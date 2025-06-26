7 of the Fastest-Growing Cities in 2025 Are in Texas, but You May Have Never Heard of Them

When looking to relocate to a new city, you should do some research and consider places that are growing. A growing city indicates a booming job market, good infrastructure, low or lowering crime rates and overall livability.
In May, the Texas Tribune analyzed population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau showing that of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. in 2025, seven are in Texas. You may not have heard of these places, but they’re making a big impression as they attract droves of residents.
7. Hutto
- Population in 2023: 38,980
- Population in 2024: 42,661
- Percentage growth year over year: 9.4%
- Single-family home average cost in 2025: $359,020
6. Melissa
- Population in 2023: 23,812
- Population in 2024: 26,194
- Percentage growth year over year: 10.0%
- Single-family home average cost in 2025: $460,317
5. Fate
- Population in 2023: 24,666
- Population in 2024: 27,467
- Percentage growth year over year: 11.4%
- Single-family home average cost in 2025: $371,778
4. Anna
- Population in 2023: 27,909
- Population in 2024: 31,986
- Percentage growth year over year: 14.6%
- Single-family home average cost in 2025: $367,823
3. Celina
- Population in 2023: 43,700
- Population in 2024: 51,661
- Percentage growth year over year: 18.2%
- Single-family home average cost in 2025: $609,830
2. Fulshear
- Population in 2023: 43,033
- Population in 2024: 54,629
- Percentage growth year over year: 26.9%
- Single-family home average cost in 2025: $544,701
1. Princeton
- Population in 2023: 28,336
- Population in 2024: 37,019
- Percentage growth year over year: 30.6%
- Single-family home average cost in 2025: $323,480
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed in this article.
