7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As earnings season kicks off next week, a difficult question looms: will corporate earnings reports even matter?

That seems like a somewhat senseless question. To be sure, in some sectors earnings will be useful. For instance, we’ve already seen Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) detail March sales as U.S. consumers stocked up amid the response to the novel coronavirus.

But from a broad standpoint, earnings reports next week are not going to be terribly useful. We know results in most industries tailed off sharply during the end of the calendar first quarter. Most companies that have reported over the last few weeks have either withdrawn previous guidance — Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the latest on Wednesday — and/or declined to give a new outlook.

In other words, what hard data comes from earnings reports may not be all that useful. What guidance U.S. companies give in most cases will be vague and uncertain. These are truly unprecedented times, and many corporate executives are guessing to the same extent as their shareholders.

Still, in this volatile market, investors will take what information they can get. And for the first time since this crisis intensified, a series of major companies are reporting earnings next week.

Big U.S. banks will garner much of the headlines as they attempt to fulfill government-led efforts like the Payment Protection Program. A healthcare leader will give key color on how its industry is responding to COVID-19. Earnings reports elsewhere should provide some detail on how other key sectors are performing.

Investors aren’t necessarily going to get answers from earnings reports next week in terms of how the rest of 2020 will look. But there may be some surprises, and some worthwhile information, for those paying close attention.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Source: Bjorn Bakstad / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, April 14, before market open

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is the largest U.S. bank to report earnings next week — but it’s far from the only one.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) also releases first quarter earnings on Tuesday morning. Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) follow with their earnings reports on Wednesday.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) also has a Wednesday morning release, and its rival Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) should deliver its Q1 report as well.

For the sector, actual results are likely not going to move the needle much, if at all. The market is worried about the performance of the industry going forward, as skyrocketing unemployment raises credit concerns.

First quarter earnings reports are not going to assuage those concerns. But, again, some information might be preferable to no information, and bank executives can update investors on how the industry is responding.

Whatever the commentary, investors should at least keep an eye on how the sector moves in trading Tuesday and Wednesday. Even as big bank stocks rallied in recent years, earnings generally didn’t drive big moves higher. In fact, as was the case for BAC and JPM in January, earnings beats often were met with modest sell-offs.

Do investors buy the news from big banks, whatever news that might be? If so, it would bode well for the market as earnings season picks up.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, April 14, before market open

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s broad reach should make its first quarter earnings report of particular interest. A little over half of 2019 revenue came from pharmaceuticals, another 30% from medical devices, and the remainder from the consumer business.

There are few better companies better equipped to comment on not just healthcare, but consumer behavior. That commentary is particularly valuable at the moment, even if J&J executives won’t necessarily have answers relative to the COVID-19 crisis itself.

And as with the big banks, post-earnings trading in the stock could set the tone for the rest of the market. Johnson & Johnson stock has rallied sharply in recent sessions: shares now are down less than 2% so far this year.

As I put it in February, investors have seen JNJ as a safe place to hide amid the crisis. The fact that investors see anything as safe right now is a short-term plus. If J&J can keep that sentiment intact, it would be good news for other ‘safe havens’ that have held up amid the broad market sell-off.

UnitedHealth (UNH)

Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, April 15, before market open

There’s another healthcare leader reporting earnings next week. UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), the nation’s largest insurer, releases its first quarter report on Wednesday morning.

In this environment, UnitedHealth earnings matter to every investor, not just those interested in UNH or the sector more broadly. As with J&J, UnitedHealth isn’t going to answer every question investors have. It won’t even answer most of them. But there should be key information here that gives some color on how the healthcare industry is holding up, particularly outside of the response to COVID-19.

UNH stock has rallied in recent weeks. It hasn’t quite caught up to JNJ from a performance standpoint: shares are down 10% YTD. But trading Wednesday will be an interesting test for another large-cap name that, after a bounce back, has managed to keep its declines relatively manageable.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, April 15, after market close

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) seems like an odd choice for this list. Its market cap is far less than 1% that of the biggest companies reporting next week. Bed Bath & Beyond is not even close to being one of the country’s largest retailers.

But in this market right now, investors will have to take what they can get. And we simply haven’t had too many brick-and-mortar retailers report earnings in the last few weeks. Those that have done earnings reports already include Nike (NYSE:NKE), RH (NYSE:RH), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI). Those companies all are leaders (or close) in their respective categories and/or have manufacturing operations in addition to their store bases.

Bed Bath & Beyond is the first major retailer from the more challenged side of the industry to report. And so we should get some color on just how intense cash burn is during this crisis, as well as another test of investor sentiment.

After all, retail, along with energy, has been probably the worst sector in 2020; BBBY stock itself has lost two-thirds of its value. Bed Bath & Beyond’s balance sheet is rather weak; bankruptcy is a legitimate mid- to long-term concern.

And so Bed Bath & Beyond earnings should give both a snapshot of how retailers are trying to survive this crisis, and how much confidence the market has right now in that effort.

Rite Aid (RAD)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, April 16, before market open

It’s up to Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) to deliver some good news for the pharmacy sector. Fiscal second quarter earnings from rival Walgreeens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last week weren’t seen as good enough: WBA stock touched a seven-year low before a recent bounce.

RAD stock too has faded since Walgreens earnings. But the stock still is up nicely from December levels, thanks to a huge gain after its fiscal third quarter report that month.

So this is a big report for Rite Aid, which is trying to keep its momentum going. Another strong quarter and a decent outlook (assuming Rite Aid does give guidance) would be useful for what still is a widely-owned name among retail investors.

But at least decent news looks critical for Walgreens and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) as well. This is a sector that’s struggled for years, and has enough debt that those struggles can continue. If Rite Aid can convince investors that it’s managing industry-wide challenges, that at least would be a step in the right direction.

Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Source: Shutterstock

Earnings Report Date: Friday, April 17, before market open

The first quarter earnings release from Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Friday is a quietly important release for the market. There are few industries more attuned to nationwide economic activity than railroads.

And Kansas City Southern is the first of the major U.S. operators to report earnings since February — when the economy was in a very different position. Kansas City Southern management should be able to detail not just how U.S. companies are managing this crisis, but what their near-term plans look like.

That could be extremely valuable information for investors trying to navigate this challenging market.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Source: Valentin Martynov / Shutterstock.com

Earnings Report Date: Friday, April 17, before market open

As noted, the energy sector has been absolutely hammered in 2020. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), the world’s largest oil-field services company, hasn’t been excluded. SLB stock is down about 56% so far this year, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) is off 42%.

The weakness hasn’t come just from the COVID-19 crisis. The oil price war kicked off by Saudi Arabia last month has sent crude prices plummeting. That in turn leaves a significant amount of U.S. shale drilling as uneconomic, pressuring revenue for producers and servicers like Schlumberger.

What isn’t clear yet is how U.S. producers can and will respond. On that front, Schlumberger can give some color. Production cuts wouldn’t necessarily be good news for Schlumberger, but they’re probably required for crude prices, and oil stocks, to at least find a bottom. This is a key report for a sector that needs any good news it can get.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

The post 7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.