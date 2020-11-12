7 Equity Crowdfunding Offerings To Buy This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a well-known adage that the early bird gets the worm. In the investment market, many people, particularly speculators, operate under the same policy. Typically, this means buying into initial public offerings. However, thanks to favorable laws opening the door to equity crowdfunding and private investing ventures for the non-accredited investor (i.e., most of us), new opportunities have emerged.

One of the biggest drawbacks regarding IPOs is that they’re not really ground floor investments. Rather, the lead up to a company’s debut on the public market has been fleshed out. Sure, many IPOs often have strong performances right out the gate, allowing speculators to enjoy quick profits. But Wall Street’s graveyard is also filled with myriad names that failed to catch on.

Although equity crowdfunding ideas are inherently risky, the allure is that if they succeedin the lead up to an IPO, chances are the real early bird investors can sell their holdings at an attractive rate. Often, private investing requires that gamblers hold their position in an illiquid market until the big IPO payoff. But to the victor goes the spoils.

Another reason to consider allocating some risk funds toward equity crowdfunding is that the concept has been gaining popularity over the years. According to data from McKinsey & Company, the value of alternative investments worldwide increased 125% between 2005 and 2013. So don’t be mistaken that private investing is a novel concept — pent-up demand has been brewing for decades.

Not surprisingly, the number of equity crowdfunding campaigns have been increasing significantly. In 2017, we saw over 38,000 pitches to private investing participants. Utilizing data from Statista.com, experts predict that by 2024, we’ll see 67,100 proposals. In other words, this sector is on fire, necessitating at least a rethink on portfolio growth.

Still, you must be aware of the risks. According to Forbes.com, 90% of startups fail. While you can deploy analytical methodologies to attempt to filter out which are the viable 10%, the raw odds absolutely do not favor you. At the very least, you could be looking at holding your private equity position for many years without any accrued benefits.

Therefore, it’s imperative that you perform due diligence on any private investing venture. Don’t be afraid to ask questions — the more difficult, the better. And above all, don’t take anything at face value until you’ve independently verified it yourself.

Here are 7 equity crowdfunding opportunities to buy into this week:

Nevertheless, the bottom line is that if you want explosive growth, you must start in the earliest phase possible. With the burgeoning equity crowdfunding market, this previously exclusive opportunity is now yours for the taking.

Zephyr Aerospace

One of the most impressive equity crowdfunding opportunities on the Republic.co platform, Zephyr Aerospace represents a solution that frequent flyers have all been wondering: is there any way to make long-haul flights less tortuous? Sure, you can upgrade to business or first class if money was no object. But it is, and these seats are prohibitively expensive.

Zephyr Aerospace’s innovative seating infrastructure allows anyone to enjoy true lie-flat posture, thereby making the flight a much more pleasant experience. Suddenly, a 16-hour hop across the U.S. and the Atlantic Ocean can pass by like a breeze. Possibly, this could boost demand for international travel as a deterrent to long-haul flights is the physical pain passengers suffer in economy class.

What’s more, if the novel coronavirus pandemic worsens or lingers for much longer than we would like, Zephyr’s cocoon-shaped seating architecture places natural physical barriers between passengers. As The Lancet demonstrated, extended exposure to Covid-19 infected people increases the risk of catching the disease, even when wearing protective equipment.

If you’re interested in this private investing venture, head on over to Zephyr’s Republic profile for more information.

Intellivision Amico

When home-based video games initially broke out, most notably with the Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) console, the focus was on family entertainment. It wasn’t unusual for parents and their children to gather around the living room and have some fellowship through digital means. While that spirit somewhat is alive, the gaming industry has evolved into a cash-rich machine.

In one sense, the more the merrier. According to a 2014 article from VentureBeat.com, hardcore gamers that were 34 million strong played an average of 22 hours per week. That’s the equivalent of a part-time job, demonstrating the allure of the gaming industry. However, that leaves many casual gamers, which number in the billions worldwide, underserved. That’s something that Intellivision Amico seeks to change.

With Intellivision, the focus is on returning the narrative back to its first love – entertainment that the whole family can enjoy. As you know, the industry is chock-full of violent and prurient material, content that worries the current generation of parents. Fortunately, Intellivision picks up where Nintendo left off, hoping to prove that you can enjoy video games without all the grit and gore.

For more information on this contrarian take on a viable sector, check out Intellivision Amico’s Republic profile.

Knightscope

Although we just recently concluded an incredibly contentious election, lingering concerns still exist about public safety. And no, I’m not talking about President Trump’s refusal to accept the results. Rather, millions of his ardent followers have demanded an investigation into alleged electoral fraud. Such accusations are unlikely to lead to anything. Nevertheless, it could spill over into more social unrest and tension.

