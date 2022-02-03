7-Eleven leads shareholders a merry dance

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - Convenience-store operator Seven & i is putting on an elaborate performance. The $46 billion Japanese company confirmed in an effusive letter that its outside directors will form a committee to consider management strategies, canvas shareholders on issues raised by its pushy 4.4% owner ValueAct Capital, and implied it might even adopt some of the fund’s ideas. Yet it also argued the activist’s plans would create no strategic value. It reads like a Kabuki, a Japanese dance-drama rich in showmanship.

ValueAct has lobbied the company privately over the past year, pushing executives to sell and spin off underperforming businesses and focus on growing its most well-known global shopfront brand. Seven & i’s inadequate response prompted it to write an open letter https://valueact.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/open-letter-to-board-of-Seven-i-Holdings-web.pdf to the board last month, an unusual move for the San Francisco-based fund.

Seven & i’s shares have rallied from their pandemic-induced July 2020 low, but its total five-year return lags Circle-K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard by a third. Its latest performance won’t do anything to address that, or ValueAct’s mounting frustrations. (By Una Galani)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

JD offers generous warning to China tech investors

Playtech breakup looks worth a flutter

French $3 bln cyber deal would suit Atos most

German chip supplier can forge M&A-free future

Julius Baer’s M&A currency looks fragile

(Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.