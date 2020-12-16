7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.

One of the biggest drawbacks with IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Instead, the leadup to a company’s public debut has been fleshed out. Sure, many have strong performances right out of the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with plenty of names that failed to catch on.

On the other hand — although equity crowdfunding is inherently risky — the allure is that if ventures succeed in the leadup, the real early-bird investors can sell their holdings at a nice rate. Often, private investing requires you to hold your position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.

Another reason to consider equity crowdfunding is its gaining popularity. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So, private investing is not a new concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.

Unsurprisingly, the number of campaigns has also increased significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Based on data from Statista.com, experts predict we’ll see 67,100 proposals by 2024. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.

Still, you should be aware of the risks. According to Forbes, “90% of startups fail.” While you can deploy analytical methods to find the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your position for many years without any accrued benefits.

Therefore, it’s imperative that you do your due diligence on any venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve verified it for yourself.

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you need to start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.

So, without further ado, here are seven opportunities to buy into this week:

Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: KingsCrowd

Investing in any endeavor is always difficult because of the unknown. But private investing? Even when dealing with popular equity crowdfunding platforms like Netcapital, this approach has a significant challenge: very few publications outside of InvestorPlace have dedicated resources to the crowdfunding arena. As a result, many investors are corralled into companies that they ordinarily might not have put money into.

Fortunately, KingsCrowd provides a win-win situation by helping to close this information gap, giving prospective buyers the tools they need to make correct decisions while bolstering confidence in private investing. Further, there’s huge demand for such a service, whether people realize it or not. According to data compiled by Investopedia.com, last year, “the failure rate of startups was around 90%. Research concludes 21.5% of startups fail in the first year, 30% in the second year, 50% in the fifth year, and 70% in their 10th year.”

But what separates KingsCrowd from other resources is that its platform represents a mixture of investment analysis and artificial intelligence-based forecasting. By diving into the details and then deploying AI to predict which equity crowdfunding ventures are the most viable, investors can mitigate this market’s high-risk nature.

Again, KingsCrowd is a win-win because it fosters enhanced legitimacy for private investing. To learn more, please visit the company’s Netcapital.com profile. Shares can still be traded on the secondary transfer platform.

ORPC

With the White House victory of President-elect Joe Biden, it wasn’t too surprising to see many sectors jump in valuation due to the anticipated policy changes that the incoming administration will bring. Chief among them is renewable energy. As I’ve discussed many times before, the Biden Plan calls for the U.S. to become net-zero emissions by 2050. Obviously, to get there, we’re going to need a robust clean energy infrastructure.

As well, a public shift in attitude toward sustainable innovations has accelerated. Most conspicuously, we’ve witnessed the rise and rise of electric vehicle firms like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). This points to a robust, enthusiastic integration of clean energy infrastructures. There’s just one problem.

Actually, there are many problems, with the most glaring being that mainstream green infrastructure require space, lots of it. Further, they’re intermittent and are vulnerable to weather changes. Plus, they’re ugly. Fortunately, ORPC may have the perfect solution.

Specializing in wave energy harvesting, ORPC’s solutions are completely submerged: you don’t see them and you don’t hear them. More importantly, federal and state government agencies have determined that ORPC systems don’t impose an adverse effect on the surrounding marine environment.

But in my opinion, the biggest catalyst is that this is an always-on clean energy solution. Further, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, roughly 71% of the earth is covered in water and the oceans represent about 96.5% of that water.

In business parlance, ORPC has a massive addressable market. To learn more, check out its Netcapital equity crowdfunding profile. Shares can still be traded on the secondary transfer platform.

Envel

We all know how important budgeting is. At the same time, it’s one of those details that can get lost in the hecticness of our daily lives. Here’s what Howard Dvorkin, CPA told Investopedia.com:

“It’s human nature to expect the best and not plan for the worst, so many otherwise smart Americans refuse to budget–because they don’t think they need it. Then a serious illness or accident keeps them out of work. Or they simply get laid off. Or they get divorced …Or a natural disaster strikes. That’s when all those years of budgeting help you weather the storm.”

What if there were was a way where budgeting was automated for us, taking away the guesswork which personal budgeting invariably becomes? That’s the beauty of Envel, one of the most popular private investing opportunities on the WeFunder equity crowdfunding network. Utilizing an AI-based app, Envel automatically separates your money into segments, or “autonomous envelopes” as the company calls it. Next, the platform decides how much of your income is allocated to discretionary purchases based on your savings goals.

Better yet, the platform isn’t rigid. Therefore, if you want to spend a little extra, you can request that through various “modes” on the app. And this way, you know how much you can spend while still keeping on track with your financial strategy.

Particularly with the Covid-19 crisis, budgeting has never been more vital. To find out more, visit Envel’s WeFunder profile.

