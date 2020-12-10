7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We all know the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people — particularly speculators — operate under that same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings (IPOs). However, thanks to recent laws opening the doors to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e. most of us), new opportunities have emerged.

One of the biggest drawbacks with IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Instead, the leadup to a company’s public debut has been fleshed out. Sure, many have strong performances right out of the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with plenty of names that failed to catch on.

On the other hand — although equity crowdfunding is inherently risky — the allure is that if ventures succeed in the leadup, the real early-bird investors can sell their holdings at a nice rate. Often, private investing requires you to hold your position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.

Another reason to consider equity crowdfunding is its gaining popularity. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So, private investing is not a new concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.

Unsurprisingly, the number of campaigns has also increased significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Based on data from Statista.com, experts predict we’ll see 67,100 proposals by 2024. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.

Still, you should be aware of the risks. According to Forbes, 90% of startups fail. While you can deploy analytical methods to find the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your position for many years without any accrued benefits.

Therefore, it’s imperative that you do your due diligence on any venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve verified it for yourself.

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you need to start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.

So, without further ado, here are seven opportunities to buy into this week:

Neighborhood Sun

Aptera Motors

Perfitly

Gatsby

Nada

WellWell

CleanRobotics

Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy: Neighborhood Sun

Source: Diyana Dimitrova / Shutterstock.com

They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. In some ways, that’s an appropriate description for the renewable energy craze. Yes, sustainability is vital, especially given the evidence of climate change. But the retail solution — solar energy panels — has a huge flaw: it’s largely limited to homeowners.

Inadvertently, that gives renewables an elitist air. What about renters or people who don’t have roofs to themselves? Fortunately, though, Neighborhood Sun — one of the compelling equity crowdfunding opportunities on WeFunder — has a brilliant solution.

Instead of selling solar panels to individuals, Neighborhood Sun specializes in community-shared solar farms. Essentially, interested parties can purchase panels, allowing them to enjoy the benefits of renewable energy without having to fork over a small fortune.

More importantly, the company — true to its brand — allows anybody to participate in the green revolution. Prior to this innovative concept, apartment dwellers were basically cut out from the industry. So were condominium owners living in buildings with shared roofs.

Enter Neighborhood Sun. The company is structurally agnostic, which makes it a truly accessible equity crowdfunding play. For more information, check out its pitch deck on Wefunder.com.

Aptera Motors

Source: Shutterstock

Due in part to the pandemic’s disruption of the global automotive supply chain, many consumers have begun exploring electric vehicles (EVs). After all, EVs have fewer moving parts, making them more insulated from parts shortages. But there’s just one nagging issue: fossil fuels are hard to give up.

While traditional cars are wasteful, their fuel features high energy density. That’s why just a gallon of gas can power the average sedan nearly 30 miles on the highway. In contrast, EVs require bulky battery packs, where approximately half the energy is spent fighting aerodynamic drag. So, most of the reasonably priced EVs don’t have the range that drivers are used to.

Is there a better way forward? Aptera Motors answers that question with a unique take on the EV craze. Seemingly, most EV companies are Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) copycats. But Aptera threw out the old assumptions and reimagined the automotive sector from scratch. The result? A non-linear chassis that maximizes aerodynamics.

Further, this equity crowdfunding play isn’t messing around. Aptera claims its namesake EV can travel over 1,000 miles on its battery. Additionally, drivers can travel more than 40 miles from the “free power” extracted from its integrated solar panels.

Perhaps this is the kick in the pants that EVs need to take the industry to the next level. To learn more, check out Aptera’s WeFunder profile.

Perfitly

Source: Africa Studio/shutterstock.com

Well before the novel coronavirus, e-commerce channels were rapidly taking over their traditional brick-and-mortar counterparts. Then, when the health crisis hit, online stores became a crucial lifeline. However, one retail sector hasn’t quite fit the e-commerce model: apparel.

Obviously, humans come in all shapes and sizes. And that makes it a nightmare to figure out the perfect digs. Further, there’s a big dilemma on the other end of the checkout counter: returns. Just by eliminating a small percentage of returns, companies can potentially save millions. Yet, many consumers avoided online purchases during this crisis because of complicated return processes.

This is where Perfitly thankfully enters the fray. With its end-to-end solution enabled as a “try it on” button on its product page, consumers can get a more accurate representation of how their potential purchase will fit. Utilizing the latest in augmented and virtual reality technologies, a simple integration of this powerful application can generate relatively permanent conversions, reducing costs and improving the consumer interface.

