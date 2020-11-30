7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings to Buy This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a well-known adage that the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people, particularly speculators, operate under the same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings. However, thanks to favorable laws opening the door to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e., most of us), new opportunities have emerged.

One of the biggest drawbacks regarding IPOs is that they’re not really ground-floor investments. Rather, the lead up to a company’s debut on the public market has been fleshed out. Sure, many IPOs often have strong performances right out the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with myriad names that failed to catch on.

Although equity crowdfunding ideas are inherently risky, the allure is that if they succeed in the leadup to an IPO, chances are the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at an attractive rate. Often, private investing requires that gamblers hold their position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.

Another reason to consider allocating some risk funds toward equity crowdfunding is that the concept has been gaining popularity over the years. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So don’t be mistaken that private investing is a novel concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.

Not surprisingly, the number of equity crowdfunding campaigns have been increasing significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Utilizing data from Statista.com, experts predict that by 2024, we’ll see 67,100 proposals. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.

Still, you must be aware of the risks. According to Forbes.com, 90% of startups fail. While you can deploy analytical methodologies to attempt to filter out which are the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your private equity position for many years without any accrued benefits.

Therefore, it’s imperative that you perform due diligence on any private investing venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve independently verified it yourself.

Here are seven equity crowdfunding opportunities to buy into this week:

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you must start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.

Paperwork is an inevitable reality of securing a mortgage to buy a home. And most of this busy work is due to qualified mortgage rules. After the disaster of the housing crisis that contributed to the Great Recession, the home loan industry has naturally become much more careful to whom they lend money. Therefore, you can call this a cover-my-behind strategy for mortgage providers. But it sure is a pain in the rear for home buyers.

Fortunately, Bee Mortgage — one of the most popular equity crowdfunding plays on the WeFunder platform — offers a much more convenient solution for the modern consumer. Billed as the first end-to-end mobile mortgage experience, Bee Mortgage leverages the simple fact that most young people do everything on their phone, from buying a vehicle from Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to securing insurance from Lemonade (NYSE:LMND). Why not then buy a home through a mobile app as well?

Bee Mortgage consolidates the intensive process of purchasing real estate through an automated, contactless interface. Underlining this incredible innovation is a complex suite of artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain. Through such tech, it’s possible to blitz through mountains of data, ultimately connecting buyers with the right plan.

To learn more about this radical rethink in a staid industry, check out Bee Mortgage’s private investing profile on WeFunder.

With the millennial generation now making an unignorable impact in the professional and consumer markets, it was inevitable that one of the oldest industries — adult beverages — would face disruption. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, millennials drank more than 40% of the wine consumed in the U.S. Further, young people prefer to drink wine or other alcoholic beverages at home rather than at a bar, marking a huge contrast with prior generations.

This is the fuel that drives BeatBox, the equity crowdfunding play for the younger, relevant demographic. Featuring authentic brands that represent a departure from the corporatized labels, BeatBox speaks to millennials through compelling flavors and product packaging innovations (such as the eco-friendly and portable Tetra Pak containers). As well, BeatBox’s brands like Corkless wine feature tree-planting initiatives – a perfect complement to its aluminum can packaging.

Also, we can’t forget that while many public and private investing ventures have suffered severe impacts from the pandemic, the crisis may actually help BeatBox. Again, many younger Americans prefer drinking at home. Therefore, the company has a free, organic marketing opportunity to expand brand consciousness and evangelism.

To discover the potential for BeatBox, please visit its WeFunder investment profile.

Without question, connectivity-related technologies have made our lives more convenient, productive and safer. However, digitalization will always have a disadvantage — dependency on electrical charging systems. Further, with our often hectic schedules, it’s not uncommon to suddenly find ourselves with limited juice. Usually, this involves people scrambling to and then hovering over outlets or bothering others for charging apparatuses.

To get around this common, everyday occurrence, BatteryXchange came out with a simple but innovative solution. One of the popular equity crowdfunding opportunities on the LocalStake platform, BatteryXchange offers automated kiosks providing portable battery chargers to rent. If your phone gets down to a low battery level, you use the BatteryXchange app to find the nearest kiosk. Then, you rent one of the chargers for however long you like – no need to fight over outlets or bother people for a charge.

Plus, demand should be huge once we return to a normalized state in society. According to the company’s survey, 85% of responding businesses asked to have BatteryXchange kiosks installed. It’s not hard to see why. For one thing, these charging kiosks provide value-add for current customers. Second, they can potentially bring in new customers, a win-win across the board.

