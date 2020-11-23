7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings To Buy This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a well-known adage that the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people, particularly speculators, operate under the same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings. However, thanks to favorable laws opening the door to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e., most of us), new opportunities have emerged.

One of the biggest drawbacks regarding IPOs is that they’re not really ground floor investments. Rather, the lead up to a company’s debut on the public market has been fleshed out. Sure, many IPOs often have strong performances right out the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with myriad names that failed to catch on.

Although equity crowdfunding ideas are inherently risky, the allure is that if they succeed in the lead up to an IPO, chances are the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at an attractive rate. Often, private investing requires that gamblers hold their position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.

Another reason to consider allocating some risk funds toward equity crowdfunding is that the concept has been gaining popularity over the years. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So don’t be mistaken that private investing is a novel concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.

Not surprisingly, the number of equity crowdfunding campaigns have been increasing significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Utilizing data from Statista.com, experts predict that by 2024, we’ll see 67,100 proposals. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.

Still, you must be aware of the risks. According to Forbes.com, 90% of startups fail. While you can deploy analytical methodologies to attempt to filter out which are the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your private equity position for many years without any accrued benefits.

Therefore, it’s imperative that you perform due diligence on any private investing venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve independently verified it yourself.

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you must start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.

Edible Garden

Source: Shutterstock

Big business may offer vital solutions for at lower costs thanks to economies of scale. However, in the agricultural industry, its services are often found lacking. Primarily, the supply chain and logistics process is antiquated, resulting in poor food processing standards which can lead to broader health problems. As well, the novel coronavirus pandemic demonstrated multiple vulnerabilities with how we distribute food.

Fortunately, one of the hallmarks of the equity crowdfunding sector is the focus on innovation. In this case, Edible Garden – one of the most relevant private investing ventures on the Republic.co platform – incorporates high-tech solutions for one of civilization’s oldest industries. Through advanced sustainable hydroponics in indoor greenhouses, Edible Garden ensures that each food product meets rigorous quality standards. This is a far cry from the brute-force volume approach, where food waste is baked into the overall profitability spectrum.

To further enhance environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions, Edible Garden has developed a self-watering display shelf for its organic products. This allows vendors to save valuable floor space while keeping food naturally fresh. As well, the company has innovated food packaging, allowing the contained products to stay fresher for longer.

This is the type of big thinking from small startups that the equity crowdfunding space is known for. If you’d like more information, please consult Edible Garden’s investor pitch deck on Republic.co.

Upshift

Source: Jirsak / Shutterstock.com

With ride-sharing platforms like Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) sparking a new way to move around, many feared that private vehicle ownership would eventually fade away. Fortunately, that automotive apocalypse hasn’t happened. Still, alternative transportation represents a threat to auto ownership, particularly because we simply don’t use our cars much. According to Fortune.com, today’s cars are parked 95% of the time.

That’s a massive waste of personal resources, made all the more painful because car prices have been rising higher over the years. Especially for people living in major metropolitan areas with robust transportation networks, it doesn’t make sense to spend so much money on cars that owners don’t drive most of the time. However, frequent ride sharing is expensive while fractional car ownership can be just as onerous for people who only occasionally need a ride.

This is where Upshift comes into play. Upshift provides a happy medium, facilitating fractional vehicle ownership for those who need a car a few times a month or a week. This service is also one of the most compelling equity crowdfunding opportunities because of the new normal. For millions of employees working from home, our vehicle usage may come down to a handful of trips a month – basically to go on grocery runs.

To learn more about this private investing offer, swing on by its corporate profile on Republic.

StorEn Technologies

Source: Shutterstock

Although the coronavirus pandemic has been unquestionably a terrible period for humanity, it also brought up important questions about sustainability. For instance, rolling blackouts in California due to increased pressure on the grid put people who were staying at home due to Covid-19 mitigation protocols in a bind. The blackouts occurred in the hot summer season, where many residents depended on electrical cooling systems.

Not surprisingly, demand for solar energy significantly picked up this year. However, the problem with solar is that it’s an intermittent power source: if the sun doesn’t come up, your solar panels are basically useless. Further, solar panels can’t store energy without a storage system, making them dependent on the grid. However, StorEn Technologies would like to bring true independence to the clean energy revolution.

Now, storage systems aren’t unique. For instance, electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) developed the Powerwall battery. One of the problems of current storage batteries, though, is capacity. The Powerwall only has a capacity of 13.5 kWh, whereas the average U.S. home uses about 29 kWh of electricity per day. Therefore, energy independence quickly becomes a costly affair.

In contrast, StorEn Technologies has developed a storage solution that features either 20 kWh or 30 kWh capacity. As well, its batteries can last 25 years or 15,000 cycles at 100% capacity. That’s incredibly impressive, making this one of the most intriguing equity crowdfunding investments available.

