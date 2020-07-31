7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

During what may be the biggest week of earnings reports in decades, U.S. companies seem to have delivered with flying colors.

After all, there’s a long list of major stocks that rallied sharply after earnings. Overstock (NASDAQ:OSTK), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) confirmed investor optimism about the accelerated shift to e-commerce. United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) got a lift as well.

In chips, both Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) soared; yet another stumble by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) helped those two stocks as well. Big tech provided big numbers, as Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) all topped estimates.

Interestingly, the good news hasn’t done much for major indices. That likely will change on Friday, as the NASDAQ Composite in particular is likely to gain nicely. But even with good news before the blowout releases after-hours Thursday, that index was up only about 1% for the week. The S&P 500 has seen similar returns, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is actually negative.

We’ll see if the optimism continues to lead U.S. stocks higher. Strong earnings next week would help. The docket isn’t as stacked as it was this week, but there are still major companies reporting across sectors and across profiles.

Here are 7 companies with earnings to watch closely in the coming week:

If earnings news stays strong next week, that could give the market enough momentum to keep defying the skeptics, and keep rallying.

Disney (DIS)

Source: spiderman777 / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, August 4, after market close

Fiscal third quarter earnings from Disney seem likely to focus solely on the Disney+ streaming service. The parks, film and ESPN business segments all faced significant pressures in the quarter. Investors are likely to look past those numbers toward the long term, as they have elsewhere in the market.

And Disney+ needs to deliver. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted impressive subscriber growth for the quarter. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is putting muscle behind its Peacock streaming service, while AT&T (NYSE:T) is trying to recover from early missteps with its HBO Max.

With the pandemic undeniably boosting demand, Disney+ numbers could define the industry for some to come. A blowout quarter means streaming, at least in the U.S., is basically a two-horse race. Anything less, however, raises hopes that a third or even fourth platform could find a foothold.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Source: Eric Broder Van Dyke/Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, August 4, after market close

Video game stocks continue to rally as investors view them as potential pandemic winners. Earnings from Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday seem to support that thesis, as EA handily beat analyst estimates with its Q2 report.

Earnings next week from both Activision Blizzard and, on Monday afternoon, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) will round out the picture for the sector. And while investors might view Activision’s release in particular, as a potential “sell the news” event — ATVI is up over 60% from March lows — that trading hasn’t held this earnings season.

Rather, stocks that have rallied into earnings generally have continued on their trajectory after earnings. We’ll see if that trend holds for ATVI and TTWO next week.

CVS Health (CVS)

Source: QualityHD / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, August 5, before market open

The Q2 release looks absolutely crucial for CVS. The stock has rallied off March lows, but still is down almost 14% so far in 2020. It’s been heading in the wrong direction since mid-2015, losing more than 40% of its value over that stretch.

But performance has become a bit better of late, and there still should be benefits coming from the acquisition of Aetna that closed in late 2018. There are still hopes that the long-awaited turnaround can gain some traction.

Those hopes require a strong quarter given results elsewhere in the space. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted blowout numbers, and its stock rallied in response. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) whiffed again, and its shares again are threatening a multi-year low.

CVS needs to follow the path of Rite Aid, and show that it was able to attract new customers in Q2. If it doesn’t, CVS stock has a chance to follow the path of WBA stock — and challenge multi-year lows of its own.

Square (SQ)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, August 5, after market close

Square, too, needs to deliver with its Q2 report on Wednesday afternoon. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) posted strong results this week, which led PYPL stock higher. Notably, PayPal’s Venmo, which is competing head-to-head with Square Cash, saw volume increase 52% year-over-year.

Combine that with an SQ stock price that has tripled from the lows and sits near an all-time high, and expectations are going to be high for Square. They may be too high, given that the company has heavier exposure to off-line businesses like restaurants and shops.

Square stock also has had a pattern of selling off even after seemingly impressive results. As a result, at least from a short-term perspective, Wednesday’s release looks potentially dicey. Of course, that’s been true for many tech stocks of late — and most have seen solid gains after reports of their own.

Roku (ROKU)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, August 5, after market close

One of 2019’s best stocks has been a bit of a disappointment in 2020. ROKU stock has gained a bit over 12% so far this year, which isn’t bad. But most streaming plays have done better, and shares still sit below all-time highs reached in late November. In this market, most growth stocks have long since taken out new levels.

Roku can change that on Wednesday afternoon with a big quarter and a strong outlook. The best way to do so would be to dispel the bearish narratives surrounding the stock. The pandemic unquestionably has accelerated ‘cord-cutting’, as Roku itself highlighted last week.

But the concern, particularly with Amazon’s impressive growth, is to what extent Roku was able to capitalize. It’s competing with giants, and bears have argued that market share will erode over time.

ROKU stock isn’t cheap, or profitable, but that hasn’t stopped other growth stocks that have convinced investors they can take advantage of massive opportunities. Roku needs to inspire that kind of optimism on Wednesday.

Uber (UBER)

Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, August 6, after market close

UBER stock is stumbling into earnings, having dropped about 20% from June highs. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. likely is a factor.

There’s probably not much the ridesharing business can do to assuage those concerns on Thursday afternoon. So the focus likely shifts to the company’s food delivery business.

The recently announced acquisition of Postmates likely will receive some commentary and analyst questions. Numbers for Uber’s legacy UberEats business will be closely scrutinized.

After all, Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) posted a strong Q2, and UberEats needs to keep pace. If that business can’t drive big growth, and start moving toward profitability, in this environment, investors are going to question the long-term outlook as well.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, August 6, after market close

UBER isn’t the only stock to stumble amid rising pandemic concerns in recent weeks. Travel stocks have taken a hit, even if in some cases the rallies had simply gone too far.

Taking the long view, there are likely some opportunities in the space. Investors looking for those opportunities in the sector should pay close attention to Booking Holdings’ Q2 report — and, more importantly, listen to the post-earnings conference call.

After all, there may not be a company out there with a broader reach and more real-time data about the worldwide travel industry than Booking Holdings. The Booking.com website, in particular, goes beyond chain hotels to bed and breakfasts and even vacation rentals.

The sector admittedly has not had much reason for optimism of late. We’ll see if Booking’s Q2 report provides a spark.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

