7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

At the moment investors are looking for any reason for optimism. TheyÃ¢ÂÂll probably settle for direction of any kind. The earnings calendar next week could provide some help on that front.

To be sure, earnings next week are not necessarily going to move markets. Earnings season has ended, even for retailers. There are only three members of the S&P 500 index reporting. An earnings-driven rally will have to wait until mid-April at the absolute earliest.

But there is an intriguing cross-section of companies reporting next week that can at least give investors updated color on key sectors of the market.

Several Chinese companies report, and though reported results only capture the fourth quarter of 2019, management commentary should be closely watched. Reports arrive from high-multiple growth stocks and Ã¢ÂÂcheapÃ¢ÂÂ value names from defensive plays and cyclical companies.

Even if earnings next week donÃ¢ÂÂt grab the headlines, investors still should pay close attention.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, March 16, after market close

Until this week, Chinese stocks actually held up surprisingly well. At last FridayÃ¢ÂÂs close, the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:) was down just 3% year-to-date.

The decline at ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs close is over 13%. And earnings next week from the likes of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:) could determine whether the group can find a bottom. TME stock did touch an all-time low on Thursday, but the stock still isnÃ¢ÂÂt cheap.

Yet one presumes that factory closures and travel restrictions havenÃ¢ÂÂt had a huge impact on the companyÃ¢ÂÂs business so far in 2020. With short-term pressures minimal and the valuation lower, thereÃ¢ÂÂs now an intriguing long-term growth case here. With the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:) getting back to normal in China, itÃ¢ÂÂs possible TME management will have some good news on Monday eveningÃ¢ÂÂs earnings call.

As noted, Tencent wonÃ¢ÂÂt be the only Chinese company reporting on Monday. Package delivery and logistics company ZTO Express (NYSE:) will update on business-to-business activity. 51Job (NASDAQ:) should give color on the labor market. Live streamer Huya (NYSE:) might show whether investors are willing to focus on the long-term growth of its market over short-term disruption. Social media play Momo (NASDAQ:) follows on Thursday.

We will get a good snapshot of the Chinese economy at the moment. But weÃ¢ÂÂll also get a sense of where investor tolerance for risk lies. Through most of this sell-off, investors still were willing to put their money into Chinese stocks. Trading on Tuesday, in particular, will show if that willingness is set to return.

HD Supply (HDS)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, March 17, before market open

Earnings from HD Supply (NASDAQ:) certainly wonÃ¢ÂÂt get a lot of coverage next week. But savvy investors should closely review the report and management commentary.

HD Supply is an industrial distributor. (Its name is a remnant of its former ownership by Home Depot (NYSE:).) There are few companies better-positioned to give a detailed update on U.S. construction activity, in particular, and just how much impact the coronavirus is having at the moment.

Building products and construction stocks have plunged of late, and HDS hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been immune. Its results could show whether those sell-offs are justified. They also could be a preview of numbers to come next month from larger rivals like Fastenal (NASDAQ:) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:).

FedEx (FDX)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, March 17, after market close

FedEx (NYSE:) is not quite the industrial bellwether it once was. The rise of AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) and increased use of e-signatures have lowered FedExÃ¢ÂÂs usefulness as a barometer of U.S. economic activity.

Still, FedEx has its finger on the pulse of that activity. Its management has been dealing with those challenges for long enough (presumably) to differentiate between secular headwinds and cyclical weakness in demand. As a result, investors should listen to what the management team has to say and keep a close eye on the companyÃ¢ÂÂs guidance.

This report also is key for FDX stock itself, which continues to head in the wrong direction. Shares now are below $100 for the first time since 2013 Ã¢ÂÂ and down by two-thirds from brief late 2017 highs. FedEx needs to find a way to re-inspire investor confidence. In this market, earnings alone wonÃ¢ÂÂt be enough. But without a solid report, the sell-off in FDX can continue.

General Mills (GIS)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, March 18, before market open

Going back to June, in both the bull market , General Mills (NYSE:) has traded almost without exception between $51 and $55. That sideways trading might have disappointed shareholders last year, but it likely has thrilled them more recently.

