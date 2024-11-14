7 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $300.00 $29.6K 7.3K 3.0K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $70.00 $74.5K 14.5K 1.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $17.00 $108.0K 3.1K 1.1K GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $585.00 $36.2K 580 885 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $65.00 $54.9K 312 827 PSFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.00 $25.3K 3 326 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $77.50 $38.9K 3.7K 267

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 36 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $2115.0 per contract. There were 7391 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For C (NYSE:C), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 591 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 14590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1648 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 127 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 3107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $585.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 885 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 764 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.9K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 312 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSFE (NYSE:PSFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 213 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 3777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

