7-Eleven Owner "Seven & i" Shares Soar After Couche-Tard Hints at Premium Offer

Shares of Japan-based Seven & i Holdings (JP:3382) soared after it reportedly received a premium takeover offer from its Canada-based rival firm Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD). According to Bloomberg, Couche-Tard is prepared to offer nearly $47 billion for the takeover of Seven & i, marking a 20% increase over its previously rejected proposal. Following the news, Seven & i shares in Tokyo surged more than 10% initially, before settling with a 5% gain as of writing.

Seven & i Holdings manages a range of businesses through its subsidiaries, while Alimentation Couche-Tard operates global convenience stores, including the popular Circle K brand.

Couche-Tard Raises Bid in High Stakes Takeover Battle

The potential merger of Couche-Tard with Seven & i would form one of the largest retail chains in the U.S. The Financial Times earlier reported that Couche-Tard has been interested in this acquisition for several years and has made occasional contact to start friendly negotiations.

Couche-Tard initially reached out to Seven & i in August, making the latter the largest Japanese company ever targeted for foreign acquisition. Later, the Japanese group turned down an offer of $38.5 billion from Couche-Tard in September. Seven & i stated that the offer undervalued its business and failed to consider the regulatory challenges. However, Couche-Tard had indicated its desire to reopen takeover discussions after the rejection.

Meanwhile, Seven & i will announce its Q2 results for FY25 on October 10.

What Is the Price Target for Seven & i Stock?

As per the consensus among analysts on TipRanks, 3382 stock has been assigned a Moderate Buy rating based on one Buy and two Hold recommendations. The Seven & i Holdings share price target of ¥2,326.04 implies an upside of 4.7% from the current share price level.

See more 3382 analyst ratings.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.