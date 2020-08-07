7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

At least as far as earnings reports go, the market gets a bit of a breather next week. Earnings season so far has been positive — and eventful.

We’ve seen huge reports from the world’s largest companies, with beats from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). We’ve seen consensus expectations get absolutely crushed on several occasions, most recently with earnings reports releases from Square (NYSE:SQ) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) this week.

As has been the case since March, we’ve seen U.S. stocks continue to march higher. The S&P 500 now is in the green for the year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average could be next.

In that context, a lighter earnings calendar next week seems useful ahead of releases from major retailers that could further move U.S. stocks. After a historic plunge and an equally historic rally, investors could use some time to process the market’s current position.

But a lighter calendar doesn’t mean there are no earnings reports of note. In fact, there are intriguing reports across a number of key sectors. We won’t see the kinds of releases that can move the market, but we could see some big moves.

Here are the most interesting earnings reports to watch next week:

Canopy Growth

Earnings Report Date: Monday, August 10, before market open

Canopy Growth needs a big report on Monday. The fiscal fourth quarter report in late May looked lackluster even to CGC bulls. Canopy stock has rallied from March lows, but remains down 18% year-to-date and off roughly two-thirds from May 2019 highs.

The sector needs a big report from Canopy. Disappointing earnings reports from Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) on Thursday morning sent cannabis stocks reeling: CGC itself lost almost 9%.

Low prices, a direct result of overbuilt capacity, continue to pressure profits in the industry. The coronavirus pandemic obviously hasn’t helped, but nor have “Cannabis 2.0” products moved the needle.

Put simply, this is a stock and a sector both in need of good news. Given that Canopy remains the industry’s most valuable producer, there’s not a better company to deliver it. The risk is that the converse is true as well: if both Canopy and Cronos are struggling, investors will rightly wonder what hope there is for the rest of the sector.

Marriott International

Earnings Report Date: Monday, August 10, before market open

Investors still don’t seem to know what to make of travel stocks. Airline plays have stalled out in recent weeks despite broader market optimism. The same is true of online travel agencies Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

For a hotel play like Marriott, the concern isn’t just the short-term effect of the pandemic. It’s the long-term worry about lower business travel amid exponential adoption of videoconferencing solutions from Microsoft, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), and others.

Still, Marriott has some room to help itself and its sector with some kind of good news on Monday morning. Rival Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) rallied on Thursday despite seeing revenue decline almost 80% in Q2. Marriott is likely to see its own top line plunge, but commentary about improving results could boost both MAR stock and the sector as a whole.

At the very least, investors intrigued by travel stocks can glean some useful information from the hotel giant. Given Marriott’s multiple nameplates and price points, few companies have a broader understanding of the industry. If there are signs of a recovery in travel, Marriott should be able to spot them.

Lyft

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, August 12, after market close

The problem for LYFT stock in 2020 has been its focus on the ride-sharing business. LYFT stock closed Thursday down 25% year-to-date. Rival Uber (NYSE:UBER), in contrast, rallied 17%.

Earnings reports from Uber on Thursday afternoon suggest Lyft may have a challenging report ahead. Uber’s ride-sharing business plunged, but that was offset by pandemic-driven strength in food delivery. Lyft is likely to have no such luck.

The question might be how investors will react. Even before the pandemic, LYFT stock developed an odd pattern of declining despite a series of monster earnings beats. With a beat on Wednesday (at least in size) seemingly unlikely given recent pressures, it will be interesting to see if that pattern reverses. Or, if investors see LYFT’s continued underperformance as creating one of the few value opportunities left in a tech sector that has soared from March lows.

Cisco Systems

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, August 12, after market close

Cisco stock has managed to claw back March losses, but from a longer-term perspective, performance has not been good enough. Shares still trade flat to late 2018 levels, while the NASDAQ Composite has soared 67% since the beginning of last year.

The problem is simple: Cisco simply isn’t driving enough growth. Adjusted earnings per share in fiscal Q3, for instance, rose just a penny year-over-year. Adjusted net income actually declined.

For CSCO to not just recover losses, but make new highs, that has to change at some point. Wednesday afternoon’s report is an unlikely starting point, given that networking demand likely remained pressured by closed offices. But at the least, Cisco needs to give investors some hope that growth is on the way once some semblance of normalcy returns.

NetEase

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, August 13, before market open

The mission for Chinese gaming provider NetEase on Thursday morning is simple: keep the momentum going. NTES has been in an almost uninterrupted uptrend since March, rallying over 80% over the period.

Yet in the context of the opportunity, which includes expansion beyond China, NTES stock still isn’t all that expensive. Morgan Stanley last month saw a path to a $100 billion market cap, which would represent 50% upside from current levels.

Reports from U.S. counterparts, meanwhile, suggest NetEase should have a big quarter ahead. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) all posted strong second quarter reports. If NetEase can do the same, it would cement the idea of gaming being a truly global enterprise and drive more optimism toward the company’s long-term opportunity.

Applied Materials

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, August 13, after market close

Chip stocks have done well in the market’s rally, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index touching new highs. With the exception of self-inflicted wounds at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), sector earnings look strong.

That includes a solid print for Applied Materials’ fellow equipment manufacturer Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) late last month. We’ll see if two weeks’ time results in a different outlook from Applied Materials.

After all, so-called ‘semi-caps’ like Lam and Applied Materials often are leading indicators for chip demand. And given the rallies in names like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the market clearly sees sector strength on the way. It’s up to Applied Materials to confirm or refute that optimism.

DraftKings

Earnings Report Date: Friday, August 14, before market open

As far as the numbers go, there’s not going to be much to see in DraftKings’ Q2. Major sports were still shuttered for essentially the entirety of the quarter. DraftKings likely will post a significant revenue decline and a loss for the quarter.

But there still will be a lot to see in the report, both for DKNG stock and sports betting names more broadly. Casino numbers will be closely scrutinized; DraftKings no doubt got a big boost from ‘stay at home’ orders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and investors will want to see both the revenue growth and the profitability in the segment.

Another key metric will be user growth. DraftKings used the downtime to run simulated contests, which may have reactivated lost daily fantasy sports players. It remains to be seen what kind of pent-up demand the DFS and sports betting businesses received as pro sports returned last month.

With DKNG stock scuffling a bit of late, sector optimism has moved elsewhere. For instance, Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) saw a nice rally after its Q2 report this week. DKNG stock can do the same, if investors looking beyond the headlines like what they see.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

