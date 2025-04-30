7 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $60.00 $84.8K 15.2K 11.7K CME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $290.00 $309.7K 147 486 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $242.50 $25.4K 1.0K 438 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $340.00 $37.9K 48 373 NU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.00 $29.0K 98.3K 340 MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $115.00 $29.1K 3.4K 126 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $60.00 $162.9K 9.5K 11

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3787 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.8K, with a price of $22.0 per contract. There were 15275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11789 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CME (NASDAQ:CME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 107 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 484 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $309.7K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 2, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $242.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 1032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 438 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 79 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.9K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 373 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 261 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 98322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 340 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 51 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 3480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.9K, with a price of $543.0 per contract. There were 9514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

