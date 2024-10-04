News & Insights

Stocks

7-Eleven Owner "Seven & I" Set to Begin Supermarket Stake Sale

October 04, 2024 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by Kirti Tak for TipRanks ->

Japan-based retail holding company Seven & i Holdings (JP:3382) is reportedly set to begin a majority stake sale in its supermarket business, including its flagship Ito-Yokado, by December 2024. According to Nikkei, the company aims to sell the supermarket business to foreign investment funds, among other potential buyers. Seven & i shares gained 3.08% in today’s trading session.

The company recently made headlines after receiving a record takeover offer from its Canadian competitor Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD). However, the company rejected the offer later.

Seven & I Holdings is a holding company, managing various businesses through its subsidiaries.

Seven & i Plans Majority Stake Sale in Supermarkets

Nikkei reported that Seven & i intend to start soliciting bids by year-end to offload its majority interest in an intermediate holding company. This entity oversees its general merchandising brands, such as Ito-Yokado and York-Benimaru. After the divestment, Seven & I will maintain a minority stake in the supermarket business.

By divesting Ito-Yokado, which is struggling with profitability, Seven & i aims to enhance its corporate value and set a higher standard for Couche-Tard’s next potential takeover offer.

This news contrasts with the company’s earlier plans to list its supermarket business. In April, Seven & i announced it was exploring a potential listing of its supermarket business.

Is 7-Eleven a Good Stock?

As per the consensus among analysts on TipRanks, 3382 stock has been assigned a Moderate Buy rating based on one Buy and two Hold recommendations from analysts.

Last month, analyst Natsuko Douglas from Macquarie reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, forecasting 36.21% upside potential. Douglas is bullish on the stock as he expects a robust first-half performance. Seven & I will release its half-yearly results for FY25 on October 10.

Overall, the Seven & i Holdings share price target of ¥2,331.18 implies an upside of 9.5% from the current share price level.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SVNDF
SVNDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.