted courses to senior citizens.

You might explore a subject you’ve always been fascinated by, or you could go back to school to build on your existing education.

One of the greatest advantages of being older is the wisdom you get from life experiences. Building on that wisdom with an academic education can only be a win.

The Arts

But academic education is not the only kind. The arts are, after all, what keep humans … well … human. And the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) feels the same way.

That’s why the NEA offers free access to thousands of museums across the country for seniors and people with disabilities. And if you don’t feel like exploring beauty inside, you can always take advantage of the National Parks’ offer to explore one of the many natural beauties around the country.

The National Park Service offers free passes to Social Security recipients, so you can spend your golden years chasing some of the country’s most magnificent waterfalls for free.

