7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

EditorÃ¢ÂÂs note: InvestorPlaceÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest .

With one exception, the earnings calendar is a bit light next week. With markets closed on Monday, key earnings reports, particularly in retail, are pushed back. Again, with one exception.

But even the shortened week will deliver news on the earnings front. The struggling energy sector has a big week, with reports from Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:) and Devon Energy (NYSE:), among others. Those reports wonÃ¢ÂÂt fix plunging energy prices, but could give investors guidance on how the sector plans to respond.

Elsewhere, the countryÃ¢ÂÂs largest retailer aims to set the pace for its industry ahead of peer reports in coming weeks. Two consumer giants will highlight current trends. And a pair of large-cap names will test investor appetites for valuation Ã¢ÂÂ and leverage. Those releases, and others, will be worth watching closely.

That said, letÃ¢ÂÂs dive into seven earnings reports weÃ¢ÂÂre keeping an eye on next week.

Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week: Walmart (WMT)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18, before market open

Next weekÃ¢ÂÂs biggest report unquestionably comes from Walmart (NYSE:). It comes at a crucial time for Walmart, the sector, and maybe the market as a whole.

For WMT stock itself, trading of late actually has been surprisingly soft: shares sit below late 2019 highs despite a broad market rally. The optimism toward the companyÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ may have faded.

Meanwhile, both Target (NYSE:) and AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) Ã¢ÂÂ WalmartÃ¢ÂÂs two chief rivals Ã¢ÂÂ have posted blowout reports, including AmazonÃ¢ÂÂs hugely impressive fourth-quarter report late last month. That said, WalmartÃ¢ÂÂs numbers need to keep pace.

The report will matter from a broader standpoint, as well. ItÃ¢ÂÂs the U.S. consumer that is keeping the U.S. economy, and likely U.S. stocks, afloat at the moment. So WalmartÃ¢ÂÂs size and reach mean that any softness in its sales might reflect a deceleration in consumer demand more broadly.

Meanwhile, investor sentiment toward brick-and-mortar retail clearly has been split between optimism toward leaders like TGT, WMT and Dollar General (NYSE:) Ã¢ÂÂ and pessimism everywhere else. With even those stocks mostly stalling out in recent months, a post-earnings selloff in WMT could mean thereÃ¢ÂÂs simply nowhere left to hide.

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs only one earnings report next week that can move markets, and this is the one.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18, before market open

Auto parts retailers like Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:) have struggled badly of late, as AAP stock is down 20% from November highs. Also, AutoZone (NYSE:) shares climbed 7% after a fiscal first-quarter earnings beat in December Ã¢ÂÂ but have declined 15% since. And, OÃ¢ÂÂReilly Automotive (NASDAQ:) has fallen over 11% from mid-January highs, including a 5% selloff after its earnings last week.

Therefore, both Advance and the sector need good news on Tuesday morning. Some investors are betting on a beat, as AAP stock has bounced in recent sessions after narrowly avoiding a 20-month low. But itÃ¢ÂÂs worth noting that negative sentiment goes beyond the three retailers: in recent weeks, investors have been selling pretty much everything in the automotive sector other than Tesla (NASDAQ:).

Overall, revenue expectations arenÃ¢ÂÂt terribly high, with Wall Street looking for sales to increase less than 1% year-over-year. But itÃ¢ÂÂs the earnings line, where analysts expect 15% growth on per-share basis, that will be more important. As with the rest of retail, profit margins are a key concern at the moment.

So, if Advance follows OÃ¢ÂÂReilly with a soft bottom-line print, that will be bad news for AAP stock and its peers.

Agilent Technologies (A)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18, after market close

Even with a market capitalization around 26.6 billion, Agilent Technologies (NYSE:) wonÃ¢ÂÂt move markets with TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs fiscal first quarter report. However, the reaction to AgilentÃ¢ÂÂs earnings is worth noting.

After all, the biggest concern in the market at the moment likely is valuation. And while skeptics focus on the likes of Tesla and Shopify (NYSE:), quality lower-growth stocks like Agilent also trade at historical highs. Agilent stock trades at 25 times current consensus estimates for fiscal 2020, despite growth in the 10% range.