Vampr

Live music has always been the cornerstone method for fans to show appreciate to their favorite artists. Unfortunately, the novel coronavirus had a thing or two to say about this. Not surprisingly, as the pandemic raged across the U.S. and the globe, streaming services like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) among many others soared in demand. Forced to pick between risking health or enjoying entertainment, most people made the obvious choice.

However, the main lesson is that consumers want their entertainment despite the pandemic. It’s just that they want it in a safe, responsible manner. That’s where Vampr enters the stage front and center.

A social media network that connects artists of all stripes to their audience, Vampr was relevant even before the crisis because it enabled creative individuals to expand their audience/networks to a focused user base.

But the pandemic has brought fresh pertinence to this equity crowdfunding venture, because live concerts are an unknown right now. According to research of the 1918 influenza outbreak, this much-discussed crisis resulted in long-lasting social consequences, particularly the loss of social trust. If that repeats this time around, artists will lose a critical revenue stream. Thankfully, Vampr aims to step in and fill that gap.

As I alluded to, because the company offers a focused user base, participating artists have much reassurances that they’re reaching an audience that’s seeking their content. It’s an innovative solution to an otherwise awful period. To get more information, head on over to Vampr’s Wefunder.com profile.

Moku Foods

Thanks largely to Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Impossible Foods, plant-based meat options are all the rage. True, the alternative protein market has been around for a very long time. Indeed, from a CNN report, China has been cooking up fake meat for centuries. But with society’s awakening toward sustainable practices, the marketing machinery behind plant-based meats benefited from excellent timing. Still, not everything about this green foods solution is perfect.

Mainly, the consumer appeal is lacking in terms of broader product diversity. What I mean is, plant-based meat is awesome for tacos or hamburgers. But most of what’s out there lacks the texture for other animal-protein-based snacks, such as beef jerky. However, Moku Foods, listed on the Republic.co equity crowdfunding platform, is changing our perception of fake meat, taking the industry to the next plateau.

For one thing, Moku’s plant-based jerky products (offered in three flavors of Original, Hawaiian Teriyaki and Sweet & Spicy) look like bacon strips and taste like jerky. Thus, they have that chewable, stretchy texture that jerky lovers crave. Better yet, they’re environmentally friendly, facilitating guilt-free culinary enjoyment.

Second, Moku is a plant-based food product that’s ready to eat, immediately distinguishing itself from the competition. Further, industry experts (prior to the pandemic, I should note) projected that retail sales of savory snacks should hit $55.3 billion by 2022. To learn more, check out Moku’s investor pitch deck on Republic.co.

Nickelytics

When it comes to advertising, the arena is now dominated by names like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Frankly, this was a matter of inevitability. With smart devices being smaller and more convenient and powerful, most consumers spend an enormous amount of time online, either through mobile or via their computer. Gradually, the outdoor or out-of-home advertising industry fell deeper into the shadows.

Currently, the “analog” participants have been asking how they can compete in a digitalized world. However, Nickelytics encourages them to ask how they can lead. Essentially, Nickelytics takes a tried-and-true market and integrates it with the latest digital advertisement innovations. This “hybrid” approach if you will allows client corporations to pick which regions to target (through Nickelytics’ broadening relationship with real estate providers earmarked for advertisement) while receiving real-time performance data.

Such a business model might seem tricky during this Covid-19 crisis. Further, the rising number of infections don’t help matters. Nevertheless, investors may want to adopt a longer-term approach. As we can see through traffic data, people are still leaving the home for essential purposes. Once we return to some normalcy, there will be a mountain of physical ad inventory in high demand.

To get more info on this contrarian equity crowdfunding play, visit Nickelytics’ pitch deck on Republic.co.

7 Grain Army

One of the joys of equity crowdfunding is that you’re helping real people launch their groundbreaking ideas to fruition. In other words, you’re betting on neighbors for true innovations, not some pampered Wall Street executive. Private investing platform Mainvest takes this concept a step further, allowing anybody to invest in local brick-and-mortar businesses, often for as low as $100.

For this week, I’m taking a look at 7 Grain Army. Specializing in purpose-based nutritious food but with attractive, satisfying flavor profiles, 7 Grain Army seeks to change the relationship that we have with food. This isn’t about denial of our culinary cravings but rather, arming consumers with the information they need to make health-conscious decisions.

More importantly, there’s real demand associated with the health-food market. According to research firm NPD.com, most Americans read the nutrition labels of the items they buy. Primarily, they’re looking for sugar and calorie content. But this leaves an opportunity for 7 Grain Army to exploit through product evangelism and expanding the spectrum of what consumers should be focusing on.

Finally, the company has a feel-good element in that so many local businesses have been devastated by the pandemic. By investing, you’re not only helping small business owners but also availing yourself to profitability potential. To find out more, please visit 7 Grain Army’s Mainvest profile.

