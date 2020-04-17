7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Earnings reports next week look absolutely critical for the market. U.S. stocks continue to rally. Despite a global pandemic, the S&P 500 is down about 12% year-to-date and trades almost flat to where it did in August. Incredibly, the Nasdaq Composite, a largely “Big Tech” index, is down just 4% in 2020.

Both indices have bounced over 25% from March lows — on what seems like little in the way of good news. Earnings reports this week from big banks like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) were not well-received. There are signs that the novel coronavirus curve is being flattened, but the U.S. and the world quite clearly have a long way to go.

However, investors believe that U.S. corporations — and in particular, the largest corporations — will be able to muddle through the crisis before benefiting from the eventual recovery. That said, earnings reports next week would do well to support those hopes.

Though the peak of earnings season remains a week away, there is a diverse enough group of large-cap names reporting for investors to draw some broad conclusions. For U.S. stocks to keep recent gains, earnings reports next week have to keep investor confidence intact.

Earnings Reports to Watch: IBM (IBM)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, April 20, after market close

IBM (NYSE:IBM) isn’t the tech titan it used to be, and so IBM earnings reports of late haven’t mattered the way that they once did. But IBM’s first quarter report on Monday afternoon is important for one key reason: it’s first.

Indeed, IBM is the first major tech company to report since the current crisis began in earnest. It’s still a major player in cloud computing, and it’s not entirely clear how that industry is responding at the moment. Work from home efforts may be boosting demand; business closures may offset some of those benefits. In this uncertain time, IBM can at least give a preview of what might come from companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) when they report later this month.

But this also is a big report for IBM itself. IBM stock was showing strength before the market headed south in February. Shares touched their highest levels in almost two years. Investors were showing some optimism toward last year’s acquisition of Red Hat. Hopes for a turnaround were rising.

That said, IBM has a chance to reignite some of that optimism with a solid print on Monday afternoon. After all, much of the quarter took place before the response to this pandemic was in full force. IBM needs to show that its momentum continued into 2020, even if that momentum has been interrupted in recent weeks.

It’s IBM’s outlook that should be of interest to investors elsewhere in the sector. Its results, however, might be what matters more for IBM stock.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, April 21, before market open

Consumer staples stocks like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) have mostly been the defensive stocks they should be. The Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) is down less than 7% so far this year, against the 12%-plus decline in the S&P 500.

Moreover, PG stock is down just 1.5%, while other grocery-heavy plays like Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are in the green so far in 2020. Investors are betting that recent consumer behavior will give these companies a boost, while their necessity in any economic environment will keep a floor under sales going forward.

In that context, fiscal third quarter results from P&G look particularly important. Procter & Gamble is the biggest company in the space. It’s been the best performer in recent years, both as a stock and as a company, as a long-running operational restructuring finally has borne fruit.

For that broader thesis to hold, P&G needs to post a strong Q3 and likely a raised outlook for its fiscal fourth quarter. If not, investors may wonder if the space is quite as safe as recent trading would suggest.

Netflix (NFLX)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, April 21, after market close

“Stay at home” stocks have done even better than consumer staples names — and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been one of the big winners. After parabolic gains this week, NFLX stock closed Thursday at an all-time high. Among stocks with a market capitalization over $100 billion, only Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has done better so far in 2020.

As with Procter & Gamble, that performance sets up an interesting report on Tuesday. Investors clearly are expecting big things from Netflix in terms of first quarter customer acquisition and second quarter subscriber guidance. Both the coronavirus crisis and the hit docuseries Tiger King should contribute. And so, as with P&G, there’s not much room for error in the report.

But investors should watch trading in NFLX stock closely as well. The rally of the past few weeks does seem surprising. The willingness of investors to still pay so dearly for a stock like NFLX — which has negative free cash flow and a market cap nearing $200 billion — seems almost incongruous in what still seems like a nervous market.

If investors are willing to bid up Netflix stock still further after the Q1 release, this rally may have more room to run. If not, perhaps valuation still matters — for even those stocks set to benefit from this crisis.

Snap (SNAP)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, April 21, after market close

Social media stocks like Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have two competing narratives at play. On one hand, engagement should be rising at the moment. On the other, advertising revenues will face significant pressure as businesses slash spending.

CPMs (costs per thousand impressions) for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), for instance, have reportedly crashed to an all-time low. However, its messaging usage has soared.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), meanwhile, saw its stock spike higher after giving a bullish update for its first quarter last week. Two weeks earlier, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) withdrew its first-quarter guidance.

With sector commentary so mixed, Snap earnings report look particularly important. Right now, investors simply can’t be sure what to expect from the space. That’s clearly true for SNAP stock: options markets are pricing in a roughly 17% move by next Friday. If that market is correct, Snap earnings report should lead to fireworks in SNAP stock — and potentially big moves in FB, TWTR and PINS as well.

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, April 22, before market open

Commentary from AT&T (NYSE:T) on Wednesday morning will be interesting, but perhaps not in the way that some investors might expect. As far as the telecommunications side of the business goes, there may not be all that much in the way of news.

A company executive said this week that the rollout of 5G wireless was proceeding largely as planned. Rival Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) — which reports on Friday morning — has seen its stock recover nearly all of its losses, as investors bet that consumers will keep from interrupting their cellular phone service. For now, anyway, it seems like the status quo is holding for the communications business.

Rather, the news seems likely to come from the WarnerMedia segment. Ad revenues for that segment’s TNT and TBS networks no doubt have plunged, while the Warner Bros. film business is taking a hit.

AT&T executives may not necessarily quantify the short-term impacts, but its commentary could set the tone for the industry ahead of releases from Disney (NYSE:DIS), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA), and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA,NASDAQ:VIACB). And with T stock down 21% year-to-date, almost quadruple the decline in VZ, AT&T itself could use some optimism on the media front.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, April 22, before market open

Airline stocks like Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) caught a brief bid on Wednesday after the industry received a rescue package from the U.S. Treasury Department. But the sector faded again on Thursday. Airline stocks at least have found a bottom in recent weeks, but have been mostly left out of the broader rally.

That sets up a hugely important week for the sector. Delta leads off with one of its earnings reports on Wednesday morning. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) follow the next day. (United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) hasn’t yet announced a date, but it could report as well.)

The results no doubt are going to look ugly. It’s unlikely any of the majors will give specific guidance. But there are questions to be answered next week. How much cash are the airlines burning? What do the balance sheets look like as of March 31? What are the practical impacts of the government aid in terms of mid-term liquidity?

We know it’s going to take the industry years to recover. What investors are trying to figure out is if the airlines, with government help, can make it through 2020 and 2021. The sector, starting with Delta, would do well to inspire some confidence on that front next week.

Intel (INTC)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, April 23, after market close

For Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), the mission on Thursday afternoon is simple: keep the momentum going. Semiconductor stocks actually have done quite well of late. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index now has bounced 37% from last month’s lows, while INTC stock itself in the green for 2020.

Investors are betting that the tailwinds underpinning the industry will survive this crisis. Strong results and some kind of optimistic guidance from Intel — the industry’s largest player — would go a long way toward confirming that thesis.

Moreover, it’s a big report for Intel as well. The company is coming off a huge fourth quarter earnings beat in January that showed impressive results in its data center business. Another solid quarter amid very real headwinds would suggest that Intel’s execution continues to improve as it tries to hold off the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

This is a report that can move INTC stock, and the sector as well. Solid numbers and a decent outlook suggest that the long-term case for chip stocks remains intact. Anything less, however, and the recent optimism toward the space could get undercut in a hurry.

