7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

U.S. stocks have roared back this week. Through ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs close, the S&P 500 has risen nearly 4%; the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite has gained almost 5%. Strong earnings reports from giants like Apple (NASDAQ:) and AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) have helped. With major indices back at all-time highs, earnings reports next week need to keep the momentum going.

In the context of the earnings calendar, next week admittedly is a bit light. Most of the marketÃ¢ÂÂs giants outside retail already have reported, while the likes of Walmart (NYSE:) and Home Depot (NYSE:) release earnings later this month.

But thereÃ¢ÂÂs an interesting breadth of reports next week and plenty of news to grab investor attention and drive investor sentiment. Cannabis stocks will be volatile on Friday after Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:) announced preliminary results and a management shakeup Thursday afternoon. Next week will be big as well. Aurora releases official numbers next Wednesday; sector giant Canopy Growth (NYSE:) reports the following day, though that may change.

Elsewhere, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:), Under Armour (NYSE:,NYSE:UAA), and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:) will gauge consumer strength ahead of a key stretch for the retail sector.

The biggest earnings reports next week, however, come from these seven companies. Several could impact entire sectors. And as a whole, they will provide a useful gauge of where U.S. corporations sit and how investors feel with U.S. stocks seemingly back on their upward march.

Lyft (LYFT)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11, before market open

For Lyft (NASDAQ:) itself, TuesdayÃ¢ÂÂs fourth quarter report now has added importance. Rival Uber (NYSE:) posted a well-received Q4 report on Thursday afternoon, andÃÂ (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) profitability by the end of this year.

Lyft also needs to post impressive growth and improved margins to show that itÃ¢ÂÂs keeping pace. The good news is that the in the last three quarters suggests it can deliver the report investors are looking for.

If Lyft can post another earnings beat, that could drive more optimism toward the ride-sharing space. That optimism could bleed over to like Slack Technologies (NYSE:), which like LYFT and UBER have struggled out of the gate after posting initial losses. So this is a big report for Lyft, but also one that could help other 2019 IPOs recover in 2020 trading.

Shopify (SHOP)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12, before market open

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs little reason to expect anything but a strong fourth quarter when Shopify (NYSE:) reports earnings on Wednesday morning. Save for last quarter, when a one-time tax impact led to anÃÂ earnings miss, the company has topped consensus estimates in every quarter since going public in 2015.

The question is going to be: can SHOP stock really move higher? After a pullback in September, SHOP stock has rallied another 65% from a November bottom. Shares are up 172% over the past year, and almost 800% in the last three.

This is a company now valued at $56 billion Ã¢ÂÂ nearly forty times its trailing twelve-month revenue heading into Q4. At that valuation, can investors still keep bidding this stock up? If they do, that bodes well for other high-growth, high-priced names, including one with a key earnings report the following day.

CVS Health (CVS)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12, before market open

Pharmacy stocks like CVS Health (NYSE:) are sputtering again. CVS stock posted a strong rally last year before stalling out: shares already are down almost 5% year-to-date. Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:) has pulled back sharply after a disappointing earnings report of its own and fading hopes for a . Rite Aid (NYSE:) soared afterÃÂ a solid earnings report in December, but has settled back at $12.

The sector simply needs some good news right now, particularly with all three stocks showing a bit of a bounce this week. All three stocks can be considered cheap. But there are significant impacting the industry, including lower retail sales and lower reimbursements on prescription drugs.

CVS itself is integrating Aetna, and needs a strong quarter to show that the sum of the two businesses is greater than its parts. But this is an industry that needs some good news. A good quarter from CVS can bring value investors into the sectorÃ¢ÂÂs three key stocks. Any weakness, particularly after WalgreensÃ¢ÂÂ miss last month, would confirm investorsÃ¢ÂÂ worst fears about the long-term outlook.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12, after market close

Networking stocks like Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:) could use an injection of optimism as well. CSCO has been rangebound since an August plunge, and still trades some 16% off its 52-week high.

As I wrote last week, the mission for Cisco with fiscal second quarter earnings next week is simple: the company needs to . The question of late has been whether Cisco is Microsoft (NASDAQ:), a giant capable of profitably reinventing itself; or IBM (NYSE:), too reliant on legacy hardware to drive consistent growth.

