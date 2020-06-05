7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Earnings season essentially wraps up next week — and it’s been a fruitful stretch for the market. Since April 14, when JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported, U.S. stocks have rallied nicely.

Over the seven-plus weeks, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have gained right around 15%. The NASDAQ Composite has done even better: a 20% bounce leaves the index just over 1% off all-time highs.

But as we’ve noted in this space before, earnings reports don’t necessarily seem to be the core driver. We’ve seen a few big post-earnings moves: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to the upside, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to the downside. For the most part, however, post-earnings volatility has been rather light. It seems like investors — with only a few exceptions — are looking past Q1 and Q2 to the second half and beyond.

It seems unlikely next week will be any different, but one last burst of earnings reports are worth watching. There’s still a great deal of uncertainty in the market, and no shortage of skeptics who believe the rally since March has gone too far.

Even if reports don’t move the market, the earnings calendar might signal whether there’s any weakening of investor sentiment. That’s particularly true given a healthy cross-section of companies with earnings next week. They are:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX )

(NASDAQ: ) Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF.A ,NYSE: BF.B )

(NYSE: ,NYSE: ) Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE )

(NASDAQ: ) GameStop (NYSE: GME )

(NYSE: ) Chewy (NYSE: CHWY )

(NYSE: ) Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE )

(NASDAQ: ) Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

So, let’s dive into the earnings reports to watch next week.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Source: Sharaf Maksumov / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Monday, June 8, after market close

For Stitch Fix, the response to the fiscal third-quarter report on Monday afternoon hopefully will be better than the sentiment that greeted the Q2 release in March. In just eight sessions since that release, SFIX stock lost nearly half its value. That included a 25% decline the day after the Q2 release, which appeared to call the company’s growth story into question.

As broad markets have recovered, so has SFIX. Shares now are down less than 1% year-to-date. And that bounce sets up a key report for the stock.

After all, the 100%-plus rally from the lows is based at least on part on hopes that e-commerce will benefit from changes in consumer behavior. Stitch Fix, at least in theory, should be able to capitalize. And as a result, investors no doubt are expecting increased full-year guidance backed by new customers acquired during the response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Anything less may see drive a repeat of post-Q2 trading, at least in kind if not degree.

That rally also makes SFIX stock a bit of an interesting test, particularly in combination with another company with earnings next week. Investors have bid up all kinds of e-commerce stocks on the thesis that consumer behavior will change for good going forward. Stitch Fix earnings might show whether that thesis is true, and the response from the market might show how much of that good news is yet to be priced in.

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B)

Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 9, before market open

Alcohol stocks like Brown-Forman, best known as the maker of Jack Daniel’s, mostly haven’t recovered their losses. Brown-Forman, Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ,NYSE:STZ.B), and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) all remain down in the range of 10% from February highs. Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) and Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) have done worse. The exception has been Samuel Adams brewer Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM). SAM stock has soared, even with a recent pullback, thanks largely due to optimism toward its hard seltzer offerings.

That trading makes Brown-Forman’s Q4 report on Tuesday morning important for the entire sector. There’s been a split in performance for the industry as whole. On-premise sales at bars and restaurants unsurprisingly have plunged, while takeaway sales have spiked (pardon the pun).

Brown-Forman is the first major player to report earnings as some states (and countries) are starting to reopen. And so investors will get the first read on how both channels are performing as some semblance of normalcy returns. That data will move Brown-Forman stock on Tuesday, but it’s going to have an impact on the rest of the sector as well.

Five Below (FIVE)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 9, after market close

There may not be much news from Five Below on Tuesday afternoon. Many of the company’s stores were closed for much of the fiscal first quarter. And unlike some other retailers, Five Below doesn’t have a balance sheet problem: it closed its fiscal year with no debt and well over $200 million in cash.

The long-term story here should remain intact. Indeed, Five Below is acting as such. The company said last week that it still plans to open 60 to 80 new stores over the rest of the year.

However, for the rest of the market, Five Below earnings reports still are worth paying attention to. This is one of the better companies in retail at the moment, and its color on recent trends will be valuable.

And here, too, the response to the stock will be interesting. FIVE is down 14% so far this year, but seems like a prime candidate for buying by investors betting that normalcy will return — for good — in the next twelve months or so. If FIVE catches a bid on Wednesday, other strong stories across the market may have further to rally as well.

GameStop (GME)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 9, after market close

GameStop took some of the importance out of Tuesday’s report by releasing preliminary figures on Thursday afternoon. The company expects fiscal first quarter revenue to drop by about one-third, with Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) reversing to a loss from a profit the year before.

The initial reaction has been negative, as GME stock fell about 8% in after-hours trading. It remains to be seen if that decline holds, or if management can reverse sentiment on next week’s conference call.

GME remains a battleground stock, and it’s been mostly a draw since February. GameStop still has the balance sheet to fund a turnaround, but its executives will need to convince investors that it has the strategy as well — especially in whatever the “new normal” turns out to be.

Chewy (CHWY)

Source: designs by Jack / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, June 9, after market close

CHWY stock has rallied 35% since the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter release in early April firmly established the company as a “stay-at-home” beneficiary. That includes a 17% gain just in the last six trading days.

As with SFIX, expectations seem to be rising ahead of earnings next week. And an earnings report this week might provide a road map for what to expect from CHWY.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) likely has been the biggest pandemic winner in the market this year. Shares have tripled YTD, with the company adding more than $35 billion in market capitalization.

Zoom delivered a literally historic earnings beat this week. And yet, after a 6% decline on Thursday, the stock is down just 1% from pre-earnings levels.

It wouldn’t be stunning to see something of a repeat from Chewy. Q1 results are likely to be spectacular in terms of revenue and customer acquisition. But this is a low-margin online retailer trading at almost 4 times sales. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) loom as potential competitors. As post-earnings trading in ZM shows, it’s possible that even a blowout report is priced in, or close.

Adobe (ADBE)

Source: r.classen / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 11, after market close

Two of the country’s best companies report earnings next week — both with share prices essentially at all-time highs.

Adobe’s fiscal second quarter release seems like a pure test for the market. Its results almost certainly will top analyst expectations: the company hasn’t missed on either line since 2016. Growth will be impressive, because Adobe consistently delivers impressive growth.

That said, this is a $190 billion company whose shares have rallied around 35% just since March (even excluding a brief, steep dip during the worst of the broad market selloff). ADBE stock now trades at nearly 40 times forward earnings estimates.

The broad question in tech, in particular, is not whether the sector’s outlook is promising, but to what extent that potential is priced in. ADBE is a perfect encapsulation of that debate. How investors react to what should be an excellent release will be a signal as to where sentiment toward large-cap tech stands at the moment.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Source: Richard Frazier / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, June 11, after market close

On the other hand, Lululemon Athletica earnings report are hardly a test for its industry because the company remains such a dramatic outlier. Retail, and in particular brick-and-mortar retail, has been among the worst-performing sectors in the market in 2020 (and for several years before that). Yet, LULU keeps moving higher.

The stock is up a stunning 38% so far this year. It’s more than doubled for March lows, and gained 90% over the past twelve months.

Indeed, at $321, and just off all-time highs, the stock has soared past consensus price targets of $225. Yet, fiscal Q1 earnings are going to be somewhat weak given nationwide store closures.

Lululemon will have a chance to show off the strength of its brand, depending on the extent to which e-commerce sales were able to offset those closures. But it’s hard to see how the stock can move much higher after a parabolic rally amid significant short-term pressures. If it can, perhaps other investor favorites, and maybe even the market as a whole, have upside ahead as well.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. As of this writing, he has no positions in any securities mentioned.