Of course, you’ll want to do your due diligence. To learn more, please visit its investment profile on the StartEngine.com private investing platform.

Bolt Mobility

Source: Shutterstock

As major metropolitan areas continue to expand, it has become increasingly difficult for people to get around with their personal vehicles. If you live in the east coast, for example, you know how difficult it can be to find parking. Even in car crazy California, parking is becoming a scarce and precious resource. But with advanced technologies, the industry of micromobility was born, addressing a major concern in the world’s biggest cities.

According to data compiled by Statista.com, “The number of shared micromobility trips taken annually through shared micromobility services nearly quadrupled from 35 million trips in 2017 to some 136 million trips in 2019. That year, there were more than 100 dockless bike-sharing systems in the United States.” This demand provides a massive opportunity for Bolt Mobility.

Founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, Bolt Mobility provides next-generation micro-transportation services, particularly for the young and upwardly mobile demographics. While the concept isn’t unique, what separates Bolt Mobility from the competition is its ultra-stylish e-scooters and bikes. And that simple edge, combined with brand recognition, could allow the company to carve out a dominant position in what will likely be a multi-billion-dollar global industry.

To find out more, head on over to Bolt Mobility’s StartEngine profile.

Groundfloor

Source: Shutterstock

One of the most profound impacts of the equity crowdfunding movement has been allowing everyday investors to participate in private investing opportunities. With Groundfloor, non-accredited investors finally have access to high-yield, short-term real estate debt investments. Better yet, thanks to Groundfloor’s expertise and proprietary algorithmic technologies, management has guided stakeholders to consistent low double-digit annual returns.

Here’s how the process works. Real estate developers approach Groundfloor with a loan request. Through an artificial intelligence platform, along with over a hundred years of collective acumen, Groundfloor assigns a grade to each loan package. This loan is then securitized and is made available for investment to the general public, where individuals can stake a position for as low as $10 at a time.

Such an opportunity is particularly important because as the founders of Groundfloor note, the traditional capital markets are vulnerable to severe disruption. For example, much of the investing markets are fueled by speculation, something that can be measured by goodwill, or the premium companies pay above the value of actual assets being acquired.

That’s fine and dandy when things are going well. When things aren’t moving in the right direction, such as with this Covid-19 pandemic, such speculation can be a substantial hindrance. With Groundfloor, the investments are tied to single-family homes, which is one of the more reliable asset classes.

To dive into the details of this private investing offer, please visit Goundfloor’s profile on the SeedInvest.com platform.

Booxby

Source: Shutterstock

In the analog era, writing a book was an incredibly arduous task. However, with the right marketing and publishing team, once the writer finished the gargantuan task of writing his or her piece, the process was relatively smooth. After all, there are only so many publishing houses that have the clout to make you a best-selling author. If you can somehow break into the rarefied club, the path to success was generally straightforward.

Today, the script has been flipped. Thanks to multiple technologies and the digitalization movement, it’s never been easier to publish books and other forms of creative content. But now, the difficulty is getting that content to the right audience. That’s where Booxby enters front and center stage, providing a smarter mechanism to address the signal-to-noise issue that plagues modern content creators.

To put it simply, there is too much junk in the content consumption market. Often, what gets the most views and revenue is material that “barks” the loudest and not necessarily material that is the most deserving. Here, Booxby seeks to filter through this content minefield, utilizing artificial intelligence-based platforms to connect valuable material to an audience that is hungry for that information.

Currently, Booxby is focused on fictional novels. However, its platform is versatile, allowing it to move into the video and podcasting market. To learn more about how true art can compete in an increasingly vulgar industry, check out Booxby’s SeedInvest.com profile.

Move

Source: Shutterstock

Well before the pandemic, the e-commerce movement, led by disruptive giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), had become an everyday reality for most of us. But when the Covid-19 pandemic upturned our paradigm, online distribution became an even more powerful force. According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce represented 16.1% of total retail sales in the second quarter of this year.

Naturally, this caused a few people, such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, to become incredibly rich. But as the world’s first community-driven e-commerce platform Move argues, this wealth for an exclusive few has come at the expense of working class individuals, many of whom are exploited with low wages and obstruction to unionization. Here, Move asks a fundamentally different question: what if an online marketplace could be transparent across the entire supply chain, and allow each cog to participate in equity and wealth generation?

Further, with such transparency, this allows customers to develop greater relations with the many small businesses and producers that participate in the Move ecosystem. According to the company’s WeFunder.com pitch deck, Move members spend twice the amount every year that an Amazon customer does. In large part, this is because the platform isn’t about an everything store, but an everyone store. Put another way, this is a rising tide lifts all boats narrative.

To learn more about this endearing equity crowdfunding opportunity, please visit Move’s WeFunder profile.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

