7 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RILY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.00 $30.0K 20.3K 2.1K NU PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $14.00 $26.0K 1.0K 2.1K MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $110.00 $327.0K 2.2K 1.5K C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $28.9K 7.5K 1.1K RF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.00 $48.4K 2.6K 613 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $25.00 $73.2K 833 314 TOST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.00 $55.0K 1.1K 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For RILY (NASDAQ:RILY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 20342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NU (NYSE:NU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $13.0 per contract. There were 1091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MS (NYSE:MS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $327.0K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 2288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 302 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 152 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 7543 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RF (NYSE:RF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 85 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 2664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 30, 2024. This event was a transfer of 122 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.2K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOST (NYSE:TOST), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 512 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 1191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.