GIS stock could move out of the range after fiscal third quarter earnings on Wednesday morning. At less than 15x forward earnings, the stock is cheap enough to rally if General Mills can raise hopes for improved growth going forward. But thatÃ¢ÂÂs a big Ã¢ÂÂifÃ¢ÂÂ: General Mills has struggled with key categories like cereal and yogurt for years now.

But this is also one of the more intriguing earnings reports next week in terms of how investors react. Investors own General Mills stock not for torrid growth, but for some degree of safety (and, for some, its nearly 4% dividend yield). ThatÃ¢ÂÂs true of the CPG (consumer packaged goods) sector more broadly. And so both earnings next week and the reaction to the report should show how safe GIS stock is and potentially signal the near-term outlook for other stocks in its sector.

Herman Miller (MLHR)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, March 18, after market close

Office furniture manufacturers like Herman Miller (NASDAQ:) are among the biggest victims of the marketÃ¢ÂÂs recent sell-off. Even with a 4.5% gain in early trading Friday, MLHR stock has fallen by more than half since mid-December. Peers Knoll (NYSE:) and Steelcase (NYSE:) have plunged in the last few weeks.

And so Herman MillerÃ¢ÂÂs fiscal Q3 report on Wednesday afternoon is obviously important for its sector, which is desperately looking for good news. But itÃ¢ÂÂs also a report that investors outside the industry should review closely. Office furniture manufacturers are keenly sensitive to macroeconomic conditions and corporate confidence. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs the core reason why, as fears of a recession build, MLHR, KNL, and SCS plunged so far and so quickly.

As I , KnollÃ¢ÂÂs disappointing Q4 release signaled a worrisome plunge in corporate spending. And while I didnÃ¢ÂÂt think the market would fall this fast, the combination of disappointing sales for Knoll on the corporate side and Walmart (NYSE:) on the consumer side highlighted underlying concerns for both the U.S. economy and U.S. stocks.

Herman MillerÃ¢ÂÂs earnings report could show whether KnollÃ¢ÂÂs weakness was an outlier. If, as likely, thatÃ¢ÂÂs not the case, investors at least can get an update on corporate spending patterns.

Given office closures across the country, the news isnÃ¢ÂÂt likely to be good. But Herman Miller at least might give investors an idea of how its customers are responding Ã¢ÂÂ and thus how long U.S. corporations expect to struggle.

Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 19, before market open

Unsurprisingly, dine-in restaurant stocks have also cratered. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:), operator of Olive Garden and other concepts, has fallen by almost 51% just in the last month. Peers like ChiliÃ¢ÂÂs owner Brinker International (NYSE:) and BloominÃ¢ÂÂ Brands (NASDAQ:), which owns Outback Steakhouse, have done even worse.

As with Herman Miller, Darden is an industry leader reporting at a time when its industry is desperate for any good news. But itÃ¢ÂÂs also one of the largest and best-known consumer discretionary stocks in the market.

Investors looking for an update on how U.S. consumers are reacting to the coronavirus threat should listen closely to what Darden has to say. Given its size, DardenÃ¢ÂÂs plans to respond should set the tone for the industry. Among the most important questions: is Darden planning to dramatically ramp up promotional activity in order to draw in nervous customers? If so, that would be bad news for a group that was struggling with pricing and profit margins even before the coronavirus hit.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 19, after market close

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:) is one of three major growth stocks that report earnings next week. Business spending software developer Coupa Software (NASDAQ:) releases fourth quarter earnings on Monday afternoon. Database software play MongoDB (NASDAQ:) follows on Tuesday.

All three stocks have followed the general pattern of growth names in 2020. Stocks in the category mostly held up through February, as they continued to outperform their value counterparts. But in March, investors have fled higher-multiple names, too, and even the best growers have pulled back sharply.

As a result, investors should closely watch trading in these three stocks after earnings next week. The reaction to these reports could be a preview of trading in larger, more widely-held names in April.

If investors see these names as too cheap Ã¢ÂÂ despite still-elevated headline multiples Ã¢ÂÂ thereÃ¢ÂÂs hope that growth stocks are nearing a bottom. If not, investors who long have claimed a bubble in tech might be further vindicated.

