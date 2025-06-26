7 of the Fastest-Growing Cities in 2025 Are in Texas, but You May Have Never Heard of Them

When looking to relocate to a new city, you should do some research and consider places that are growing. A growing city indicates a booming job market, good infrastructure, low or lowering crime rates and overall livability.

In May, the Texas Tribune analyzed population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau showing that of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. in 2025, seven are in Texas. You may not have heard of these places, but they’re making a big impression as they attract droves of residents.

7. Hutto

Population in 2023: 38,980

38,980 Population in 2024: 42,661

42,661 Percentage growth year over year: 9.4%

9.4% Single-family home average cost in 2025: $359,020

6. Melissa

Population in 2023: 23,812

23,812 Population in 2024: 26,194

26,194 Percentage growth year over year: 10.0%

10.0% Single-family home average cost in 2025: $460,317

5. Fate

Population in 2023: 24,666

24,666 Population in 2024: 27,467

27,467 Percentage growth year over year: 11.4%

11.4% Single-family home average cost in 2025: $371,778

4. Anna

Population in 2023: 27,909

27,909 Population in 2024: 31,986

31,986 Percentage growth year over year: 14.6%

14.6% Single-family home average cost in 2025: $367,823

3. Celina

Population in 2023: 43,700

43,700 Population in 2024: 51,661

51,661 Percentage growth year over year: 18.2%

18.2% Single-family home average cost in 2025: $609,830

2. Fulshear

Population in 2023: 43,033

43,033 Population in 2024: 54,629

54,629 Percentage growth year over year: 26.9%

26.9% Single-family home average cost in 2025: $544,701

1. Princeton

Population in 2023: 28,336

28,336 Population in 2024: 37,019

37,019 Percentage growth year over year: 30.6%

30.6% Single-family home average cost in 2025: $323,480

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

