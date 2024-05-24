7 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now: May 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re bullish about the growth potential with the digitalization of finance, there are plenty of promising fintech stocks to buy. Even as macroeconomic uncertainty persists, a forward-looking market is looking beyond today’s troubles, and focusing on what lies ahead for the sector.

Across the globe, commercial transactions continue to pivot from being cash-based to becoming predominantly card or digital-based. That suggests a strong runway remains for companies in the payment processing and related industries.

Banking has gone digital, with new generations preferring the convenience and speed cutting-edge banking and financial service apps provide. That’s good news for up-and-coming neo-banks as well as more diversified fintech firms that have moved into areas such as banking and brokerage services.

Below are seven of the top fintech stocks to buy out there right now. Let’s dive in, and see why each one is worthy of a buy at current prices.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) provides digital payment processing services. Focused on fast-growing verticals such as iGaming and hospitality, earlier this year I lauded FOUR’s growth bona fides.

Earlier this month, the company reported its latest quarterly results. Although Shift4 missed on both revenue and earnings, FOUR stock nonetheless rallied post-earnings, thanks to updates to a full-year outlook that largely reiterated prior guidance. Shares may be pulling back now, following this after-earnings rally.

However, there’s plenty more runway for shares, even as forecasts call for growth to decelerate again next year. FOUR currently trades for 17.5 times its estimated 2024 earnings of $3.67 per share and just 13.5 times its estimated 2025 earnings of $4.75 per share. Irrespective of whether FOUR experiences a re-rating back to a higher valuation, this will likely drive further strong price appreciation for the stock over the next 12 months.

Lesaka Technologies (LSAK)

Earlier this month, I discussed how Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK), a South Africa-based fintech company, was one of the most promising penny stocks. LSAK has since cracked the penny stock ceiling, climbing to around $5 per share.

Yet, while LSAK stock is quickly exiting penny stock territory, it remains one of the best fintech stocks to buy. That’s mostly due to the potential of the company’s pending acquisition of competitor Adumo. Acquiring Adumo not only presents the opportunity to wring out significant cost synergies but also expands Lesaka’s product offerings.

Buying Adumo will also help Lesaka grow its South African market share while helping it diversify beyond Southern Africa into another large African market: Kenya. LSAK could experience some near-term volatility following South Africa’s general election on May 29, although investors have been bullish about a post-election relief rally for South African stocks.

Nu Holdings (NU)

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) is another fast-growing fintech that should be on your radar. Beyond its home market, the Brazil-based firm provides banking and other financial services to customers in large Latin American markets like Colombia and Mexico.

On May 14, Nu Holdings reported its results for the first quarter of 2024. As InvestorPlace earnings reported, revenue of $2.74 billion and earnings of 9.1 cents per share came in ahead of analyst forecasts. While NU stock, up more than 70% over the past year, has not made a massive move higher since earnings, don’t assume this is a sign shares are topping out.

Forecasts call for Nu’s earnings to grow by 71.85% this year and by another 51.68% in 2025. Much like FOUR, even without multiple expansions, this level of high growth could help drive another year of strong gains.

Pagaya Technologies (PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) is a name I have noted previously as one of the top fintech stocks to buy. The Israel-based fintech specializes in using artificial intelligence to assess credit risk and underwrite loans. In that, it is very similar to a more well-known AI fintech stock, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST).

However, per recent results, PGY stock is clearly the better choice compared to UPST. While Upstart continues struggling to get back into high-growth mode and resume profitability, that’s not an issue for Pagaya. Last quarter, network volume and net revenue were up 31% year-over-year.

Although the company reported a net loss for Q1 2024, forecasts call for positive net earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 this year, and $1.70 next year. With PGY trading for only $11.42 per share right now, it’s clear there’s big upside if subsequent results meet or beat these forecasts.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

Trading sideways for the past 12 months, the market by and large continues to “wait and watch” when it comes to PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares. Although the fintech giant recently reported strong quarterly results, resulting in a short-lived rally for the stock, PYPL has since pulled back.

Investors are still waiting for the company to get back to not only reporting strong payment volume growth but strong active account growth as well. However, while it may be a stretch for PYPL stock to return to its over $300 per share high-water mark, a partial rebound may be in the cards, driven by greater profitability rather than user growth.

As I argued earlier this month, turnaround efforts from PayPal’s new CEO, Alex Chriss, plus other moves such as aggressive share repurchases, may lead to a level of increased earnings that helps justify a return to triple-digit prices for shares.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Based on current sentiment for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), it’s clear that few market participants would call it one of the fintech stocks to buy right now. As I recently discussed, Wall Street and Main Street investors remain on the fence or even bearish about SOFI stock.

That’s mainly due to concerns about the fintech firm and neobank’s loan portfolio, as well as the way SoFi values these loans on its balance sheet. However, based on SoFi’s latest quarterly results, the market is arguably missing the forest for the trees.

SoFi continues to grow at a steady pace, with net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and user numbers rising by mid-to-high double-digits compared to the prior year’s quarter. With regards to perceived risks with SOFI, Mizuho’s Dan Dolev has laid out strong counters to concerns about loan quality and loan growth. It’s also worth noting that SoFi continues to expand its lending capabilities.

StoneCo (STNE)

While domiciled in the Cayman Islands, digital payments and banking firm StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) operates primarily in Brazil. STNE has made some roller coaster moves over the past few years, with shares nose-diving in late 2021 and early 2022 due to the impact of Brazil’s post-COVID recession.

Since then, however, an improving macro backdrop has resulted in a big rebound in StoneCo’s fiscal performance. This, in turn, led to STNE stock nearly doubling from its 2022 lows. With shares trading for only 10.4 times forward earnings, there is ample room for a re-rating, although investors may be pricing in jurisdictional risk, explaining the low multiple.

But even if STNE fails to experience multiple expansions, earnings growth could still drive a further move higher. As Seeking Alpha commentator Tristan De Blick recently argued, while the payments unit is experiencing a growth slowdown, StoneCo’s lending unit is growing by double-digits.

