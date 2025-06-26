Personal Finance

7 of the Fastest-Growing Cities in 2025 Are in Texas, but You May Have Never Heard of Them

June 26, 2025 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates->

When looking to relocate to a new city, you should do some research and consider places that are growing. A growing city indicates a booming job market, good infrastructure, low or lowering crime rates and overall livability

Find Out: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Read Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

In May, the Texas Tribune analyzed population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau showing that of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. in 2025, seven are in Texas. You may not have heard of these places, but they’re making a big impression as they attract droves of residents.  

7. Hutto

  • Population in 2023: 38,980  
  • Population in 2024: 42,661 
  • Percentage growth year over year: 9.4% 
  • Single-family home average cost in 2025: $359,020

Explore More: How Much House Does $300K, $400K and $500K Buy You in Every State?

6. Melissa 

  • Population in 2023: 23,812  
  • Population in 2024: 26,194 
  • Percentage growth year over year: 10.0%
  • Single-family home average cost in 2025: $460,317 

5. Fate

  • Population in 2023: 24,666  
  • Population in 2024: 27,467
  • Percentage growth year over year: 11.4% 
  • Single-family home average cost in 2025: $371,778

4. Anna 

  • Population in 2023: 27,909
  • Population in 2024: 31,986 
  • Percentage growth year over year: 14.6% 
  • Single-family home average cost in 2025: $367,823

3. Celina 

  • Population in 2023: 43,700 
  • Population in 2024: 51,661 
  • Percentage growth year over year: 18.2%
  • Single-family home average cost in 2025: $609,830

2. Fulshear 

  • Population in 2023: 43,033
  • Population in 2024: 54,629 
  • Percentage growth year over year: 26.9%
  • Single-family home average cost in 2025: $544,701

1. Princeton 

  • Population in 2023: 28,336 
  • Population in 2024: 37,019 
  • Percentage growth year over year: 30.6%
  • Single-family home average cost in 2025: $323,480

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 of the Fastest-Growing Cities in 2025 Are in Texas, but You May Have Never Heard of Them

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.