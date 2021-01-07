7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: This article on equity crowdfunding is regularly updated to bring you relevant, up-to-date information.

We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.

One of the biggest drawbacks with IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Instead, the leadup to a company’s public debut has been fleshed out. Sure, many have strong performances right out of the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with plenty of names that failed to catch on.

On the other hand — although equity crowdfunding is inherently risky — the allure is that if ventures succeed in the leadup, the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at a nice rate. Often, private investing requires you to hold your position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.

Another reason to consider equity crowdfunding is its gaining popularity. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So, private investing is not a new concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.

Unsurprisingly, the number of campaigns has also increased significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Based on data from Statista.com, experts predict we’ll see 67,100 proposals by 2024. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.

Still, you should be aware of the risks. According to Forbes, “90% of startups fail.” While you can deploy analytical methods to find the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your position for many years without any accrued benefits.

Therefore, it’s imperative that you do your due diligence on any venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve verified it for yourself.

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you need to start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.

So, without further ado, here are seven opportunities to buy into this week:

KingsCrowd

ORPC

Envel

Vampr

Moku Foods

Nickelytics

7 Grain Army

Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: EnergyX

Source: Olivier Le Moal/ShutterStock.com

On the Netcapital profile of next-generation battery technology provider EnergyX, the potentially transformative company quoted Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who stated, “We will not stop until every car on the road is electric.” For full disclosure, I wrote an article on InvestorPlace.com describing how TSLA may be in bubble territory. But here’s where the entire narrative can change – paradigm-shifting improvements in battery capability and capacity.

EnergyX claims to have the answer with its LiTAS innovation, which stands for “Lithium-ion Transport and Separation.” Primarily, LiTAS enables EnergyX to recover “up to 90% or 3x the amount of lithium as traditional evaporation ponds.” As well, this unique process can reduce overall production time to just a few days, cutting net overhead costs without impairing quality.

Of course, this has huge implications for the electric vehicle industry because the economics of it still dosn’t make sense, which was the point of my Tesla article. Yes, we are beyond the proof-of-concept stage for EVs. But with the cheapest EV of 2020 being the 2020 Mini Cooper SE with a $30,750 price tag but limited to 110 miles of range, you can see the limitations of present EV battery technology.

And that’s why EnergyX is one of the most exciting equity crowdfunding opportunities not only on Netcapital but across the entire private investing realm. Until battery costs come down, the green future we’re aiming for — EVs, solar energy, battery storage and more — will be limited to a select few, which of course is no future at all.

To find out more, please check out EnergyX’s pitch deck.

MYXR

Source: Shutterstock

Arguably, when most people think about augmented reality, they typically regard it as a cute gimmick — a trendy component of various social media platforms. While AR can be used for a quick laugh, the innovation itself leads to myriad, profound applications. Unfortunately, the technology tends to reinforce its gimmicky reputation due in part to difficulty of integration to other platforms and its cost-ineffectiveness.

Fortunately, AR specialist MYXR (pronounced “mixer,” don’t sound out each letter) features a hardware-agnostic solution designed to “empower the everyday experience of sports, work, entertainment, and community worldwide.” This has strongly positive implications for the current novel coronavirus pandemic. According to MYXR’s press release:

Using gamification technology, Engage 2.0c [one of MYXR’s software platforms] is designed to reward users for actions taken to benefit others. So, for example, the platform can be used to reward checking on the health conditions of others, donate food or blood to those in need. Users will earn points redeemable with partner brands and local partners.

Further, MYXR’s gamification protocol increases longer-term engagement, which organically improves user loyalty. As well, the built-in reward system inspires people to leverage advanced technologies for the greater good, promoting user growth through positive word-of-mouth. Indeed, the MYXR has reported substantial upswings in user base, time spent on platform, and monetization.

To find out more about this private investing venture, head on over to MYXR’s Netcapital equity crowdfunding profile.

PLLAY

Source: Roman Kosolapov/ Shutterstock

A generation ago, video games were considered a niche hobby, largely condemning participants to a lifetime of celibacy. Today, the entire paradigm has been overturned, with the broader industry being a multi-billion-dollar global market. As well, the sector sparked its own subsegments, one of which is the burgeoning esports arena.

Taking what we love about professional sports into the digital realm, the global esports industry is projected to hit nearly $1.6 billion in 2023, according to a Newzoo survey. However, that leaves out most people as passive participants. Instead, amateur gamers find themselves competing informally with other amateurs — think Kimbo Slice and unsanctioned backyard brawls but for video games.

Of course, you see the problem here — no objective accountability. That’s where PLLAY steps onto the stage. One of the most relevant equity crowdfunding opportunities on the MicroVentures private investing network, PLLAY is a peer-to-peer video game wagering app that lets anybody (who meets legal age and jurisdictional requirements) compete head-to-head for cash. By connecting to Twitch, the app monitors gameplays and objectively determines winners of said competitions.

Better yet, PLLAY’s proprietary artificial intelligence protocol facilitates quick payouts and curbs cheating. It also has safety features to prevent underage players from participating. Thus, the company is responsibility and entertainment rolled into one. To learn more, check out PLLAY’s investment slide deck at MicroVentures.com.

