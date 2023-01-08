7 Everyday Products Cheaper at Sam's Club Than Costco

While Costco has a lot of very devoted fans, they're not the only warehouse store worth talking about. The Walmart-owned Sam's Club is an increasingly strong competitor for your bulk-buying bucks. (They've even encroached on Costco's classic hot dog combo!)

In fact, when you get down to the nitty-gritty, Sam's Club may actually be a better offering for a lot of people -- especially those who like to skip the trip to the store. Sam's Club has a far better selection of shippable items, plus you can do store pick-up for online orders. Costco's digital presence is…disappointing.

But it's not just about convenience; your bank account can also tell the difference. When you compare the two online, Sam's Club comes in at the same price -- and frequently cheaper -- than Costco on tons of everyday items.

1. Facial tissues

Member's Mark Ultra Soft Facial Tissues: $0.015 per tissue

Kirkland Signature Facial Tissue: $0.020 per tissue

2. Paper towels

Member's Mark Super Premium Select & Tear Paper Towels: $0.008 per sheet

Kirkland Signature Create-a-Size Paper Towels: $0.012 per sheet

3. Olive oil

Member's Mark Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil: $12.48 for 2L

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil: $15.99 for 2L

4. Walnuts

Member's Mark Natural Shelled Walnuts: $9.98 for 3lb

Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves: $10.99 for 3lb

5. Coffee

Member's Mark Colombian Supremo Whole Bean Coffee: $6.39 per pound

Kirkland Signature Colombian Supremo Coffee Whole Bean: $8.00 per pound

6. Diapers

Member's Mark Premium Baby Diapers: $0.16 per diaper

Kirkland Signature Diapers: $0.20 per diaper

7. Maple syrup

Member's Mark Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup: $0.40 per ounce

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup: $0.44 per ounce

How you buy matters

This is where it's worth noting that the actual difference you'll pay at one warehouse club versus the other will vary significantly depending on where and how you shop. For example, in-warehouse prices can fluctuate a lot by region, so different Costco locations could have different prices.

But the main difference is between shopping online or in person -- particularly at Costco. Sam's Club has some variation on a few items between the in-warehouse and shipped prices, but arguably the bulk of their products are the same price either way. (Indeed, Sam's Club actually encourages shopping online, going so far as to offer free shipping for Plus members.)

Not Costco. Of the limited selection of items you can actually order online, most of them have a pretty significant premium tacked on -- plus the cost of shipping. Even if you meet the minimum purchase to waive shipping fees, you're still paying more for your items than you would in store.

All this is to say that the best way to compare prices between Costco and Sam's Club is to visit your local clubs to see for yourself. This will give you the most accurate idea of which warehouse chain will offer the most value for your area, as well as for your specific purchasing habits.

