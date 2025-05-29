7 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/06/25 $267.50 $51.5K 951 18.0K BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.00 $34.4K 39.5K 2.1K HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $75.00 $31.0K 6.6K 1.6K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $141.6K 10.7K 1.5K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $195.00 $51.8K 26 185 FUTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $123.05 $83.3K 9 34 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $500.00 $40.6K 3.2K 21

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 1902 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.4K, with a price of $18.0 per contract. There were 39538 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 6659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 232 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $141.6K, with a price of $1324.0 per contract. There were 10704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1575 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JPM (NYSE:JPM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 176 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 185 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 232 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $123.05 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.3K, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 232 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $2030.0 per contract. There were 3228 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

