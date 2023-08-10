7 Farm Grants And Financing Options For Women

Women in agriculture face unique challenges, including less access to land and capital than their male counterparts. Loans are one option when building a farm, but grants—since they require no repayment—can be an attractive alternative to traditional funding.

Grants are available to women in the farming sector, including funding for education and conference expenses, and agricultural infrastructure projects. Government programs offer some of these grants, and many nonprofits and other organizations also provide farm development funding.

1. Young Farmer Grant Program

The National Young Farmers Coalition offers the Young Farmer Grant Program. This grant supports young farmers who are building agricultural careers.

The grant program offers 75 grants, each worth $5,000, plus membership to the National Young Farmers Coalition. Recipients can use funds to cover the costs of starting, running and growing farm operations, with no additional limitations.

The organization provides at least 50% of the grants to Black, Indigenous and other people of color and 50% to female-identifying, non-binary and trans farmers—though the organization points out that these categories are not mutually exclusive.

To apply for a Young Farmer Grant, visit the National Young Farmers Coalition website. Applications for the 2023 award period closed on January 13. Refer to the site or email

