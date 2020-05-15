7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The retail portion of earnings season begins next week. But it’s not just retailers releasing earnings reports.

Indeed, there’s an intriguing cross-section of companies reporting next week. A pair of tech leaders are joined by the likes of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). China’s largest company reports, along with in-country giants Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) adds an update from the battered travel industry.

The question, as it’s been throughout this earnings season, is to what extent the reports will matter. Since JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) unofficially kicked off the season a little over a month ago, the S&P 500 has risen 3.2%.

That’s only modestly better than the 2.8% rally over the same stretch amid fourth quarter earnings. It’s a smaller move than seen in the index after Q2 (when stocks declined) and Q3 (another rally).

Corporate earnings reports, so far, haven’t moved the market as much as they did in more ‘normal’ times. That’s likely at least in part due to the fact that even the largest companies are facing the same uncertainty as the rest of us.

That said, next week may be different. Reports from some of the country’s largest retailers will give our best view of the U.S. consumer at the moment. Those releases are among the seven earnings reports to watch next week:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

(NYSE:WMT) Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

(NYSE:HD) Target (NYSE:TGT)

(NYSE:TGT) TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

(NYSE:TJX) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

(NASDAQ:NVDA) Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

(NYSE:PANW) Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)

Walmart (WMT)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, May 19, before market open

There’s no company with a better understanding of the U.S. consumer than Walmart. That alone makes the company’s fiscal first quarter report worth watching closely.

But the report looks key for Walmart stock as well. Despite a short-term boost to sales from the current crisis, WMT is up less than 4% so far this year, and has pulled back from April’s highs.

Meanwhile, rival Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has gained about 29% in 2020. This year, AMZN has added $275 billion in market value; Walmart’s total market capitalization still sits below $350 billion.

There’s an opportunity for Walmart to reset its narrative with a quarter that tops expectations. Those expectations are high: one analyst recently estimated a 12% same-store sales increase for the quarter, based in part of reporting from the Wall Street Journal that Walmart saw 20% growth in March alone.

We know Walmart’s quarter is going to be a blowout. The question is how big, and what even a blowout will mean for Walmart stock and the rest of the sector.

Home Depot (HD)

Source: Northfoto / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, May 19, before market open

The strength in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) through this crisis has been impressive and somewhat surprising. Despite significant cyclical exposure, HD stock is up so far this year, and just 5% below all-time highs set in February.

Investors haven’t had the same patience elsewhere in the construction sector. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) is down 20% YTD. That’s with some help from HD stock, which is a core holding.

So there are two aspects of earnings next week to keep an eye on. The first is commentary on the health of the industry from both Home Depot and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), which reports the next day.

The second is the market’s reaction to the reports. Investors have been remarkably patient with HD and even LOW; does that hold next week?

Target (TGT)

Source: Robert Gregory Griffeth / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, May 20, before market open

Earnings from Target on Wednesday morning will provide another angle to U.S. consumer demand. Target’s business isn’t quite as defensive as Walmart’s. Less than 20% of revenue last year came from food and beverage (mostly grocery purchases); the figure was over 55% for Walmart.

And so Target’s numbers likely won’t be as impressive as those of Walmart, as it lacks the tailwind of stockpiling consumers. But the company should also provide more color on discretionary spending on items like apparel and home furnishings.

The quarter also represents a key test for Target’s omnichannel strategy. The success of that strategy has led TGT stock to more than double from 2017 levels.

But the worry has been that higher online sales would pressure margins, given that Target doesn’t quite have the scale of either Walmart or Amazon. The extreme mix shift driven by store closures in Q1 and online purchases from stuck-at-home consumers will test that hypothesis.

And so this is a key quarter for Target. Solid revenue numbers and good margin performance establish Target stock as a name that can be owned in basically every environment. Anything less, however, and the gap between Target and its larger rivals would seem reasonably wide. That could result in TGT being left behind.

TJX Companies (TJX)

Source: Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 21, before market open

TJX Companies has some work to do. Shares still are down more than 30% from February highs.

Investors have taken the long view with quality names throughout the market. TJX has not been one of them: shares touched a five-week low on Wednesday before a modest bounce the following day.

It remains to be seen whether TJX can change investor minds on Thursday morning. It’s going to be difficult. Store closures no doubt significantly pressured first quarter results. Online sales remain small for TJX and across the industry.

But we should get some commentary about consumer response to initial reopenings in some states. Here, too, investor reaction is worth watching, both relative to TJX and rival Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), who reports on Thursday afternoon. There are a number of smaller, weaker apparel-heavy retailers releasing earnings reports in the coming weeks. Trading in TJX and ROST next week might be a preview of what’s to come elsewhere in the sector.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: michelmond / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 21, after market close

It took a while, but investors have come to see Nvidia as a pandemic play. The case makes some sense.

After all, Nvidia’s biggest market at the moment is gaming. That industry is getting a short-term boost. At the same time, cloud adoption is accelerating, providing help to Nvidia as it competes with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in data center.

After plunging in March, NVDA stock not only recovered its losses but reached a new all-time high. The mission for Nvidia on Thursday, then, is simple: to keep the momentum going.

After all, expectations are reasonably high. Nvidia probably needs to detail some of the acceleration investors believe is on the way. Anything less would be bad news for NVDA.

It could read across poorly to other chip names that have rallied as well. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down just 6% year-to-date. But if Nvidia shows any sign of weakness, confidence in smaller, slower-growing chipmakers may take a hit as well.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 21, after market close

Palo Alto Networks stock has bounced back sharply, gaining 75% from brief March lows. But the stock still has another ~15% to go to reach new highs.

A strong fiscal third quarter report on Thursday afternoon could keep the rally going. There’s an argument that cybersecurity companies should benefit from the pandemic. Millions of white-collar employees working at home raise significant security risks. And it’s hard to see how Palo Alto’s offerings are anything but mission-critical to customers at this point.

Indeed, other names in the space have gained sharply. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is at all-time highs after a blowout report earlier this month. So is Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), while Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) touched a nine-month high last week.

As a leader, and maybe the leader, in the industry, Palo Alto earnings can impact the sector. But they’re key for PANW as well. A big quarter could mean that the stock might follow smaller names to new highs of its own.

Alibaba (BABA)

Source: Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Friday, May 22, before market open

Alibaba stock seems to be at a bit of an inflection point heading into Friday morning’s fiscal fourth quarter release. Shares have traded mostly sideways going back to late February.

Fundamentally, BABA stock remains cheap enough. But the company has struggled to drive consistent investor trust. The disaster at Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) probably isn’t helping that trust. Geopolitics are a concern as well.

It’s possible Friday’s report is a reminder of the positive aspects of Alibaba stock, however. Q4 results might take a hit from China’s own response to the coronavirus. But Alibaba’s impressive market share already is growing, and its own cloud business is dominant in Asia.

A good quarter here can change the narrative for Alibaba stock. And with the stock still 13% below January highs, there’s some upside if that change arrives.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

