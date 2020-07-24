7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

Earnings season reaches its peak next week at an interesting time for the markets. After shaky trading of late, and the reaction to earnings so far, bears have to be somewhat emboldened.

After all, investors don’t seem to like what they’re heard so far. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell after earnings reports that were good, but evidently not good enough. The market shrugged at a solid release from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). And value plays like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) sparked little optimism with their numbers.

The argument that U.S. equities have run too far seems to be gaining some traction, at least looking at the reaction to corporate earnings reports. Yet broad market indices don’t show much pressure: The S&P 500 is up so far this week while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have slipped modestly.

Of course, that includes a worrisome decline on Thursday, in which U.S. stocks closed at the lows. And ahead of an absolutely stacked docket of reports next week, muted reactions to earnings will start to make their way into those indices.

As a result, the market may well be at an inflection point. If it is, these seven earnings reports could go a long way toward determining trading not just week, but for the near term:

Visa (NYSE: V )

(NYSE: ) Shopify (NYSE: SHOP )

(NYSE: ) Facebook (NASDAQ: FB )

(NASDAQ: ) Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG )

(NYSE: ) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL )

(NASDAQ: ) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN )

(NASDAQ: ) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Earnings Reports to Watch: Visa (V)

Source: Teerawit Chankowet / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, July 28, after market close

We know fiscal third-quarter earnings from Visa are going to be soft. The same is true of rival Mastercard (NYSE:MA), which reports on Thursday.

After all, Visa said at the time of its Q2 report in early May that processed transactions growth declined nearly 30% year-over-year in April, the first month of the quarter. Reopening efforts worldwide likely helped May and June numbers, but Wall Street still expects revenue to decline 17% in the quarter.

But the question for Visa stock is one that’s been asked in this space for the last few months: Will investors care? Somewhat logically, the market generally has decided that near-term numbers in an unprecedented environment simply aren’t that important. The size of the reactions to earnings reports appears to have declined, particularly among large-cap companies, and quality names in particular have been given a long leash.

Visa earnings represent the first test next week of precisely how long that leash is. And it looks like a truly pure test. Despite the pandemic and the risk of a recession, V stock has rallied 5% so far in 2020. It’s difficult to imagine what Visa can deliver on Tuesday afternoon that would surprise investors enough to bring in new buyers.

To be sure, Visa’s numbers are worth looking at closely, given its insights into consumer and business spending worldwide. But it’s the reaction to Visa stock on Wednesday that could set the tone for the rest of a key week for the market.

Shopify (SHOP)

Source: Beyond The Scene / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, July 29, before market open

For Shopify, too, trading on Wednesday will be quite interesting. While V stock has rallied 5% amid a pandemic, SHOP stock has gained a stunning 133%. That puts pressure on Wednesday’s report, particularly with a chart that looks a bit dangerous at the moment.

But relative to Visa, there’s more uncertainty about what Shopify’s actual numbers will look like. Demand clearly has shifted to e-commerce amid stay-at-home orders, but the size of that tailwind isn’t yet known. We haven’t seen a major e-commerce player report yet, so Shopify will be setting the pace.

For SHOP itself, from here, the release looks potentially dicey. The reaction to earnings from Tesla and Netflix at the least suggests that Shopify has a high bar to clear. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see investors sell the earnings news here as they did with those other growth names.

Given SHOP’s rally, and the strength in growth stocks more broadly, that could be yet another warning sign for a group that has led the market for not just the last few months, but the last few years.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Facebook (FB)

Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, July 29, after market close

So far, earnings have been a split decision for social media. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has faded despite what looked like an impressive report. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock, however, extended a rally after its Q2 report.

Both companies, however, reported user growth and higher engagement during the pandemic. Facebook, which has faced on-and-off worries about its own user base, absolutely has to keep pace. Otherwise, the narrative of “peak Facebook” may take hold.

