7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

As earnings season nears its peak, one key question remains: will earnings reports matter all that much? U.S. stocks did rally through first quarter reports, but generally muted reactions suggest broader trends were at play.

Earnings this week further suggest that investors are looking past near-term numbers. Big banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) generally beat estimates, but also warned of rising near-term risk. Meanwhile, JPMorgan, Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) combined set aside nearly $28 billion for bad loans going forward.

Moreover, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) couldn’t drive investor confidence, even though airline stocks rallied the following day on good news from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA). Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock tanked after-hours Thursday following an earnings miss. Among major names, only Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) seems to have bucked the trend.

And yet, U.S. stocks have done just fine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up more than 1.4% for the week, and the S&P 500 almost 1%. However, the NASDAQ Composite pulled back only modestly despite a historic run over the past few months.

It remains to be seen whether that trend holds after earnings next week. More, and bigger, names are on the docket — and they include some of the market’s big winners so far in 2020.

Therefore, if earnings were going to dent — or accelerate — investor optimism, the next two weeks would be when it was going to happen. As investors judge that optimism, these are the seven earnings reports to watch next week:

IBM (NYSE: IBM )

(NYSE: ) Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO )

(NYSE: ) Snap (NYSE: SNAP )

(NYSE: ) Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT )

(NASDAQ: ) Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA )

(NASDAQ: ) AT&T (NYSE: T )

(NYSE: ) Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

So, with all of that in mind, let’s dive in.

Earnings Reports to Watch: IBM (IBM)

Source: Laborant / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Monday, July 20, after market close

After years of declines in both revenue and its share price, IBM can’t move markets the way that it once could. But, for two reasons, tech investors should watch IBM earnings closely.

For one, IBM is the first major player in cloud to report. Cloud names generally have rallied sharply from March lows on the belief that the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate adoption. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), for instance, no doubt has benefited from e-commerce tailwinds. But its Amazon Web Services is a key driver, and maybe the key driver, of a 60% rally year-to-date.

IBM’s market share isn’t huge. But if IBM can beat expectations with its cloud business, that bodes well for larger rivals as earnings season rolls on.

The second reason the IBM release is worth watching is precisely because of that multi-year history of disappointment. This has not been a market kind to value stocks or turnarounds, and growth stocks again have led the way since March. We’ll see in the post-earnings reaction if there’s any sign of a change in investor attitudes.

Of course, for IBM itself, this is a key report for the same reason. This week, our Matt McCall laid out the bull case for IBM stock heading into earnings. And it requires IBM, thanks to its Red Hat acquisition, to start winning in cloud.

Valuation suggests the stock can rally sharply if IBM can show progress. However, that same valuation also suggests that investors remain skeptical.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Source: Tetiana Shumbasova / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, July 21, before market open

Coca-Cola, too, hasn’t had the heft it once did. But its worldwide reach makes second quarter results worth watching closely.

After all, few companies will better understand precisely how consumers are acting across the globe at the moment. Coke should have real-time commentary on restaurant demand, and provide an update on the grocery channel as well.

As a result, investors in stocks across the consumer space thus should review Coke earnings. But as far as KO stock goes, I wouldn’t expect much. Investors mostly shrugged at earnings from Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP) this week, and PEP stock continues to trade almost bizarrely sideways.

Coke stock, too, has been stuck for over two months now — and barring a huge surprise, that’s not likely to change next week.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Snap (SNAP)

Source: Ink Drop / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, July 21, after market close

Next week is a big week for social media earnings, with second quarter results from Snap on Tuesday afternoon and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) on Thursday morning.

For both companies, the report is important, if not outright crucial. The pandemic has accelerated usage, but also pressured advertising demand and rates. That said, the net effect won’t be known until earnings next week.

However, for Snap in particular, the ability to navigate this unusual environment is important. The bull case for Snap is all about its ability to monetize its users.