Of course, IBM stock has soared after its most report, and CSCO has the path to do the same.

Guidance for the current quarter Ã¢ÂÂ Cisco itself expects revenue to decline year-over-year Ã¢ÂÂ sent shares tumbling after the Q1 report in November. If Cisco can convince investors growth will return, like IBM has, thereÃ¢ÂÂs the potential for a solid short-term bounce after earnings. From there, the broader task of improving margins and jump-starting the top line awaits.

Alibaba (BABA)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Feb. 13, before market open

Third quarter earnings from Alibaba (NYSE:) obviously come at an interesting time. The spread of the coronavirus has led to shutdowns across the Chinese economy, with U.S. companies like Apple and Tesla (NASDAQ:) closing their doors.

In that context, it might be the outlook, rather than the numbers, that move Alibaba stock and other Chinese names. After all, the countryÃ¢ÂÂs e-commerce leader certainly should have its pulse on the Chinese consumer. Investors in the likes of JD.com (NASDAQ:) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:) always watch Alibaba earnings closely; the focus will be particularly intense next week as the companies prepare for earnings later this month.

BABA stock itself has bounced back after a steep fall late last month. Chinese stocks on the whole have done the same, with the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:) regaining almost half of what was a 10% decline. Commentary from Alibaba management could well determine whether the rally is justified or whether investors, in China and worldwide, are underestimating the economic damage the coronavirus can do.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Feb. 13, after market close

Fiscal fourth quarter results from Nvidia (NASDAQ:) are much more interesting in the context of recent reports from two of its key rivals. Most notably, Intel (NASDAQ:) delivered a blowout quarter last month with particular strength in its data center business. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:), despite a solid report itself, saw its shares weaken in part because its data center growth was somewhat soft.

Overall, the two reports do for NVDA stock ahead of earnings, as I wrote last week. But they also add particular importance to NvidiaÃ¢ÂÂs numbers, particularly in data center.

Nvidia management has spent the last year in demand, particularly from data center customers. IntelÃ¢ÂÂs numbers, in particular, show that demand is there. If Nvidia, too, can crush analyst estimates in that category, that inspires confidence that the company once again is taking share in a growing market.

But Nvidia has to deliver. The stock now is up 65% just since August. Earnings multiples are creeping back toward their 2018 highs. Nvidia stock would plunge soon after. Expectations are high, but reports elsewhere in the sector suggest the company can meet those expectations. If it does, NVDA stock likely keeps rallying Ã¢ÂÂ and potentially brings the sector along with it. Big quarters from Nvidia and equipment manufacturer Applied Materials (NASDAQ:), who reports on Wednesday, could lead to a nice bounce for semiconductor stocks.

Roku (ROKU)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Feb. 13, after market close

Fourth quarter earnings from Roku (NASDAQ:) arenÃ¢ÂÂt likely to move the market. The company obviously is in the center of the shift to streaming video, but as far as that industry goes, Roku isnÃ¢ÂÂt likely to disclose anything investors donÃ¢ÂÂt already know. Netflix (NASDAQ:) already has reported. Disney (NYSE:) detailed impressive subscriber numbers for its new Disney+ streaming service, and its plans for Hulu.

But IÃ¢ÂÂm personally curious to see how investors react to ROKU stock after earnings. ROKU was theÃÂ of 2019, gaining 341%. I thought at the beginning of this year that the stock would slide, and so far it has, if modestly: shares have dropped almost 6% YTD.

After the decline, the reaction to earnings may be more interesting than the numbers themselves. Much like Shopify, we know Roku is going to post enormous growth, though hardware sales during the key holiday period will be closely scrutinized. But, like SHOP stock, what are investors willing to pay for that growth?

For Roku itself, ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs report might be a way to remind investors of just how large its opportunity is. Shares have struggled since early December, when a downgrade from Morgan Stanley sent shares . The options market is expecting fireworks, pricing in a 15% move in the stock by next Friday. The direction of that big move might signal investor appetite for high-flying names elsewhere in the market as well, particularly if ROKU and SHOP wind up moving together.

As of this writing, Vince Martin has no positions in any securities mentioned.