It’s likely the post-earnings conference call will drive headlines as well. Facebook has found itself in multiple political storms of late. The company needs to walk a narrow line in an enormously volatile environment, calming users and regulators in addition to shareholders. It’s a lot to ask, but with FB stock stalling out in the low-$230 range, CEO Mark Zuckerberg probably needs to deliver to move his company’s stock higher after earnings.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, July 30, before market open

Aside from the obvious names, there’s a long list of earnings reports to watch next week. Procter & Gamble leads a group of major consumer names that includes McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Industrial names like General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are on the earnings calendar as well. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will try and take advantage of the optimism created by yet another delay at Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), while Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will look to boost the struggling energy sector.

P&G, however, might get the edge in the illustrious group. To at least some extent, other large-caps reporting next week all are facing significant short-term headwinds that will impact their numbers for the quarter. Procter & Gamble, however, has benefited from a stay-at-home tailwind.

That tailwind seemed like it was fading in June. Particularly in the U.S., however, it may be picking up again. And that might be enough to continue the 2020 rally in consumer staples.

For P&G itself, the quarter is big. PG stock is trying to challenge all-time highs, and trades now at early year levels. A multi-year turnaround effort finally seems to be gaining traction, and the consumer giant needs to prove that it can take advantage of positive conditions. With many fellow staples plays reporting this week and next, P&G has to change to boost its stock and provide a lift to its sector.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Apple (AAPL)

Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, July 30, after market close

After posting yet another historic rally — Apple stock almost doubled from March lows to this month’s all-time high — Apple stock stumbled on Thursday. Reports of state-level probes and a recommendation by Goldman Sachs that investors “avoid” AAPL combined to send the stock down 4.5%.

Trading on Thursday, and the rally over the past few months, both add some import to Apple’s fiscal third-quarter report on Thursday afternoon. Rising U.S.-China tensions provide yet another risk. Apple needs to remind investors why they made Apple the most valuable company listed on U.S. exchanges.

That might be tough. There’s going to be some pandemic impact in the quarter. Valuation looks potentially questionable, with AAPL now trading at 24x forward earnings despite persistent worries about long-term unit growth for the iPhone.

Heading into earnings, Apple stock seems a microcosm of the market as a whole. The stock was cheap, but now seems to have incorporated long-term optimism (in this case, toward the company’s pivot into services). As a result, in a still-uncertain environment, it’s difficult to predict what can inspire even more optimism — and a higher share price.

If Apple can deliver reason for that optimism, that bodes well for the market as a whole. But if the market’s most valuable company stumbles after earnings, it’s hard to see how that’s anything but bad news for other U.S. stocks as earnings season rolls on.

Amazon (AMZN)

Source: Mike Mareen / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, July 30, after market close

Amazon stock has been one of the biggest pandemic winners. Shares almost exactly doubled from March lows, adding roughly $800 billion in market value in the process.

But here, too, there’s been some shaky trading of late. Shares have pulled back 10% from the highs, with a rally last week fading quickly.

Meanwhile, it was just a year ago that AMZN stock was falling after earnings. The expensive launch of one-day shipping pressured the profit outlook. Shares stayed stuck for the rest of the year.

As a result, this looks like a tricky report. Expectations are going to be huge for both the e-commerce business and the Amazon Web Services cloud business. With Microsoft reporting 47% revenue growth for its Azure platform, AWS needs a blowout quarter to assuage any potential market share concerns.

Amazon needs to deliver. And even if it does, investors need to keep paying up for what might be the most expensive growth stock in history. It seems like a tough combination, and post-earnings weakness here could read across to all of tech.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Source: rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, July 30, after market close

Somewhat quietly, Alphabet stock rallied to all-time highs, and at least for now seems set to finally hold the $1 trillion level. But to extend the rally, particularly after a 3%-plus selloff on Thursday, Alphabet needs to drive some optimism next week.

And it seems at this point like that optimism needs to come from a unit outside of the advertising business. As is the case elsewhere in tech, investors seem set to forgive near-term softness in ad prices.

That’s been enough for Alphabet to recover February and March losses. It doesn’t necessarily seem like enough to push the stock materially higher from here, however. Self-driving unit Waymo is struggling. Efforts like Google Fiber and other “moonshots” haven’t necessarily panned out.

Alphabet spent $26 billion on research and development in 2019. The return on that investment isn’t necessarily clear yet. But if the company can change that on Thursday, that could be the catalyst for GOOG stock to start catching up to its fellow tech titans.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post 7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.