Earnings season is winding down one again, and it’s been a spectacular success. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite continues to roar. The S&P 500 reached a record high this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly did the same, and now is down just 0.2% so far this year.

Corporate earnings reports have been a key driver. Since July 14, when JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and other big banks kicked off earnings season, major indices have rallied nicely. The NASDAQ Composite is up over 10%, with the NASDAQ 100 a touch better. The S&P 500 has gained 9%, and the Dow Jones 7%.

Next week’s earnings aren’t going to interrupt that trend on their own; there simply aren’t enough large companies on the docket. But a tech- and growth-heavy slate does give the market yet another test.

After all, there remains no shortage of skeptics decrying the rally that has come despite the still-raging pandemic. Tech valuations in particular have reached levels unseen since perhaps 1999.

Here are 7 earnings reports to watch next week:

So far, the skeptics have been ignored. But these earnings reports include a number of stocks with valuation concerns. If the market’s appetite for growth is going to fade, next week could be when it might start.

Zoom Video Technologies (ZM)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Monday, August 31, after the market close

As far as valuation concerns go, Zoom Video might as well be the poster child. Incredibly, ZM stock now trades for more than 100x its trailing twelve-month revenue.

Margins are admittedly enormous, which inflates the multiple somewhat. But apart from biotech and early-stage companies, there isn’t a stock valued at a level even comparable to Zoom.

Of course, that multiple will come down on Tuesday, since Zoom will post spectacular growth on Monday afternoon. Zoom posted literally one of the biggest earnings beats in history with its fiscal Q1 numbers. Revenue rose 169% year-over-year. With the pandemic tailwind blowing in full during the fiscal second quarter, growth may be even more impressive this time around.

The question is obvious: is such spectacular growth already priced in at present levels? For years now, the answer to the question has almost always been a simple ‘no’. We’ll see if Zoom earnings next week are an exception to that multi-year rule.

GSX Techedu (GSX)

Source: Travelerpix / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, September 2, before the market open

Wednesday morning’s report is key for Chinese e-learning play GSX Techedu. Starting in May, GSX stock saw a meteoric rise despite (or perhaps because of) growing accusations from short-sellers. This month, Andrew Left of Citron Research, best known for his prescient criticisms of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (now Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC)) called GSX a fraud.

To be sure, a single quarterly report isn’t going to satisfy the bears. But it could re-inspire the bulls. After a parabolic rally beginning in late July, GSX gave back the gains in a matter of sessions.

A strong report isn’t going to silence those doubters who believe GSX is the next Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY). But soft numbers will leave bulls with a much weaker defense.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, September 2, after the market close

CRWD stock is well-positioned for a breakout after earnings next week. As I wrote on Monday, there’s a clear secular growth tailwind supporting the company as “work from home” trends accelerate. CrowdStrike’s native cloud-based model gives it a big advantage within the cybersecurity market.

Even the price chart looks favorable. CRWD has bumped against resistance several times in recent weeks. A post-earnings rally would create a clear technical path for the stock to continue a strong rally from March lows.

There are two potential stumbling blocks. The first, as is the case with so many companies next week, is valuation. CRWD isn’t ZM, but at 45x revenue it isn’t far off.

The second is the performance of peer Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW). PANW stock has sold off despite an earnings beat of its own on Monday.

Indeed, cybersecurity stocks as a whole haven’t been quite the stalwarts an investor might expect given wider tech market performance. The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) is up 18% so far this year, but that gain badly lags that of the tech-heavy NASDAQ.

In other words, CrowdStrike earnings next week are an interesting test for sentiment toward both high-growth, high-multiple stocks and toward cybersecurity names as well.

MongoDB (MDB)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, September 2, after the market close

MongoDB heads into earnings in a somewhat similar position. MDB stock has traded sideways since the beginning of June; given a series of modestly lower highs, the technicals actually look somewhat concerning. Valuation, too, is a question market: MDB trades at 29x revenue, and profitability isn’t likely until 2022 at the earliest.

One difference is that investors have been more optimistic toward enterprise software stocks in general and so-called “Big Data” in particular. If we see MDB gain while CRWD stock falls, that would be a good sign that the relative performance of both sectors is set to continue.

Campbell Soup (CPB)

Source: HeinzTeh / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, September 3, before the market open

Amidst the plethora of growth stocks reporting next week sits Campbell Soup. But this is a big report for Campbell as well. CPB is also trading at resistance and could breakout with a post-earnings rally. And while Campbell is hardly a growth name, investors will be watching its earnings report closely.

After all, Campbell is trying to pivot away from its struggling legacy brands. It’s moved into fresher foods and, via its acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance, snacks as well.

So far, that strategy has paid dividends. CPB has gained 61% since the beginning of 2019. Yet the stock still sits over 20% below its 2016 highs. A big report on Thursday morning would support the idea that current strategies have worked well enough for Campbell to benefit from the ‘stay at home’ trend. Anything less, and investors will start to worry that the ‘new’ Campbell looks too much like the old one.

DocuSign (DOCU)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, September 3, after market close

The DocuSign story is a smaller version of Zoom. This company too benefits from pandemic tailwinds. Valuation is also a concern here, after a monster performance so far this year: DOCU stock is up 190% so far in 2020, gaining an incredible 387% from March lows.

And so DocuSign earnings on Thursday afternoon present one more test for growth investors. DOCU has weakened just a touch heading into the release, giving perhaps a bit room for upside if earnings significantly outperform expectations.

But as with so many growth names in this market, it’s fair to wonder just how much further the stock can really go. But you can comfortably dismiss these worries, given the trends that have dominated U.S. stocks in recent years.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Source: Sasima / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, September 3, after market close

Broadcom is almost the forgotten semiconductor giant. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) get most of the headlines in the industry.

To be fair, Broadcom hasn’t given investors much reason to talk it up. Shares only recently broke through resistance that had held going back to last year. Growth has been solid, but hardly spectacular.

Still, Broadcom has a chance to change its story with a big fiscal third quarter report on Thursday afternoon. Valuation is reasonable. Broader industry trends should remain beneficial.

With Intel scuffling and chip growth names facing valuation concerns of their own, AVGO stock increasingly looks like an attractive alternative. Strong earnings would go a long way toward building that case.

