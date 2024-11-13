7-Eleven Owner "Seven & I" Shares Surge on Potential Management Buyout

Shares of Japan-based Seven & I Holdings (JP:3382) surged after it received a proposal for a potential management buyout. The company received a confidential and non-binding acquisition offer from its Vice President and representative director Junro Ito, and his affiliated firm, Ito-Kogyo Co., Ltd. According to Bloomberg, the management buyout could be worth $58 billion. Investors responded positively to the news, with Seven & I shares rising nearly 12% in today’s trading session.

Seven & I Holdings is a holding company that manages multiple businesses through its subsidiaries.

Seven & I Weighs Privatization Amid Foreign Takeover Pressures

Seven & I Holdings is exploring a plan to go private with this deal, aiming to fend off a takeover bid from its Canadian competitor Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD). With the privatization deal, Seven & I will be able to operate under its existing management without shareholder pressure to divest more assets. This will also protect it from a potential takeover by foreign firms.

The company stated in its latest update that a special committee has been carefully and thoroughly evaluating the proposal with guidance from its financial and legal advisors. No final decision has been made yet.

In August, Seven & I Holdings received a record-breaking takeover bid from Alimentation Couche-Tard, which the Japanese group ultimately rejected. Couche-Tard later indicated that it was open to resuming talks. Meanwhile, Seven & I expressed willingness to continue discussions, provided future offers reflect the company’s true value and outline a clear, achievable path to completing the deal.

What Is the Target Price for Seven and I Holdings?

As per the consensus among analysts on TipRanks, 3382 stock has been assigned a Moderate Buy rating based on one Buy and two Hold recommendations. The Seven & I Holdings share price target of ¥2,417.31 implies an upside of 8.5% from the current share price level.

See 3382 analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.