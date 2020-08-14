7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

U.S. stocks continue to climb the wall of worry as earnings reports continue to come in across Wall Street. The big broad market news this week was that the S&P 500 almost set a new high, before a modest pullback on Thursday.

That said, earnings season at the end of July certainly has been a contributor. Big beats from the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) boosted both the S&P and the NASDAQ Composite in late July, and the momentum has continued this month.

In turn, earnings next week have the potential to keep that rally going — or stop it in its tracks. The slate is led by the world’s largest retailers. There isn’t a better group to test the strength of the consumer in the U.S., and elsewhere.

With tech stocks facing valuation concerns after leading the rally from March lows, the market might need broader optimism to keep driving higher. The companies reporting next week have the ability to drive that kind of optimism, or raise concerns about consumer spending that could lead more investors to question the impressive resilience of U.S. stocks.

Simply put, this looks like a big week. And with that in mind, here are the seven biggest earnings reports to watch:

Walmart (NYSE: WMT )

(NYSE: ) Home Depot (NYSE: HD )

(NYSE: ) Sea Limited (NYSE: SE )

(NYSE: ) Target (NYSE: TGT )

(NYSE: ) TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX )

(NYSE: ) Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA )

(NASDAQ: ) Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)

So, let’s dive in and see what to expect.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Walmart (WMT)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18, before market open

The importance of Walmart earnings to the market is obvious, as the company remains the country’s largest retailer. And given its omnichannel strength, there isn’t a better barometer of overall consumer confidence than Walmart.

However, this is a big report for WMT stock as well. Currently just above $130, shares are facing resistance that has held repeatedly going back to April. The enormous rally in Amazon stock suggests that the market, for now, is pricing greater market share for Walmart’s biggest rival (though Amazon Web Services admittedly is a factor as well).

That said, Walmart’s numbers need to show that it can keep pace in this unprecedented environment — and that its massive brick-and-mortar footprint is an asset, not a liability. And there is a potential catalyst if the company can finally give details on its long-awaited “Amazon Prime killer”, Walmart+. WMT stock soared on reports of an imminent launch, but more recent reports suggest further delays.

Overall, big numbers and commentary on Walmart+ suggest that WMT stock can finally bust through resistance. In turn, this suggests that Walmart could catch up with the sizzling online retail space. Anything less, however, and a retreat seems likely.

Home Depot (HD)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18, before market open

Home Depot has a high bar to clear with its fiscal second-quarter report on Tuesday morning. Analysts are looking for a big quarter, with double-digit gains in both revenue and earnings. Meanwhile, HD stock is roaring into the release: it’s now gained 28.6% year-to-date, and has doubled from March lows.

That performance seems surprising. Indeed, I argued toward the end of last year that investors were underestimating the company’s cyclical risk.

That case looked prescient in March. But since then, the market has priced in faster growth on the thesis that the novel coronavirus pandemic will lead to an exodus from the cities, higher homeownership and thus, more demand for home improvement products and services. That’s been enough for investors to look past possible near-term impacts from higher unemployment and negative macroeconomic growth.

So, with HD stock now trading at 26-times next year’s consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimate, the company needs to support the bull case with a big Q2 report. Continued strength relative to rival Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), which reports the following day, would help as well. After this rally, investors seem unlikely to give the company a pass if revenue or earnings fall short of expectations.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Sea Limited (SE)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18, before market open

With the exception of a number of Chinese e-commerce plays, earnings next week are light on tech stocks. Sea Limited, however, creates an interesting test case for the sector — particularly ahead of a number of releases from software companies in the coming weeks.

SE stock, after all, has been perhaps the best stock of the last two years. It’s rallied just about 1,000% since the beginning of 2019. Certainly, a few stocks have done better. But among mid- to large-cap names, SE stock has probably the best stock to own. Even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has gained “just” 415% over the same period.

Unsurprisingly, though, that rally has created valuation concerns. SE stock has a market capitalization of about $54 billion, and trailing twelve-month revenue just above $2.5 billion. The company also isn’t profitable, or all that close, with analysts expecting an adjusted loss over $1 per share even next year. At the same time, as our Matt McCall detailed last month, it also has one of the best stories in the market.