Perfitly truly defines the innovative spirit behind the many equity crowdfunding opportunities on the SeedInvest platform. Learn more from Perfitly’s pitch deck.

Gatsby

Source: Shutterstock

Back in September, I introduced InvestorPlace readers to Gatsby, an equity crowdfunding venture tied to the options trading sector. Specifically, Gatsby is an app that demystifies options, providing both an education and a platform for the next generation of traders. Because of the explosive popularity of Robinhood, I reasoned that Gatsby has a viable upside pathway.

While it’s too early to call the company a definitive success, as a private investing vehicle it has exceeded funding expectations. At the time of this writing, Gatsby’s equity crowdfunding has raised over $1.7 million. However, it’s still accepting interested investors.

So, if you’ve got some speculation money lying around, this may be something to consider. For instance, while Robinhood has brought many people to Wall Street, these folks tend to be rookies. Should a bear phase hit the market, we could see a mass exodus. However, because options allow traders to bet on both sides of the fence — along with many other distinct strategies — Gatsby provides a sophistication that you don’t get from run-of-the-mill investment apps.

Further, the emerging generation is addicted to instant gratification. With options, you’re dealing with leverage, allowing participants to profit on both the X and Y axes, so to speak. To find out more, check out Gatsby’s profile on SeedInvest.com.

Nada

Source: Shutterstock

Even in the best of times, the home-buying process is complicated. Just signing the paperwork seems like a part-time job. And it’s the same way on the other side of the aisle, when homeowners are looking to sell and move on. But the one thing connects both buyers and sellers: fees. Lots and lots of fees.

No one wants to spend more money than they have to. Plus, with the pandemic, saving money has taken on greater urgency. But with a counterintuitive spike in home prices, getting a discount has become next to impossible. Luckily, though, Nada is an equity crowdfunding opportunity on Republic that could potentially change the game.

As the name suggests, the company charges a low price of $0 to buy and sell your home online. Sound too good to be true? That’s virtually everyone’s first reaction, until you realize that Nada is a vertically integrated organization. Basically, the company brings the disconnected services associated with real estate transactions — the agent, securing a loan, title and insurance services — under one umbrella.

By stacking these items, the company offers superior service while also saving clients money. Better yet, the platform is also a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and friendly human operation. To find out what this private investing offer is all about, head on over to its Republic profile.

WellWell

Source: Shutterstock

At first glance, WellWell doesn’t seem like it would be a successful private investing venture. We’ve all heard of plant-based meat, which is spreading like wildfire. But plant-based beverages? Basically, the concept checks off multiple sustainability attributes while providing healthy protein for consumers. That’s what WellWell specializes in.

You don’t want to ignore this equity crowdfunding venture because it has extreme relevance. While many of our beverages don’t have animal material, plenty are filled to the brim with sugar and chemicals. This contributes to the chronic disease crisis, which will be with us long after Covid-19.

Plus, in the near term, lockdowns and stress have created a collective health threat. In fact, the Washington Post has already covered some the other effects of pandemic like “coronasomnia.”

WellWell offers part of the solution by changing what we put into our bodies. Featuring plant-based, non-GMO ingredients that are low in sugar as well as soy and gluten free, the company packs nutrition in every bottle. Additionally, with multiple distribution points — including heavyweights like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) — WellWell has viable conversion and product evangelism opportunities. To get started, check out the company’s pitch deck on Republic.

CleanRobotics

Source: Shutterstock

If you happen to be an investor concerned about the environment, CleanRobotics could be the perfect private investing opportunity for you. Integrating AI and machine learning into a seemingly mundane process — filtering recyclables from waste — the company could be a surprisingly crucial component to sustainability initiatives.

As the its pitch deck on Fundable.com explains, most of us want to do the right thing and recycle. However, when we arrive at the disposal area, we’re confronted by bins upon bins. Running short on time, we take our best guess, hoping that we did our part.

But when waste or compost is inadvertently mixed with recyclable material, that ruins the entire load. Plus — even if recyclable materials make it through untarnished — fossil fuels are already burned in the process. So, imagine the true waste involved when recyclables themselves are rendered useless.

Fortunately, CleanRobotics has a brilliant solution with its smart bin technology. Taking the guesswork out of waste management, these bins do the sorting for you. All you have to do is toss in your trash. Because of the convenience, CleanRobotics offers a credible pathway toward a true recycling infrastructure. For more information, check out the company’s profile on Fundable.

