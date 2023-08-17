News & Insights

Personal Finance

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

August 17, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too.

Buying a House? Here's How To Get a 4% Mortgage Rate
Discover: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in Florida, as well as how much home prices have risen in these cities in recent years. Here's a look at the seven Florida cities where home prices have increased by more than 50% from 2020 to 2022.

High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

7. Palm Coast, Florida

  • Population growth from 2010 to 2020: 22.8%
  • Average home value in 2020: $237,635
  • Average home value in 2022: $358,590
  • Increase in home value from 2020 to 2022: 51%

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Buy Real Estate in These 5 Countries To Be Rich in 10 Years
Housing Market 2023: These 15 Cities Are Poised for the Most Stable Growth and Are Likely To Keep Their Value

Port Saint Lucie Florida nature reserve

6. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Find Out: Why Retirees Are Expected To Sell Their Homes in These 10 Cities

Saint Petersburg Florida climate change

5. St. Petersburg, Florida

scenic view of boats at dock in canal in bonita springs, florida - Image.

4. Bonita Springs, Florida

A colorful golden and purple sunset falls beneath the horizon at the Fort Myers Beach Pier in Florida, USA.

3. Fort Myers, Florida

Sarasota Florida

2. North Port, Florida

Cape Coral Florida

1. Cape Coral, Florida

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.