To get more information about BatteryXchange, check out its pitch deck on the LocalStake platform.

This year will forever be marked by the novel coronavirus. But beyond the health crisis has been growing frustration with society’s response to the pandemic. Although most Americans have been reasonable, practicing social distancing and mitigation protocols, a worryingly large number have adopted various anti-science conspiracy theories. Fringe elements that have bitterly disputed issues such as climate change found themselves influencing the mainstream narrative.

However, the incoming Joe Biden administration may help recalibrate the national attitude toward science, especially with long-term issues such as sustainability. For instance, the Biden White House will seek net-zero emissions by 2050. Of course, for many folks, this sounds like too much of a lofty ideal. However, equity crowdfunding opportunities like Veridian at County Farm prove that sustainability can have serious profitability potential.

An organization with groundbreaking ambition, Veridian at County Farm seeks to be one of the nation’s “first mixed income net zero energy communities.” Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan – considered among the top locations to live in the U.S. – this community will essentially be a green ecosystem, a collective benchmark for sustainability and energy independence.

This isn’t just an equity crowdfunding venture but a relevant (and arguably necessary paradigm shift). To find out more, please visit Veridian at County Farm’s LocalStake profile.

As you’re all too aware, a conspicuous sign of the new normal was the temporary loss of professional sports. With Covid-19 cases raging everywhere, sports leagues determined that it would be grossly irresponsible to play. However, even if the pandemic never happened, traditional sports would have still suffered disruption.

Between 2019 and 2023, experts predict that the number of live sports viewers in the U.S. will increase by 3%. In contrast, the global esports viewership over the same period is expected to jump by nearly 49% among frequent viewers and by 43% among occasional viewers. In other words, the current generation is looking for a new type of athletic entertainment.

This is where The Human Baton – one of the most original private investing offers on the Netcapital platform – enters the stage. Featuring a relay race but via high-octane platforms like rally cars and skydiving, teams compete against each other around the world to cross the finish line first. Think The Amazing Race but with pulse-pounding action throughout.

On the surface, The Human Baton might seem like a throwaway equity crowdfunding play, something to try with only dumb money. However, the production team features a core group of media experts. As well, there’s huge demand for alternative sports leagues.

If you wish to throw your name into the arena, pass The Human Baton to its Netcapital profile.

Though we sometimes lament the undue influence of technology, one area where we unanimously support unfettered innovation is in medicine. Particularly, debilitating diseases such as Alzheimer’s are crying out for safe and effective solutions. There are some startling statistics that biotech firm Neurotez hopes to eliminate for good.

According to Alzheimer’s Association, more than five million Americans are suffering from the disease. Thirty years from now, experts fear that this figure will rise to nearly 14 million. Additionally, it’s the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Underlining the bullish narrative for this powerful equity crowdfunding opportunity is leptin, a protein produced by fat cells primarily for the regulation of appetite and fat storage. Based on research by Neurotez, management believes that leptin administration “will effectively slow or stop the progression of AD [Alzheimer’s Disease] and may even preclude or delay the onset of cognitive decline in pre-impairment individuals.”

What gives investors confidence in Neurotez is that research from other sources indicate an inverse correlation between leptin and the presence of possible biological precursors to Alzheimer’s. Of course, further research will be necessary, but the data is encouraging.

If you’d like to know more about Neurotez’s efforts in combating this dreadful disease, please visit its Netcapital page.

One of the reasons most Americans were excited about President-elect Joe Biden’s campaign was not so much the person but rather the policies his administration would represent. Particularly, clean and renewable energy has been a hot topic for liberals and progressives. With additional government support for the industry, it’s reasonable to assume that innovations such as home solar energy systems will become more accessible over the next few years.

However, an unresolvable aspect of renewables is that they’re mostly intermittent. For instance, once the sun sets, your solar panels aren’t going to do much. More importantly, without a battery storage system, solar panels alone won’t facilitate true energy independence. But energy storage is an expensive and complex affair. Fortunately, Orison stands poised to offer disruption within disruption: the world’s first self-installable energy storage appliance, shipped to your door.

Featured on the Fundable accredited private investing platform, Orison and its home battery system provides an easy, plug-n-play experience to an increasingly critical sector. As you know, rolling blackouts imposed stress for millions of residents in California, adding to pandemic-related woes. Having an accessible way to mitigate future utility service disruptions may provide Orison with no-brainer demand.

If you’d like to learn more about the riveting potential of Orison, check out the company’s Fundable profile.