In short, SE stock is one of the archetypal growth stocks in this market. And with some of those names showing fatigue of late — SE stock itself has pulled back 14% from the highs — the response to Tuesday morning’s release could be a harbinger of what’s ahead for other dearly-valued names.

Target (TGT)

Source: jejim / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19, before market open

Walmart earnings are going to dominate the headlines in retail. But, for a number of reasons, Target’s report actually looks like it might be more interesting.

First, Target stock — unlike WMT — is racing into the release after breaking out of two months of range-bound trading to all-time highs. Secondly, Target’s fundamental performance actually hasn’t been that impressive of late.

Most notably, Target’s holiday numbers disappointed, with same-store sales rising just 1.4%. In turn, TGT stock dropped 8%. First-quarter earnings also declined, though the pandemic obviously pressured the second half of the quarter.

To be sure, Target’s digital business impressed, and it’s on that business that investors are betting right now. Nonetheless, a third-straight quarter of soft performance likely will lead many of those investors to take some chips off the table.

Earnings Reports to Watch: TJX Companies (TJX)

Source: Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19, before market open

Investors have given TJX the benefit of the doubt. Despite significant pressure from the pandemic, and minimal online presence, TJX stock is down just under 5% so far this year.

To be sure, the company’s HomeGoods nameplate likely has helped. The bankruptcy of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) should limit or remove competition in a number of markets. The same home improvement tailwind boosting HD and LOW likely is a factor, as well. Indeed, rival Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) — an off-price pure-play which releases its fiscal Q2 numbers on Thursday afternoon — has seen its stock drop 19% so far in 2020.

That said, the performance of TJX so far this year sets up an important report on Wednesday morning, while Ross clearly has an opportunity to change the narrative surrounding its stock. But even for investors with no position in either company, the reports should be closely watched. After all, these are two of the best brick-and-mortar operators in the country. So if customers are willing to go back into stores, T.J. Maxx and Ross likely are near the top of the list.

Therefore, good numbers from these retailers should bode well for smaller and/or more challenged retailers with earnings in coming weeks. But if TJX and Ross can’t deliver, it will be tough to have confidence in offline performance from the rest of the industry.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19, after market close

One of the more interesting questions in this market going forward is: what price are investors willing to pay for quality? The answer so far has been: a higher one. Apple has hit a $2 trillion market cap, while Amazon and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) keep rallying. So if the investment case comes down to quality or valuation, investors continue to choose quality.

That same trend has held for Nvidia, whose stock has more than doubled just since March. As a result, the stock trades for 46x next year’s earnings. That’s not necessarily a huge multiple by the current standards of tech, but it’s an unprecedented valuation for a somewhat mature chip stock. And it comes despite the fact that Nvidia’s earnings growth hasn’t yet kicked into high gear after the crypto bubble burst in late 2018.

That trading makes the response to Nvidia’s earnings interesting for the space. And particularly, for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), which is blowing through valuation worries of its own. Overall, though, Nvidia also has a chance to cement its dominance of the sector. With Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) plunging after yet another launch delay, Nvidia is now the most-valuable U.S. semiconductor maker.

So, if the company can deliver a blowout quarter — particularly in datacenter — there will be no debate as to which is the better business going forward. And recent history suggests that alone can drive NVDA stock even higher.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Alibaba (BABA)

Source: Kevin Chen Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Aug. 20, before market open

It’s a big week for Chinese e-commerce plays. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) kicks off the week with its Q2 release on Monday morning, and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) closes it on Friday before the open. In between, the company’s dominant retailer reports.

Interestingly, all three stocks have stalled out since the beginning of July. It’s possible that the group has been hurt by a rotation into U.S. e-commerce names, as the likes of Amazon, Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) have soared after earnings.

Political pressure may also be a factor, given continued sabre-rattling from President Donald Trump’s administration, this time over TikTok.

Whatever the cause, the Chinese plays certainly have the opportunity to catch up with their American counterparts with big releases next week. And given the size of the Chinese market, current growth and still-reasonable valuations, BABA, JD, and PDD all can soar. They just need to give investors a reason to buy despite the external risks.

After spending time at a retail brokerage, Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. As of this writing, he has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post 7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.