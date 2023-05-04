7 Electric Cars Worth the Splurge

With a trio of EVs starting under $30,000 and three others topping out in the mid-$30,000s, there is finally a solid lineup of electric cars and SUVs that the average driver can afford -- but what if average just won't do?

On the other end of the EV spectrum are high-end offerings that are all about indulgent luxury, astonishing performance, cutting-edge technology and head-turning design. If you can afford the upper-crust models, the following selections justify their high prices -- and they are high. If they're not quite in your budget just yet, they're certainly something to aspire to.

Either way, these extravagant EVs give well-heeled drivers what they pay for and more.

BMW iX

With two models starting at $87,100 and $111,500, the BMW iX isn't cheap. But if you have the means, the roomy and luxurious midsize SUV -- or "sports activity coupe," as BMW calls it -- is worth every penny.

"The BMW iX is a real gem," said Robert Walden, founder of Vehicle Freak. "With its cool design and powerful electric motor, it's not just about looks -- it really delivers. I remember test-driving the iX for the first time and being amazed by how smoothly it accelerated. The car's amazing range and top-notch tech features make it more than just a fancy toy."

Its powerful 610 horses can vault it from 0-60 in 3.6 seconds and it can travel up to 307 miles on a single charge.

Audi e-Tron GT

BMW isn't the only famous German brand with a six-figure luxury EV that vindicates its high price with automotive excellence.

"The Audi e-Tron GT is another stunner," Walden said. "This beautiful EV stands out with its fantastic handling and thrilling driving experience."

Its 522-horsepower engine does 0-60 in under four seconds.

"Can you picture how awesome it feels to have that instant power at your fingertips?" Walden said. "I had the chance to try one out last year, and let me tell you, it left a lasting impression."

The e-Tron GT has a range of 236 miles and starts at $104,900.

Mercedes EQS

In any discussion about luxury German automakers, one name stands taller than even BMW and Audi.

"Of course, we can't forget the Mercedes EQS," Walden said. "This luxurious EV gives you a super smooth ride with unbeatable comfort. What sets this car apart is the attention to detail in both design and performance. I recall sitting in the EQS at a car show and being totally wowed by the futuristic interior and fancy features."

Starting at $104,400, the EQS boasts an exceptional 350-mile range.

Rivian R1S

Although the Rivian name does not yet command the respect of Mercedes, Audi or BMW, the R1S provides a heaping helping of brand prestige. Both a beauty and a beast, the big and muscular SUV can drive through more than 3 feet of water and crawl a 100% grade.

"The Rivian R1S is quite the expensive three-row SUV," said Michael Dull, president of EV Universe. "But with well over 300 miles of range -- up to 340 miles in certain packages -- it is arguably the best combination of seating/cargo capacity, finely appointed interior, technology and off-road capability in gas or electric form currently on the market. With seating for seven, supercar acceleration and superb off-road capabilities, there is little not to like about the Rivian R1S."

It starts at $78,000 -- and Rivian is taking reservations.

Lucid Air Grand Touring

The Lucid Air Grand Touring's sleek and elegant appearance belies its otherworldly specs, which include 1,050 horsepower and 200 miles of charging in 12 minutes.

"If you are looking for one of the most comfortable long-range cruising sedans built along with the longest range currently on the market at an EPA-rated range of 516 miles, the Lucid Air Grand Touring is a perfect choice," Dull said. "We've tested the Air and have little to fault with it. Acceleration is blistering at 3.0 seconds 0-60, the interior is one of the nicest around and there's no need to stop to charge frequently. But when you do it has the ability to charge as fast as almost anything currently sold today."

In a get-what-you-pay-for tradeoff, the Grand Touring starts at $138,000.

Tesla Model S Plaid

Of course, any discussion about EVs must include one from the brand that started it all -- and that one is the Tesla Model S Plaid. With 1,020 horsepower, a 200 mph top speed and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it 1.9-second 0-60 vault, it earns its $107,490 starting MSRP.

"One of the quickest cars ever built with seating for five and just under 400 miles of range?" Dull said "Yes, please! If you are lining up against a Ferrari, Lambo or hand-built car at the drag strip, it will be hard to beat, even with the whole family in tow."

Rimac Nevera

If speed and power are your passions, and money is truly no object, a Rimac Nevera is undoubtedly worth the splurge. A rocket on four wheels, the Croatian startup's masterpiece "tests the limits of human bravery and material strength," according to Car and Driver.

"The best thing about this car is its speed," said Talha Atta, mechanical engineer and editor of AutoGlobes. "It can go from zero to 60 mph in less than two seconds. This ability comes from having four motors and 1,900 horsepower. It can go up to 256 mph, which is quite the speed for an electric vehicle."

Atta uses a bit of an understatement in citing the primary caveat.

"Rimac Nevera is one of the best EVs, albeit more expensive than average," he said.

With a production run of just 150 units, its starting MSRP is $2.2 million.