Unfortunately, violence has been one of the defining hallmarks of the Covid-19 pandemic. Further, law enforcement is truly outmatched given its numbers versus the growing population of our country. Fortunately, Knightscope has stepped in to fill the gap. Featuring fully autonomous security robots, these smart vehicles patrol our streets, armed with advanced sensors and artificial intelligence systems that allow human police officers to respond quicker and make better decisions.

Critically, there is no racial element — a problematic component of this crisis — involved in the kinetic sense when robots interact with the general population. After all, the patrol vehicles aren’t even human. Further, the lack of sociological context allows for greater security patrolling without triggering racial tensions.

Knightscope is one of the most relevant private investing opportunities available today. Please visit the company’s StartEngine equity crowdfunding profile for more information.

Flower Turbines

Although many have criticized President Trump’s anti-scientific perspectives, his criticisms of wind energy — inarticulately expressed as they may be — resonate with common-sense deduction. Windmills do kill birds, although they aren’t the only killer of the winged creatures, not by a longshot.

But on a more practical level, windmills are an eyesore. Furthermore, they make noise, thereby creating nuisances for those living next to them. However, the push for clean energy solutions include intermittent sources such as wind. What then should we do? Here, Flower Turbines offers an astounding innovative idea.

Flower Turbines involves a much smaller operating profile. Just as importantly, these unique windmills are much quieter and can be scaled for both personal and commercial purposes. Either way, people find their noise production unoffensive, a major step toward mainstream integration.

I’d also be remiss not to mention its cluster effect: these windmills work better in groups, meaning scale can deliver better-than-linear capacity expansion. This is the paradigm shift that we need to catapult the next step in the green revolution. For more info on this equity crowdfunding opportunity, check out its StartEngine.com profile here.

Armbrust American

I don’t want to point fingers at companies who played an important role in our fight against the novel coronavirus. Yet it’s hard not to get frustrated with blue chips like 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Prior to the pandemic, MMM’s N95 masks and protective gear were available everywhere. After all, N95s don’t just help during a pandemic. Rather, we need them for mundane purposes, such as repainting our walls or clearing out a dusty attic.

But when Covid-19 breached our borders, that supply of N95 masks was gone. And while it’s great that the federal government earmarked these protective equipment for frontline workers, it’s a problem that the American people didn’t have such access. By protecting everyday people, we could address Covid-19 at the root so that waves of cases don’t reach those frontline workers.

Fortunately, private investing ventures like Armbrust American recognized the disconnect between government policies and the needs of the public. Its Armbrust’s mission to bring manufacturing back to our great nation, beginning with high-grade surgical and N95 masks.

Is it too late to the party? I don’t think so, because the coronavirus could end up becoming endemic like influenza. And what about the next pandemic? We must be prepared and that’s what Armbrust represents, preparedness. For more information, head on over to WeFunder.com where you can find Armbrust’s equity crowdfunding pitch.

Shark Wheel

When I initially came across the equity crowdfunding pitch for Shark Wheel, I was skeptical. Basically, the message was the company has reinvented the wheel — a concept that you wouldn’t think can be improved upon. So really, what was this organization selling?

However, Shark Wheel is absolutely sincere in its pitch and I decided to check it out. Scientifically, the concept makes sense. Although the shape of the Shark Wheel looks ridiculous and unwieldy at first glance, it’s really a sinusoidal wave in three dimensions. Thus, the cube-looking profile is actually a perfect circle.

Better yet, the Shark Wheel has distinct advantages over a traditional wheel, where the flat surface must contend with various environmental elements. With this innovative platform, however, it incorporates multiple layers, allowing the Shark Wheel to kick out dirt and debris, thereby providing superior control and traction.

It’s really difficult to explain, which is why I highly recommend you check out its WeFunder profile. Watch one of the many featured explanatory videos and I’m sure you’ll be a believer. Not only that, you can easily envision how this platform can be scaled up to improve various applications.

Jassby

Before the pandemic, one of the biggest challenges for financial advisors was convincing millennials and younger people to invest in their future. Demographically, though, a major shift occurred with millennials, who preferred social experiences over traditional ambitions, such as buying a home. Therefore, many young people find themselves behind the ball in terms of financial benchmarks relative to older generations.

For Jassby, the longer-term solution is to start financial education early so that future generations won’t make the money mistakes that millennials and Generation Z have made. Developing a mobile money app, Jassby offers a virtual debit card for kids and teens.

It’s forward-thinking, because most people learn best through hands-on experimentation rather than theoretical lessons. In this manner, parents can partner with their kids as they set reasonable limits while allowing their children to learn from their mistakes.

Perhaps most importantly, Jassby teaches the importance of saving and living within one’s means without being preachy. Such hands-on lessons of responsibility and accountability extend beyond the financial realm and into every aspect of life.

To learn more about Jassby, head on over to the SeedInvest.com equity crowdfunding platform and check out its profile.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

