7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Earnings reports this week appeared enormously important for the market. The country’s four most valuable companies were reporting, along with a number of leaders in key industries. Meanwhile, U.S. stocks had stabilized well above March lows yet sharply below February highs.

Sideways trading coming into this week suggested investors were looking for direction in a truly unprecedented time. The likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) seemed best fit to give that direction.

Investors digested those reports and the sideways trading has mostly continued. Futures prices overnight leave the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 basically flat for the week, while the NASDAQ Composite eked out a 1% gain.

It remains to be seen if earnings next week drive more in the way of movement. It’s certainly possible. Though the earnings calendar isn’t as stacked as it was this week, it’s still full of major companies across the economy.

In that group, there are several on which investors should concentrate their focus:

Disney (DIS)

Source: Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, May 5, after market close

As with the market as a whole this week, it’s fair to wonder if Disney earnings next week will matter all that much. After all, the company simply may not have that much news to share.

We know the new streaming service, Disney+, is driving huge subscriber numbers amid a worldwide lockdown. We know the parks, cruise, and studio businesses are shut down and are likely to stay that way for some time.

Still, Disney’s broad reach means it may have some color to offer on how consumers are behaving, and when and how management believes normalcy will return to its operations. At this point in the recovery, every bit of information helps.

Meanwhile, trading in DIS stock next week should be interesting. There’s certainly a case that the stock’s bounce from March lows should continue, given the year-to-date rally in streaming leader Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). But Netflix’s blowout report last week has proved to be a bit of a “sell the news” event. Do big numbers from Disney+ create a similar dynamic here? Or does the slow recovery in Disney stock continue?

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, May 5, after market close

Investors have stuck by video game stocks through this crisis. Earnings reports from gaming names next week will show whether that remains the case. Both Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) release their earnings reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Expectations are going to be high. EA and ATVI both are positive year-to-date, as investors look to a boost in in-game transactions and digital downloads.

But there’s certainly room for the rally in both stocks to continue. The gains so far haven’t been exactly torrid: EA is up a little over 6%, while ATVI has climbed 7.3%.

If the two developers can show that they’re picking up users and revenue in this environment, the rally could extend. EA and ATVI will become “stay at home” stocks, and many of those stocks have posted steep rallies over the past two months.

Anything less from those earnings reports, however, and the relatively stagnant performance for the sector over the past two years will return.

Shopify (SHOP)

Source: justplay1412 / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, May 6, before market open

If expectations are elevated for the two video game developers, they’re sky-high for Shopify. SHOP stock has rallied 83% just since April 2. Its 55% gain YTD is the 5th-best among over 600 large-cap stocks (market capitalization over $10 billion).

The spike of late came despite the fact that Shopify isn’t necessarily an obvious “stay at home” play. It’s certainly possible that pressure on brick-and-mortar retailers will boost e-commerce penetration and thus mid-term revenue growth. But Shopify also seems to have significant exposure to the small businesses that generally struggle in a recession.

Of course, SHOP stock has defied every bit of skepticism in its stunning rally since its initial public offering less than five years ago. It may well do so again in trading Wednesday. But investors convinced that broader gains are just a bear market rally will be watching closely.

After all, this week saw Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) give back its initial post-earnings gain. TSLA is one of the few names to outperform SHOP so far this year — and one of the few stocks that faces more skepticism than SHOP from a valuation standpoint. If SHOP follows a similar pattern after its own release, perhaps the renewed rally in momentum stocks is set to stall out.

CVS Health (CVS)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, May 6, before market open

Earnings haven’t been quite good enough for pharmacy stocks so far. Both Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) trade below where they did before their earnings reports were this month. That’s despite multi-year declines in both stocks that led to relatively cheap valuations.

CVS stock is also cheap ahead of its report on Wednesday morning. Shares trade at a little over 8x next year’s earnings estimates. But CVS stock, like peers, has been cheap for some time — and generally has continued declining regardless.

To establish a better multi-year trajectory, CVS needs to deliver solid earnings. But the report should be of interest more broadly as well. After its acquisition of Aetna, CVS has a broad reach. Few management teams have a better sense of where U.S. healthcare stands at the moment, in terms of both the response to COVID-19 and the industry more broadly.

That will be valuable information even for investors who have avoided the pharmacy sector.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, May 6, after market close

PayPal enters next week in an interesting position. PYPL stock has narrowly eclipsed a July peak, and is threatening all-time highs reached in February. That’s despite significant short- and mid-term pressure on the economy, which presumably will have repercussions for the payments industry.

Investors are taking the long view — and not just when it comes to PYPL. Square (NYSE:SQ) now is up 0.31% YTD after recovering steep February declines. It too reports on Wednesday afternoon, setting up important trading for the sector on Thursday.

Can PayPal and Square offer enough from their earnings reports to keep the market looking forward? If so, both stocks can rally as investors price in an increasingly cashless society in a post-coronavirus world. But the more interesting question might be whether investors keep the long-term focus amid what are likely to be somewhat grim short-term outlooks.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

Source: legacy1995 / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 7, before market open

Anheuser-Busch InBev desperately needs a strong report on Thursday morning. In March, BUD touched its lowest level since the merger of InBev and Anheuser-Busch closed in late 2008. Even with a recent bounce, shares are down by more than half since July.

It’s tempting to blame the recent weakness on the current crisis. But off-premise beer sales have spiked of late. Meanwhile, U.S. craft brewer Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) trades at an all-time high and has tripled in less than three years.

Investors simply don’t trust A-B at this point. The fear is that Budweiser sales basically have peaked — a huge problem given the debt incurred in the acquisition of SABMiller. I’m sympathetic to those worries: I cautioned investors against BUD stock at the end of last year.

But Anheuser-Busch InBev has a chance to change the narrative with solid results on Thursday morning. If sales can hold up in the worst of environments, there’s some hope that they can start improving once normalcy returns. And near the lows, BUD stock is cheap enough to rally if some level of investor confidence returns. Right now, however, that seems like an enormous ‘if.’

Uber (UBER)

Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, May 7, after market close

For investors who believe the broad rally has gone too far, particularly in tech, Uber might be Exhibit A. Despite a pandemic that seems to threaten its business, UBER stock almost incredibly now is positive YTD. Shares have more than doubled from March lows.

Uber remains unprofitable, yet has a market capitalization back over $50 billion. That combination seems surprising, and dangerous, ahead of a potential recession.

With rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) reporting on Wednesday afternoon, the sector has an interesting week ahead. The trend since the two companies went public last year has been for Lyft earnings to surprise to the upside, while UBER sells off.

Despite those short-term moves, however, UBER has significantly outperformed LYFT. (Perhaps its better to say that LYFT has underperformed: that stock is down 54% from its IPO price, against a 33% decline for UBER.) Earnings reports next week should establish whether that trend continues to hold.

But trading in the space represents an interesting barometer for investor sentiment. Again, it’s difficult to imagine riskier plays than unprofitable companies with significant cyclical exposure. Despite that fact, both stocks are up well over 100% in a matter of weeks. For investors who believe this rally has gone too far, the ridesharing names represent interesting tests — and perhaps short targets ahead of their releases.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

