7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

U.S. stocks are trying, and failing, to find a bottom. A 3.4% decline on Thursday leaves the S&P 500 more than 10% below its highs Ã¢ÂÂ and again testing the 3,000 level.

In this environment, any kind of good news would be welcome. And a surprisingly strong earnings calendar next week could provide some reason for optimism.

Several tech giants will release earnings, and give updates on the current state of their respective industries. Retailers will deliver fourth-quarter numbers, along with commentary on both the U.S. consumer and overseas supply chains. One of ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs fastest-growing companies will test Ã¢ÂÂ or maybe move Ã¢ÂÂ sentiment toward that key market.

To be sure, panicky trading may offset any good news these companies can deliver. ItÃ¢ÂÂs also possible the news is worse than investors realize, even with U.S. indices off double-digits from their highs.

So, investors looking for hope should keep an eye on earnings next week Ã¢ÂÂ Including these seven reports in particular.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Pinduoduo (PDD)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, March 11, before market open

Chinese stocks have held up surprisingly well in recent weeks, and e-commerce provider Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:) has been no exception. PDD is down 3.8% so far this year, but has been mostly flat since the coronavirus from China first began to spread in late January.

That sideways trading, however, likely comes to an end next week. The options market right now is pricing in a roughly 13% move in Pinduoduo stock by next Friday, and recent history suggests that might even be conservative. PDD gained 16% after in August before plunging 23% following NovemberÃ¢ÂÂs Q3 report.

Those past moves alone show how important earnings next week will be to PDD stock. But itÃ¢ÂÂs not hard to imagine the report moving other Chinese names, as well. PinduoduoÃ¢ÂÂs commentary on customer demand will read across to larger e-commerce rivals Alibaba (NYSE:) and JD.com (NASDAQ:). It should also show the resilience Ã¢ÂÂ or lack thereof Ã¢ÂÂ of the Chinese consumer to factory shutdowns, temporary wage cuts and travel restrictions.

For Pinduoduo itself, there seems to be little room for error. At over 11 times revenue, Pinduoduo stock is not cheap. Alibaba and JD.com both postedÃÂ , meaning third-place Pinduoduo needs to show itÃ¢ÂÂs keeping pace.

And for the group, next week provides a intriguing test. The strength shown by Alibaba and JD strongly suggests that Pinduoduo, too, will post an impressive quarter. However, the more interesting question might be how investors react. If investors are aggressive enough to boost a high-valuation Chinese stock back near Ã¢ÂÂ or past Ã¢ÂÂ all-time highs, that has to be considered a good sign for the rest of the market.

Dollar General (DG)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 12, before market open

Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings from Dollar General (NYSE:) on Thursday morning will provide a snapshot of demand closer to home. For Dollar General itself, the goal is simple: no surprises.

After all, DG stock has been mostly unaffected by the market-wide selloff. Shares actually have dropped less than 1% so far this year, but theyÃ¢ÂÂve dropped 6% from new highs reached last month. Investors seem to see DG stock as a defensive play, and Dollar General needs to keep it that way.

Overall, a surprise does seem unlikely. Rival Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:) reported this week, and thoughÃÂ guidance was light, that seems attributable to long-running issues with of Family Dollar.

If results are mostly in line, then DG Ã¢ÂÂ like PDD Ã¢ÂÂ could provide an interesting test of sentiment. Does a solid, if unspectacular, quarter remind investors of the potential in quality companies? Or is anything short of a blowout simply not good enough in this nervous market? We will find out.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 12, after market close

Fiscal first quarter earnings from Broadcom (NASDAQ:) are part of a big Thursday afternoon for tech stocks. Broadcom earnings will be of particular importance to the semiconductor sector, which has struggled during this selloff. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector ETFÃÂ (NASDAQ:) is down more than 12% from last monthÃ¢ÂÂs highs, and a 3% decline on Thursday interrupted a bounce that began last week.

That said, strong numbers from Broadcom could provide a boost to the group. But investors should, and will, pay particularly close attention to commentary from chief executive officer Hock Tan. Tan is one of the industryÃ¢ÂÂs most well-regarded CEOs. His company has a diverse business withÃÂ .

There are few CEOs better-equipped to take the temperature of the industry Ã¢ÂÂ and Tan has done so before. Indeed, on last yearÃ¢ÂÂs Q1 call, Tan . However, the sector rallied on the news. And though Tan was a bit early in his call, the SOXX has gained 24% since. With that, chip investors can only hope Tan delivers a bullish outlook again.

