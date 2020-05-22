7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s note: InvestorPlace’s Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest earnings picks.

Earnings season has proven to be good enough. Since April 9, the S&P 500 has rallied 5.4%. The NASDAQ Composite, meanwhile, has done far better. It’s gained 13.9% over the same stretch, and now is positive in 2020.

That said, it does seem like earnings reports have been quiet. With a few exceptions, investors have looked past near-term results. Most companies have withdrawn forward-looking guidance. Stocks have risen over the last six weeks, but it’s difficult to peg earnings season as the core reason why.

Even in that context, and with the peak of the earnings calendar in the rearview mirror, earnings next week look particularly intriguing. The slate is dominated by two key sectors, which have posted very different performances over the past few weeks — and the past few years.

On the one hand, a number of software companies report next week. That sector has been one of the best in the market for years, and has helped drive the sharp rebound in the NASDAQ.

On the other, we get reports from a number of retailers, both large and small. That sector, with only a few exceptions, has underperformed essentially since the financial crisis — and during this crisis as well. But a couple of the recent winners do report next week, and will look to build on impressive reports from giants Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) this week.

Additionally, there are some other intriguing releases. Elsewhere in tech, chipmaker Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), as well as hardware manufacturers HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), are on the docket. However, software and retail dominate the seven earnings reports to watch next week — which include:

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY )

(NASDAQ: ) Dollar General (NYSE: DG )

(NYSE: ) com (NYSE: CRM )

(NYSE: ) Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST )

(NASDAQ: ) Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA )

(NASDAQ: ) VMWare (NYSE: VMW )

(NYSE: ) Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

So, with all of that in mind, let’s dive into the earnings reports.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Workday (WDAY)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, May 27, after market close

Even at this point in the earnings calendar, we haven’t seen that many key reports from the enterprise software sector. The likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) have reported, of course. But in terms of key verticals and key offerings, Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted a solid beat on Thursday afternoon.

However, there are some SaaS (software-as-a-service) leaders set to report — and Workday is the first of them next week. That alone makes Wednesday afternoon’s earnings release worth watching. We’ll get a glimpse of how enterprises are responding to the pandemic. This crisis, after all, is a key test of the maxim that SaaS revenue is safer than secured debt.

Trading in WDAY stock on Thursday will be interesting as well. Again, software stocks still are leading the market — but valuations were a concern even before the world economy came to a halt. How investors respond to Workday stock will be worth noting, no matter what earnings look like. That’s particularly true given what comes the following day.

Dollar General (DG)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 28, before market open

Dollar General has a big opportunity with its fiscal first-quarter release on Thursday morning. It took a few weeks, but investors are treating DG stock as a pandemic play. The stock touched an all-time high earlier this month before a modest retreat.

The case for DG stock is that consumers facing short-term struggles will trade down to its lower-priced offerings. Q1 earnings need to show that’s the case.

After all, Walmart posted a 10% comp in its Q1, and Kroger (NYSE:KR) is posting blowout numbers. Just keeping pace with those rivals might not be enough given that Dollar General stock has rallied 30% from March lows.

However, if Dollar General can beat even elevated expectations, there’s room for upside with shares valued at just 24x forward earnings. And if the numbers show further market share gains from rival Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), which also reports on Thursday morning, all the better.

Salesforce.com (CRM)

Source: Bjorn Bakstad / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 28, after market close

After Workday’s report on Wednesday, Thursday is a huge day for software names. Salesforce.com, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) all report.

That’s four stocks with a combined market capitalization well past $200 billion. All four stocks have gained this year; in fact, CRM is the laggard of the group. It’s gained just 9% year-to-date, while the other three names are up at least 40%.

But Salesforce earnings are clearly the group’s most important. Salesforce.com is far larger, and by far the most valuable. Its reach is broader, meaning the company should be able to highlight how customers are responding in a range of industries.

Meanwhile, CRM stock long has been an intriguing barometer for the broader market. The attractiveness of the Salesforce.com business really is in doubt; the argument has been over valuation. Particularly with the NASDAQ now in the green for 2020, that argument should be of particular interest to investors throughout the market.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Source: ilzesgimene / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 28, after market close

To be fair, there may not be much in the way of news from Costco’s earnings on Thursday afternoon. The company already has disclosed sales for the first 11 weeks of the 12-week quarter. And COST stock has traded sideways for a few months now. Indeed, options markets at the moment are pricing in a less than 5% move between now and next Friday.

But for both the market and for COST stock, there will be some news worth monitoring. Management no doubt will give some color on store traffic as states have reopened in the last two weeks. There may also be some discussion of the response to the company’s restrictive policy surrounding mask-wearing.

Additionally, with investors shrugging at earnings from Walmart and Target, the reports from Dollar General and Costco might confirm a trend. Market bears have questioned why markets are still rising despite sharply negative short-term economic news. So if strong results from Costco are met with a shrug, perhaps positive short-term bounces too are being ignored.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 28, after market close

Specialty retail stocks have fared much worse than the sector’s largest players, but by the standards of the group Ulta Beauty shares have done reasonably well. The stock has traded sideways over the past four years, with some volatility, along the way — but many niche-focused rivals have done far worse.

After a 14% decline YTD, ULTA again has outpaced many other retail stocks. To keep that outperformance going, the company needs to find a way to inspire some confidence with Thursday afternoon’s report.

It’s going to be difficult. Ulta’s stores closed at the end of March, and only are set to reopen next week. Online sales no doubt will benefit, but Ulta is going to post a soft first quarter release.

We have seen a similar, if smaller, company report this week: Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT). And that stock saw just a 4% decline on Thursday despite reporting steep sales declines in March and April. Ulta’s earnings will get much more coverage and attention, however, and could signal how other specialty retailers will fare as they report earnings in the coming weeks.

VMWare (VMW)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 28, after market close

The market is pricing in accelerating adoption of cloud services as a result of the current pandemic. That’s a key reason why both Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) have touched all-time highs.

VMW stock, however, hasn’t seen that benefit. Shares are down 11.5% YTD, and off about 17% from late February levels.

That sets up a crucial report for VMWare on Thursday afternoon. The cloud shift is a risk to VMWare’s core business of “virtualizing” on-premise servers.

Moreover, VMWare is trying to catch up through acquisitions. However, that’s a risky strategy in an environment where corporate IT teams are facing unimaginable workloads. Those teams may take the path of least resistance, which doesn’t necessarily suggest choosing VMWare’s “hybrid cloud” offerings.

Relative to trailing profits, VMW stock is cheap. But this is a quarter that can set the narrative for the stock going forward. This is a clear “value trap or value play?” argument, and Q1 results and commentary could push investors in one of those directions.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Friday, May 29, before market open

Canopy Growth officially confirmed its earnings date on Friday, as fourth-quarter results will be released next Friday.

That said, it will close an interesting and important stretch for the cannabis industry. Most notably, last week Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) posted results that were much better than expected. Also, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) posted a decent quarter as well.

The industry still is growing, even if share prices across the sector don’t necessarily reflect it. That said, though, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) is down nearly 60% over the past twelve months.

If Canopy — the industry’s largest player — can post a big quarter, broader trends in the sector start looking more positive. And with shares down so far, even after a 90% bounce from March lows, that could suggest room to rally for not jut Canopy stock, but other pot stocks as well.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