MicroSalt

Source: Shutterstock

We all love the distinct taste of salt — within reason, it pretty much goes well with anything. Of course, things that are tasty usually cannot be consumed at great volume. And that’s according to Heart.org, which states that nine out of 10 Americans eat too much salt. Out of its recommended daily salt intake of 1,500 milligrams, we on average consume 3,400mg.

But that’s just the thing, isn’t it? Almost everywhere we go, the foods we consume are very high in sodium. That’s not my opinion but rather, an insight from Harvard Medical School in 2013, which found that fast-food restaurants and processed foods are big violators. Now, you might scoff and say that such cheap food are personal choices. But during the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, do hard-hit consumers really have any other option?

Fortunately, food technology has come a long way, as demonstrated by MicroSalt, an appropriately named company on the MicroVentures platform. MicroSalt’s claim to fame is its patented sodium nanoparticle, which is engineered to “deliver the full flavor experience of salt with half the sodium. MicroSalt’s powdered salt particles are approximately 100 times smaller than regular table salt, allowing them to be rapidly dissolved.”

In addition to its obvious synergies with various food companies, MicroSalt sells its own branded chips, SaltMe!, which as of May 2020 were available in 71 stores. To get in on the ground floor of this equity crowdfunding play, please visit its MicroVentures investment profile.

Asarasi

Source: Shutterstock

Some of the best technological innovations involve not disruption but rather accretion. That is, instead of everyone trying to “destroy” each other through zero-sum games, a positive-sum game can often yield more than enough rewards for participants. In my opinion, Asarasi is one of the few equity crowdfunding plays which is really a two-for-one benefit for society.

As you know, water scarcity is becoming a major issue, especially with rising life expectancies and a booming global population. According to data from wri.org, over 25% of the global population faces extreme levels of baseline water stress. Not surprisingly, Qatar is at the top of the list, although water scarcity is a huge problem for us as well.

This is where Asarasi thankfully makes its debut. Listed on the Republic private investing network, Asarasi utilizes unique processes to extract pure, naturally filtered water from maple trees. As I alluded to above, this has two benefits: the process upcycles water which would otherwise be wasted as a byproduct of the maple industry, and it enhances farmer profits by providing another revenue stream.

Truly, this is a win-win and a much-needed one. Better yet, Asarasi’s technology is perfectly adapted to the northeastern part of the U.S., meaning this water source won’t be subject to geopolitical pressure. To get started, please visit Asarasi’s Republic profile.

Canopy

Source: Shutterstock

Though the number of Americans who have tragically succumbed to Covid-19 is devastating, on a statistical basis, the percentage is thankfully small. Nevertheless, in order to avoid any more unnecessary deaths, many political leaders across the spectrum have advocated the use of face coverings.

Here’s the deal with these things – many of them are uncomfortable to wear. Personally, I have a few reusable, washable masks but I’ve switched to disposable “paper” masks because of the comfort issue. However, the problem with disposables is the financial aspect. Over time, the recurring purchases can add up. That’s not encouraging, especially since the coronavirus has imparted an economic fallout.

Fortunately, Canopy has entered the Covid fray with what could be a very relevant solution. Featuring an N95 mask that brings personal protective equipment to the 21st century, Canopy’s solution has three key attributes: its effective, reusable and comfortable. From there, you have deductively organic benefits, such as long-term cost savings and waste reduction.

Now, the immediate question regarding Canopy’s equity crowdfunding proposition is the pandemic itself: common sense (and history) tells you that this won’t last forever. However, some health experts warn that the SARS-CoV-2 could become as endemic as the flu. More importantly, we could see a generational adoption of masks, per the generational scars seen in young people who suffered through prior economic calamities.

If you’re willing to be contrarian, check out Canopy’s private investing profile on Republic.co.

Change

Source: Shutterstock

With valuations screaming toward the heavens, cryptocurrencies have certainly made huge waves in 2020 – and the fun is apparently only getting started in the new year. That has got everyone excited because the big boys are moving in with their massive resources.

Citing our own Matt McCall, InvestorPlace contributor Will Ashworth noted the broader thesis that a wall of money could help the virtual currency market see incredible prices. I’ll let you read the details, which I personally find compelling. However, the gist of the narrative is that many people don’t appreciate how much wealth is waiting to be utilized. For instance, McCall has previously discussed the imminent wealth transfer from baby boomers to millennials.

And what do millennials prefer? Increasingly, cryptocurrencies.

That’s where Change might, well, spark a change. Listed on the international equity crowdfunding platform Funderbeam, Change is a mobile crypto-trading app that fosters commission-free easy investment into Bitcoin. That puts this Estonian-based platform in a favorable light relative to others, which can charge up to 1.5% (or more) in transaction fees.

The Change app is for European traders. However, the company has informed me that this private investing offer is open to non-accredited U.S. investors. To learn more, check out Change’s proposal at Funderbeam.com.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:

1) Greater chance of failure

2) Risk of fraudulent activity

3) Lack of liquidity

4) Economic downturns

5) Dearth of investor education

Read more: Private Investing Risks

The post 7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.