In this market, that combination isnÃ¢ÂÂt out of line. While in past markets, it would be. And so this is a report in which the reaction is worth watching, particularly if AgilentÃ¢ÂÂs results come in roughly as expected. Are investors still willing to pay ever-higher prices for quality? Trading in Agilent stock next week will provide an interesting test of valuation expectations for the marketÃ¢ÂÂs better Ã¢ÂÂ if not best Ã¢ÂÂ names.

Bausch Health (BHC)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19, before market open

Next weekÃ¢ÂÂs earnings release from Bausch Health (NYSE:) has the potential for fireworks. The former Valeant Pharmaceuticals slowly but surely has regained investor confidence over the past couple of years. But with a debt load still near $24 billion, and patent worries dogging key drugs, Bausch still has a lot of work left to do.

Collectively, it does seem like at least a few investors are worried about WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs report Ã¢ÂÂ and potentially the companyÃ¢ÂÂs guidance for 2020. BHC stock has pulled back some 14% from December highs. And a nearly on Thursday looks concerningÃÂ from a technical perspective.

This still is a company whose debt sits at a concerning 6.5 times Adjusted EBITDA based on the midpoint of 2019 guidance. Bausch simply needs to project EBITDA growth in 2020, which will allow the company to continue to deleverage. Anything less, and the confidence Bausch has gained can evaporate Ã¢ÂÂ and the 200%-plus gains from 2017 lows can reverse.

Boston Beer (SAM)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19, after market close

Boston Beer (NYSE:) has been an outlier among beer stocks.While Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:) struggle, SAM has gained 51% over the past year and nearly 150% from early 2018 lows.

Of course, the gains are being driven in large part by the companyÃ¢ÂÂs efforts outside of beer Ã¢ÂÂ notably, in hard seltzer. That said, this category no doubt will be a focus of WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs earnings report and conference call.

With Anheuser-Busch and Constellation releasing their own hard seltzer products this year, sales of Boston BeerÃ¢ÂÂs Truly product will be closely watched. Weakness in Truly no doubt would be bad news for SAM stock. But it might be a concern for BUD and STZ as well, as an early end to hard seltzer growth would undercut a hoped-for catalyst for improved results at those companies as well.

DominoÃ¢ÂÂs Pizza (DPZ)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Feb. 20, before market open

After selling off in late 2019, restaurant stocks have mostly rallied in 2020. DominoÃ¢ÂÂs Pizza (NYSE:), however, has gone in the opposite direction Ã¢ÂÂ challenging an all-time high in late November before a modest fade.

ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not just a recent problem, though. Resistance generally has held for DPZ stock just below $300 going back to 2018, for reasons which make some sense. The company unquestionably has become the leader in its industry, as Papa JohnÃ¢ÂÂs (NASDAQ:) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:) unit Pizza Hut both struggle.

However, the rise of Uber (NYSE:) subsidiary UberEats, along with GrubHub (NYSE:) and privately held DoorDash, threaten pizzaÃ¢ÂÂs dominance as a delivery product. Meanwhile, DPZ stock is one of the sectorÃ¢ÂÂs most dearly-valued large-cap names, at just over 27 times forward earnings.

To break out and hold levels over $300, DominoÃ¢ÂÂs needs a big Q4 report on Thursday morning. Anything less not only calls into question the stockÃ¢ÂÂs valuation, but whether competitive threats may be rising faster than investors realized.

Deere (DE)

Earnings Report Date: Friday, Feb. 21, before market open

As is the case with the market as a whole, investors have been reasonably patient with farm equipment manufacturer Deere (NYSE:). This is despite short-term effects from the trade war and, more recently, the spread of the coronavirus. DE stock did selloff at the end of January on pandemic fears, but despite announcingÃÂ the closure of its facilities in China, shares have bounced back sharply in February.

Investor patience has its limits, however Ã¢ÂÂ and that puts pressure on DeereÃ¢ÂÂs fiscal first-quarter results. Q1 could have seen some modest impact from coronavirus fears, as the quarter closed at the end of January. Deere needs to convince investors that the quarter would have been good enough without those short-term impacts.

But, Deere earnings might also be a harbinger of whatÃ¢ÂÂs to come. ItÃ¢ÂÂs one of the first major reports from a multinational player that will incorporate any economic impact from the coronavirus; most reports so far covered only the December quarter.

To this point, U.S. equity investors have remained relatively sanguine toward those effects. The reaction to FridayÃ¢ÂÂs report, however, might show if that attitude changes when the effects make their way to earnings reports.