That was a tough task before this crisis, and might be close to impossible now. If the platform can improve revenue even now, however, that may only drive optimism about what the business looks like when some semblance of normalcy returns. That, in turn, would keep the rally in SNAP stock going, while also providing a potential halo effect to Twitter and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) ahead of their own impending releases.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, July 22, after market close

Admittedly, it’s difficult to see how Microsoft earnings can be much of a surprise. A disappointment relative to analyst profit expectations would be shocking, but seems highly unlikely given Microsoft’s execution of late. The company hasn’t missed consensus in more than four years. Even in such an uncertain environment, Microsoft’s diversification and critical importance to customers suggests results should hold up reasonably fine.

The potential exception would be the cloud business. Impressive growth in the Azure platform has sparked optimism toward MSFT stock after recent quarters, and could so again. But, again, investors no doubt are expecting a big quarter on that front.

After earnings, then, MSFT might simply come down to investor sentiment. This, after all, is a company that has added a stunning $350 billion in market value in 2020 alone. The figure is over $800 billion going back to December 2018 lows.

At some point, though, Microsoft stock simply has to become too expensive. And if that point arrives next week, that could cast a cloud over other dearly-valued and high-quality names reporting later in earnings season.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, July 22, after market close

Tesla has not added $350 billion in market value this year, though at times it has felt like it. The stock has rallied 260% YTD, moving its market capitalization from $70 billion to the current $281.3 billion.

After the rally, which includes parabolic gains in recent weeks, it seems like anything could happen on Wednesday afternoon. Consensus suggests a 19% year-over-year decline in revenue, after Tesla disclosed earlier this month that deliveries had fallen 5% relative to Q2 2019 levels.

Of course, the pandemic was a key factor. And the question is how that delivery figure translated to sales and earnings Analyst profit expectations range from a loss of $2.53 per share to a $1.22 profit. Consensus suggests a 19% decline in revenue, due to higher sales of the lower-priced Model 3.

Owing to both the rally and the potential range of bottom-line outcomes, the options market is expecting volatility. Straddle pricing implies a 17% move in TSLA stock next week. And after the past few years, such a move wouldn’t be stunning.

Therefore, the biggest surprise might be if Tesla stock finished next week about where it began.

Source: Roman Tiraspolsky / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, July 23, before market open

The pandemic interrupted a long-awaited rally in AT&T stock, which in November had moved to its highest level in almost two years. Back at $30, Q2 earnings on Thursday give AT&T a chance to try and reignite optimism.

It’s going to be difficult, though. The concern isn’t necessarily in the wireless business, which should up reasonably well. (Earnings Friday morning from rival Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) will confirm whether that’s the case.) Rather, AT&T’s two big acquisitions this decade — DIRECTV and Time Warner — are facing significant challenges.

Additionally, cord-cutting is pressuring satellite subscriptions, while also crimping affiliate fees for the Turner networks. And given AT&T’s massive debt, those pressures are amplified in the T stock price.

It’s not likely that AT&T numbers are going to show some surprising strength in those businesses. Rather, AT&T is going to have to convince investors it can respond. The most obvious way would be through strong numbers for the new HBO MAX streaming service, but an early rebranding suggests subscriber numbers likely disappointed out of the gate.

All told, new chief executive officer John Stankey faces a tall task in his first earnings call. At least at the moment, AT&T stock seems to be struggling for very good reasons.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Intel (INTC)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, July 23, after market close

As tech has rallied, so have chip stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, buoyed by the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), has gained nearly 12% so far this year and trades near an all-time high.

The sector gets a test from earnings next week. The always underappreciated Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) reports on Tuesday afternoon, followed by Intel two days later.

The report comes at an interesting time for Intel. The company has given up its long-held status as the world’s most valuable chipmaker, as it was passed by Nvidia this month. In fact, INTC stock has missed out on most of the recent rally, as shares actually are down almost 1.2% over the past three months.

So, like AT&T, Intel too needs to re-ignite confidence. And the way to do it is with a big quarter in the cloud business. That segment had a strong fourth quarter, and should benefit from data-center build outs in Q2 as well.

With all the hype around that market, it’s surprising that INTC stock has been left out of the big gains in tech. However, it’s possible that could change after earnings next week.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