Adobe (ADBE)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 12, after market close

Fiscal first-quarter earnings from Adobe (NASDAQ:) provide an interesting test case for market sentiment. We know Adobe is one of the best software companies in the U.S., and maybe just one of the best companies, period. That said, IÃ¢ÂÂve long been a bull for that reason. We can bet AdobeÃ¢ÂÂs earnings will beat consensus analyst estimates, as the company hasnÃ¢ÂÂt missed Street numbers on either revenue or earnings in almost four years.

Furthermore, as with Dollar General, what seems uncertain in this market is how investors will react. ADBE stock hasnÃ¢ÂÂt dropped that far in this rally, with shares currently 11% below their highs. But even that relatively modest discount, combined with an earnings report that reminds investors of AdobeÃ¢ÂÂs impressive growth, should be enough to bring in buyers.

If it isnÃ¢ÂÂt, however, thatÃ¢ÂÂs a warning sign for all of tech. ADBE stock isnÃ¢ÂÂt cheap, at about 36 times earnings per share estimates for fiscal 2021. But that multiple hardly is out of line in this market. If investors see ADBE as Ã¢ÂÂtoo expensiveÃ¢ÂÂ next week, thatÃ¢ÂÂs bad news for other quality names with premium valuations Ã¢ÂÂ and for weaker companies receiving modestly lower multiples.

Put another way, if investors sell ADBE next week, thereÃ¢ÂÂs still a long list of other stocks theyÃ¢ÂÂre going to sell, as well.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 12, after market close

Slack Technologies (NYSE:) has been one of the few winners over the past six weeks. Shares bottomed around $20 in late January, and since have gained 28% as coronavirus fears likely have been a positive catalyst. Like Zoom Video Technologies (NASDAQ:), investors figure the company can more easily acquire customers as offices close and employees work from home.

After that rally, Slack management needs to confirm the optimism on Thursday afternoon. Fiscal Q4 results wonÃ¢ÂÂt get much help, as the quarter closed on Jan. 31. But guidance for the first quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 will be closely watched.

Wall Street is looking for 37% revenue growth in FY21. So if Slack tops that figure while boasting of record sign-ups, thereÃ¢ÂÂs a good chance WORK can keep its rally going. ZM might get a bounce, as well.

And here, too, the reaction to the report will be interesting. WORK is one of the marketÃ¢ÂÂs most expensive stocks, trading at about 26 times the high end of FY20 revenue guidance. Many such high-flyers have held up surprisingly well in this selloff, as we havenÃ¢ÂÂt quite seen the valuation-driven crash that skeptics long have predicted.

If that group is going to tip, however, WORK would be the first to go. And so a selloff in Slack stock Friday after a strong outlook on Thursday might suggest that valuation concerns finally have returned in full.

Oracle (ORCL)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 12, after market close

Fiscal third-quarter earnings arrive at a pivotal time for Oracle (NYSE:). After sideways trading for much of 2019, ORCL has tumbled in 2020. Shares are down almost 10% so far this year, and off about 14% in a recent plunge to a 13-month low.

However, there are more than just short-term considerations at play. Oracle is trying to execute a turnaround, and playing a bit of catch-up as it tries to transition its business to the cloud. Progress on both fronts has been uneven; the same is true of ORCL stock, which has gained less than 12% over the past three years.

As a result, the question I asked more than two years ago remains the core question for Oracle: IsÃÂ it the next Microsoft (NASDAQ:), or the next IBM (NYSE:)? Oracle hasnÃ¢ÂÂt answered that question well enough yet. But ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs report gives the company another chance to do so.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 12, after market close

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:) too has seen its stock tumble recently. Shares have dropped almost 17% in the last ten sessions. That selloff interrupted a recovery from August lows reached when ULTA fell almost 30% following the fiscal Q2 report.

ULTA would gain 11% after a better Q3 release in early December, and trading next week again could be volatile. The options market is pricing in a nearly 15% move by next Friday. So with Ulta delivering guidance for 2021, a spike Ã¢ÂÂ or plunge Ã¢ÂÂ wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be stunning.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs particularly true since results and guidance could determine where ULTA sits within its sector. Unsurprisingly, given rising recession risk, the group has sold off in recent weeks. But within the sector, the same multi-year trends have held. Mall-exposed names continue to get hammered, as they have for years. And larger, higher-quality retailers have done relatively better.

Overall, the question for ULTA is in which camp it falls. Is it another brick-and-mortar retailer doomed to eventually lose share to AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:), or a unique omnichannel business model with real growth potential Ã¢ÂÂ a la Lululemon (NASDAQ:)? Over the past two weeks, investors havenÃ¢ÂÂt treated Ulta like one of the Ã¢ÂÂbetterÃ¢ÂÂ retailers. If the company can prove on Thursday that it is, thereÃ¢ÂÂs big upside coming on Friday.

Vince Martin has covered the financial industry for close to a decade for InvestorPlace.com and other outlets. He has no positions in any securities mentioned.

