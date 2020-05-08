7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Earnings season takes a bit of a breather next week. After two weeks of releases from the country’s largest companies, the calendar isn’t quite as full of earnings reports for next week.

Of course, even with those major reports, U.S. stocks haven’t moved all that much. The S&P 500 is currently up just about 3% this week, while the NASDAQ Composite has done better with a 5% gain. Thanks to “Big Tech,” that index now is positive year-to-date.

Sure, most of the bounce in the broad market came before earnings season. The potential fireworks simply haven’t materialized. Investors seem to be taking the long view, and chalking up weakness — or, on occasion, strength — to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

That trend may hold next week. But what’s interesting about the earnings calendar is that there are more names with direct exposure to the effects of the coronavirus.

Casino operator Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) will try and keep the rally in its sector going as some properties prepare to reopen. AutoNation (NYSE:AN) reports on Monday morning, as well as Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH). Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE:NCLH) follows on Thursday.

However, there are even bigger names reporting earnings next week. That said, these are the seven earnings reports to watch:

With all of that in mind, let’s dive in.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Under Armour (UA, UAA)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, May 11, before market open

The problem for Under Armour is that it was struggling even before the current crisis. Guidance for this year given with the fourth-quarter report in February tanked Under Armour stock. There was modest impact from the coronavirus embedded in the company’s outlook, but earnings per share guidance of 10 cents to 13 cents was not what investors were hoping for — or even expecting.

That guidance unsurprisingly was withdrawn early last month. So in that context, it’s hard to see how Under Armour can change the narrative that has led its stock to decline more than 85% from 2015 highs.

Still, though, management will try and inspire some confidence in its restructuring plan. Good news on the online sales front could suggest that there’s more strength in the brand than skeptics believe.

And from that perspective, Under Armour’s earnings report is an interesting preview of what might be expected from other retailers — most of which begin reporting later this month. What do costs look like with stores closed? How much demand can be recaptured via e-commerce? These are key questions for the sector, and Under Armour will be among the first companies to answer them.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, May 11, after market close

Of course, no company has a better sense of retail trends than Simon Property Group — the country’s largest mall operator. Right now, investors are expecting the worst: SPG has badly lagged the market bounce of the past few weeks, and shares are fading again heading into its earnings reports.

Moreover, the pressure on SPG isn’t coming just from short-term worries. This crisis may well lead to additional bankruptcies in retail. And there simply aren’t enough growing retailers out there to replace a flood of vacancies.

Simon will try and calm those fears on Monday afternoon, while fellow mall operator Macerich (NYSE:MAC) will aim to do the same on Tuesday morning. And overall, commentary from these two landlords likely will echo across the industry next week.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, May 13, after market close

Even in a vastly different environment, the story for Cisco Systems really isn’t all that different. The company simply needs to convince investors that it can drive consistent, material growth going forward. Its inability to do so is why CSCO stock has lagged other large-cap tech plays. In fact, over the past two years, shares are down 8.5%. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ Composite has rallied 22.6% over the same period.

Given that history, Cisco doesn’t need a blowout fiscal third-quarter report on Wednesday afternoon. Simply holding up could drive some optimism. Nonetheless, the worry is that the massive transition to working from home will pressure demand for on-premise networking equipment. Rival Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) cited weakness in its pipeline in delivering preliminary results last week.

If Cisco can muddle through 2020, that can buoy hopes for growth in 2021 and beyond. The 5G rollout could be a catalyst, and valuation is reasonable. Collectively, though, Cisco needs to do enough — just enough — to get more investors to take that longer view.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 14, after market close

Cannabis stocks seem to have found a bottom. The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) has gained 30% from its lows. But for Aurora, the bottom looks shakier.

ACB stock has rallied 15%, but a reverse split looms next week — as does a fiscal third-quarter earnings report.

Right now, neither looks like good news for Aurora. Reverse splits often (though not always) lead to further price declines. And it’s hard to see how earnings do much help the case for ACB stock.

The pandemic has interrupted sales of the Cannabis 2.0 products that were supposed to drive growth in the Canadian market. Recent releases hadn’t sparked much optimism. Weak results and a leveraged balance sheet explain why ACB is down 69% so far this year. Neither issue seems likely to get fixed next week.

It’s a dicey week for the sector as well. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has an earnings report of its own on Monday afternoon, and neither Tilray nor Aurora has lit the world on fire in recent quarters. Another round of soft results could undercut the progress cannabis stocks have made over the past few weeks.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 14, after market close

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Applied Materials has an opportunity with its fiscal second-quarter release on Thursday afternoon. AMAT stock has caught a bounce along with other chip names, climbing more than 40% off March lows. However, shares still have lagged.

In fact, AMAT is down 12% year-to-date. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has lost less than 5% of its value. Chipmakers have done even better: the likes of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are up sharply YTD, while Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has dropped just under 1%.

There’s still a gap between shares of Applied Materials and those of some of its customers. It’s a gap that doesn’t make a huge amount of sense: if Nvidia and AMD are holding up, their suppliers should do the same.

And so a big report from Applied Materials can drive a nice post-earnings reports rally. Anything less, however, could keep a lid on AMAT stock — and also make investors wonder if trading in chipmakers has been a bit too optimistic.

VF Corporation (VFC)

Earnings Report Date: Friday, May 15, before market open

VF Corporation too has an opportunity next week. Investors have given an awful lot of leeway to the market’s best names. VF would seem to be one of those names, having entered 2020 with returns of roughly 1,500% over the preceding quarter century.

But the stock has plunged 41% so far in 2020. And save for the worst of the trading in March, the stock hasn’t seen much of a bounce.

It may be that investors correctly see chips or tech more broadly as a different animal. But one wonders why the market is pricing in a massive long-term impact into brands like The North Face and Timberland.

VF did provide preliminary results for the quarter (and fiscal year 2020) on April 21. It’s unlikely to give detailed guidance for fiscal 2021.

Still, with the stock struggling to find a rebound, it won’t take much. And if VFC can catch a bid on Friday, it might suggest that the entire sector isn’t yet being written off by investors.

JD.com (JD)

Earnings Report Date: Friday, May 15, before market open

Like some of its American counterparts, Chinese e-commerce provider JD.com has rallied through the crisis. And so the mission on Friday morning is simple: don’t give investors a reason to question their thesis.

I’d expect JD.com will deliver, given recent performance and external tailwinds. But it will have to. The scandal at Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) may have rattled investor confidence in other Chinese companies. Additionally, valuation is not terribly cheap, and investors have an easy peer to switch to in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

It seems likely that Q1 results could set the narrative for JD for some time to come. A blowout quarter means the company is battling Alibaba and holding off third-place Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD). It suggests that Chinese economy as a whole is at worst solid as the country reopens.

Anything less, however, and competitive and/or macro worries can pop back up. After a 32% gain YTD, those worries don’t look priced in.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

