7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Earnings reports next week arenÃ¢ÂÂt going to move the market. There simply arenÃ¢ÂÂt enough major companies reporting to offset the fears that have sent U.S. stocks plunging this week.

But next weekÃ¢ÂÂs earnings calendar has enough breadth across sectors and geographies to allow investors to take the temperature of the economy and market sentiment.

For the most part, retail takes center stage next week, as three of the industryÃ¢ÂÂs leaders report earnings. But, they wonÃ¢ÂÂt be alone. Department stores KohlÃ¢ÂÂs (NYSE:) and Nordstrom (NYSE:) report on Tuesday. Ross Stores (NASDAQ:) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:) will try and keep the off-price sector afloat after impressive numbers from TJX Companies (NYSE:) on Wednesday. Earnings next week from Costsco Wholesale (NASDAQ:), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:) and AutoZone (NYSE:) should complete the snapshot of that key industry.

Even for investors who have avoided retail stocks, those reports are worth watching. Or, perhaps more accurately, the post-earnings conference calls are worth listening to.

The broad swath of retailers reporting should give some color on how the U.S. consumer is reacting to the swirl of negative headlines. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a crucial trend to understand, given that the U.S. consumer is basically propping up the economy and the market. U.S. manufacturingÃÂ remains in . So if the consumer goes, the economy likely does as well.

Next week isnÃ¢ÂÂt just about retail, either. Key earnings reports elsewhere in the market will test investor sentiment, and so earnings reports next week might not be able to create the bottom in U.S. stocks. But they could at least signal when and where that bottom will arrive.

With that, letÃ¢ÂÂs take a look at seven earnings reports to watch next week.

Earnings Reports to Watch: JD.com (JD)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, March 2, before market open

Somewhat surprisingly, Chinese stocks havenÃ¢ÂÂt been punished that badly in the recent selloff. JD.com (NASDAQ:), the largest online retailer in that country, has pulled back about 12% from its 52-week high reached on Feb. 19. But shares still have gained 6% so far this year.

Rival Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has seen a similar pullback and a modest decline year-to-date (YTD), but seems to have found support above $200. The iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:), which of course owns both stocks, has mostly held up as well Ã¢ÂÂ falling only 5% YTD despite coronavirus news that has lasted over a month.

In that context, fourth-quarter commentary from JD will be crucial Ã¢ÂÂ and much more important than backward-looking results for Q4. That quarter, after all, ended on Dec. 31, before the coronavirus scare began. But what of Q1 and the rest of 2020?

After all, we know the economic news from China is going to be grim, with offices and production lines closed across the country. The first question on Monday will be how grim, and for how long.

The second question will be how much bad news investors are willing to tolerate. For now, theyÃ¢ÂÂve mostly been patient with Chinese stocks. However, earnings from JD.com on Monday will be an important test of that patience.

Target (TGT)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, March 3, before market open

For Target (NYSE:), too, commentary will be more important than results. Target already disclosed holiday sales back in mid-January: 1.4% comparable-store sales growth disappointed investors and led TGT stock to slide.

The slide has continued since, and some sort of good news on Tuesday morning would be a major step toward stopping it. That said, a solid margin outlook for fiscal year 2020 (ending January 2021) is the most likely source of good news.

Furthermore, Target has spent heavily in launching its omnichannel capabilities. And in FY2019, Target began to reap the benefits of those investments. Profit guidance was raised after both the Q2 and Q3 releases, a key reason why TGT wasÃÂ the . Moreover, the ability to drive further margin expansion in FY20 Ã¢ÂÂ excluding any coronavirus impacts Ã¢ÂÂ could calm investor nerves.

However, itÃ¢ÂÂs the commentary on the top line that might be closely watched by the market as a whole. Walmart (NYSE:) reported back on Feb. 18, when fears of the new virus reaching U.S. shores probably werenÃ¢ÂÂt quite as high.

Thus, Target will be the largest U.S. retailer to hold an earnings call in this new environment. Given its broad reach in terms of both geographies and class, the company has a good read on broader U.S. consumer sentiment. And so, even investors without a position in TGT stock should listen closely to what Target has to say.

Campbell Soup (CPB)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, March 4, before market open

Consumer packaged goods stocks like Campbell Soup (NYSE:) had mostly held up until recent sessions. The mostly defensive sector should, and probably did, benefit at least somewhat from a Ã¢ÂÂflight to safetyÃ¢ÂÂ. Dividend yields mostly above the plunging yield on 10-year Treasury bonds Ã¢ÂÂ CPB stock yields over 3% at the moment Ã¢ÂÂ no doubt helped as well.

However, the sector now is starting to roll over, and CPB itself has weakened. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) has tumbled, and Conagra Brands (NYSE:) has given back all of the gains, and then some, that followed a blowout earnings report in December. Even McCormick (NYSE:,NYSE:MKC.V), long the sectorÃ¢ÂÂs most expensive and bulletproof name, has reversed.

Therefore, fiscal Q2 earnings from Campbell on Wednesday morning just need to stem the bleeding Ã¢ÂÂ and they probably should. Campbell itself is primarily a U.S. company, with less than 8% of FY2019 revenue came from overseas. Consumers likely arenÃ¢ÂÂt pulling back on tomato soup or SnyderÃ¢ÂÂs-Lance snacks just yet. And if anything, reports of shoppers loading up on provisions could modestly help the outlook for fiscal Q3.

