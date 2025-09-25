7 Fall Clothing Items You Should Buy at Nordstrom Rack Now

It pays to shop for your fall wardrobe at Nordstrom Rack. Each of the seven clothing items sourced by your trusty shopping guide here at GOBankingRates is available to buy for 50% or more off its comparable value pricing. This means saving more money than what you end up spending — and that’s worth celebrating!

From cardigans to sweaters, don’t leave Nordstrom Rack without taking one or more of these fall clothing items to checkout.

Spring + Mercer Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater

Price: $32.97

The Spring + Mercer ribbed turtleneck sweater typically retails for $68 at department stores like Macy’s.

Shopping for the same men’s sweater at Nordstrom Rack means getting back more than 50% in savings. Buy two of your favorite fall colors (there are nine to choose from) for the price of one elsewhere!

PAIGE Stafford Stripe Slim Fit Knit Pants

Price: $59.96

Think outside the fashion box in a striped pair of PAIGE Stafford pants. Men’s sizes range from 28 to 40 with the unbelievable savings of 72% off the comparable value pricing.

Levi’s Quilted Vest

Price: $49.97

Stay warm and dry on fall walks and hikes when you wear a quilted vest from Levi’s.

Available in navy and orange, each vest is designed to be water-resistant for added protection from the elements. Two zippered pockets are sewn into the front to hold onto car keys, smartphones and wallets.

Sam Edelman Loraine Regal Bit Women’s Loafer

Price: $69.97

One of Nordstrom Rack’s best quiet luxury buys this month, these Loraine loafers from Sam Edelman are the perfect footwear for instantly dressing up fall ensembles.

Choose from silver sage or spiced camel in women’s shoe sizes 5 up to 11 while supplies last.

Splendid Cosett Pointelle Cardigan

Price: $39.97

Similarly designed cardigans from Splendid can retail for $100 or more on the Splendid website.

Pocket the extra savings and shop the Splendid Cosett pointelle cardigan for a lot less at Nordstrom Rack. Each features a button closure and can be worn on its own or layered over shirts and blouses.

PAIGE Tylee Corduroy Jacket

Price: $139.97

It’s way cheaper to buy the showstopping PAIGE Tylee corduroy jacket from Nordstrom Rack instead of Nordstrom.

The same jacket costs $349 at Nordstrom, for $190 in savings. Plus, only a few large sizes are available at Nordstrom, while you can still shop women’s small, medium and large at Nordstrom Rack.

Nordstrom Rack V-Neck Pullover Sweater

Price: $19.97

Elevate any look with a simple pullover sweater from Nordstrom Rack. This woman’s sweater comes in seven stylish colors and costs just under $20, making it one of the most budget-friendly buys of the season.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of September 23, 2025, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Fall Clothing Items You Should Buy at Nordstrom Rack Now