If Campbell can meet expectations with Q2 numbers, and its stock can establish a bottom, thatÃ¢ÂÂs unquestionably a good sign for the sector. It would suggest that investors are willing to at least return to stocks with less exposure to the new virus from China. If CPB stock falls, however, after what looks like particularly good news, it would be a warning sign for the rest of the market Ã¢ÂÂ which contains many companies with much more significant near-term risk.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, March 4, before market open

Fiscal fourth-quarter earnings from Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:) should be interesting in a number of ways. For Dollar Tree itself, itÃ¢ÂÂs another chance to try and regain investor confidence. The 2015 acquisition of Family Dollar simply hasnÃ¢ÂÂt worked out, as DLTR has badly underperformed the market since the . DLTR stock has gained just 3.5% over that stretch, while shares of rival Dollar General (NYSE:) have more than doubled.

But Dollar Tree earnings next week, like those of other retailers, also can shed some light on broader questions. Dollar Tree revenue, and particularly its outlook, should give color on spending patterns toward the lower end of the economic spectrum.

Commentary on the companyÃ¢ÂÂs supply chain will also be important. The company sources heavily from China, and any pressure Dollar Tree is feeling in that market should be felt by other retailers Ã¢ÂÂ and manufacturers Ã¢ÂÂ as well.

The bull case for retailers, and indeed for U.S. stocks more broadly, is that near-term effects can be managed before long-term growth resumes. Dollar TreeÃ¢ÂÂs commentary should help investors determine whether that actually will be the case. Thus, the reaction in Dollar Tree stock should show how willing those investors are to bet on that thesis.

Splunk (SPLK)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, March 4, after market close

Ã¢ÂÂBig DataÃ¢ÂÂ play Splunk (NASDAQ:) is one of three software names with earnings next week that should be relatively unaffected by the broader fears in the market.

Splunk, for instance, only generated 11% of revenue overseas through the first nine months of FY2020 (ending January). Its business-to-business model might see some modest disruption if U.S. corporations pull back on spending. But SplunkÃ¢ÂÂs offerings, which improve security and efficiency, seem less likely to be affected by tightened corporate budgets.

Veeva Sciences (NYSE:) is a largely life sciences-based play which reports on Tuesday, and whose end markets should have modest macroeconomic impacts. Also, cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ:) releases fiscal Q4 earnings on Thursday Ã¢ÂÂ and the essential nature of its software, too, should defy macro worries.

However, all three stocks have fallen sharply in recent sessions. In each case, valuation likely is the primary concern. And so earnings next week for the trio Ã¢ÂÂ particularly SPLK, which has the highest market capitalization of the group Ã¢ÂÂ provide important tests of investor sentiment.

All three companies are likely to beat Wall Street estimates, as historically has been the case for most software companies during this bull market. The respective outlooks for this year should be relatively unaffected.

At least one, and possibly all three, of these companies wonÃ¢ÂÂt look much differently next week than they did last week. All that will have changed is the stock price. If lower prices are enough to attract buying in these three names, thereÃ¢ÂÂs potentially hope for more reasonably-valued stocks elsewhere in the market.

If not, high-flyers across the market may have further to fall.

Zoom Video (ZM)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, March 4, after market close

One of the few market winners from the coronavirus outbreak has been videoconferencing provider Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:). ZM stock has gained about 48% in a little over a month on hopes that lightened corporate travel will lead to more downloads of the companyÃ¢ÂÂs solution Ã¢ÂÂ and higher revenue growth.

The question, however, is valuation. ZM stock now trades at over FY2021 (ending January) revenue estimates. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs one of the highest multiples in the entire market outside of sectors like biotechnology. So itÃ¢ÂÂs certainly fair to wonder whether the rally of late is pricing in expectations that Zoom Video simply wonÃ¢ÂÂt be able to meet.

Of course, in this bull market, valuation and pre-earnings trading simply havenÃ¢ÂÂt been risk factors all that often. Expensive stocks have tended to get more expensive. Stocks usually havenÃ¢ÂÂt sold off following earnings without giving investors a good reason to exit. In that context, the reaction to Zoom VideoÃ¢ÂÂs earnings might show whether that type of trading is over, at least for now.

Overall, investors should expect fireworks. The options market is pricing in a 20% move by next Friday, just two days after the Q4 release. So, given the gains into earnings, a big pullback could be in store unless Zoom Video can support the optimism thatÃ¢ÂÂs driven a stampede into its stock.

Kroger (KR)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, March 5, before market open

For grocery giant Kroger (NYSE:), fiscal Q4 earnings on Thursday morning probably wonÃ¢ÂÂt see much impact from coronavirus fears. But there may be fireworks anyway.

After all, KR stock has seen quite a bit of volatility Ã¢ÂÂ and selling Ã¢ÂÂ in recent years. Rising competition and slowing growth have undercut sentiment, as shares are down about 32% from late 2015 highs.

Kroger stock had rallied nicely until recently, but it could resume that rally with a solid Q4 print. Shares are reasonably cheap, at less than 12 times this yearÃ¢ÂÂs consensus EPS estimate. The company seems to be better adapting to the Ã¢ÂÂnew normalÃ¢ÂÂ in its industry, and is competing better with the likes of Walmart, Target and AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:AMZN) subsidiary Whole Foods.

Indeed, options traders are pricing in about a 7% move next week. And while itÃ¢ÂÂs nothing close to that of ZM, itÃ¢ÂÂs a reasonably big range for a lower-volatility stock like KR. External factors aside, Kroger needs to keep re-inspiring investor confidence. And strong fourth-quarter numbers, along with a positive outlook for the coming year, would be a big step in the right direction.

