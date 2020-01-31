7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

EditorÃ¢ÂÂs note: InvestorPlaceÃ¢ÂÂsÃÂ Earnings Reports to Watch is updated weekly. Please check back next week for our latest .

A key week of earnings reports has been overshadowed by fears of a global pandemic. The earnings calendar featured strong results from the likes of Microsoft (NASDAQ:), Apple (NASDAQ:), AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:). Yet, the growing spread of the coronavirus has knocked quarterly numbers out of the headlines, and led broad market indices down so far this week.

That said, this trend may repeat with earnings reports next week Ã¢ÂÂ and for some time to come if the virus continues to spread. But from a financial perspective, anyway (which pales in comparison to worries about the lives of those afflicted), thereÃ¢ÂÂs still big news on the way next week. The earnings calendar this week included reports from four of the five most valuable U.S.-listed companies, but thereÃ¢ÂÂs no shortage of leaders on the docket next week.

Both Ford (NYSE:) and General Motors (NYSE:) report fourth-quarter numbers in the shadow of TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs impressive fourth quarter. Yum! Brands (NYSE:) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:) are tasked with maintaining improving sentiment toward their sector. The same is true of video game developers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:).

However, the earnings calendar is full enough next week that even those donÃ¢ÂÂt quite make the cut for the most important releases for investors to watch. These seven, though, do Ã¢ÂÂ and their reports could move their respective stocks.

And, with trading this week rather shaky, they have the potential to move at least part of the market as well. So, that said, letÃ¢ÂÂs dive in.

Earnings Reports to Watch: Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL)

Earnings Report Date: Monday, Feb. 3, after market close

As it stands at the end of January, Alphabet (NASDAQ:,NASDAQ:GOOGL) is the last mega-cap tech name to report Q4 results Ã¢ÂÂand it has a lot to live up to. As noted, its market-leading peers mostly smashed expectations; Facebook (NASDAQ:), whose shares fell 6% on Thursday after its earnings report, is the only exception.

AlphabetÃ¢ÂÂs recent history adds import to Monday afternoonÃ¢ÂÂs release, as well. GOOG stock tumbled in April after a . Shares kept falling through late May, but have gained a little more than 30% from those lows. Alphabet has added some $300 billion in market capitalization over that stretch and briefly joined the trillion-dollar club. Well-received reports after the second and third quarters have been a key reason why.

Thus, Alphabet needs a big report both to keep investors from pivoting to other mega-cap tech plays, and the support the recent run-up in valuation. And while attention likely will be focused on headline revenue and earnings per share numbers, AlphabetÃ¢ÂÂs accounting makes peering through the report . That said, the figure IÃ¢ÂÂd focus on is operating margin.

Higher content acquisition costs and spend on the Ã¢ÂÂOther BetsÃ¢ÂÂ segment underpin the skeptical case toward GOOG stock that does exist. Any pressure on either front could cause investors to pull back after the recent rally. But, if Alphabet can match the rest of Big Tech in driving above-expectations results, its market cap may clear $1 trillion for good.

Disney (DIS)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4, after market close

Headlines coming out of fiscal first-quarter earnings for Walt Disney (NYSE:) on Tuesday afternoon no doubt will focus on the companyÃ¢ÂÂs Disney+ streaming service. Disney said in November that it had signed up 10 million subscribers the day of the Disney+ launch, and investors will be looking for updated figures.

However, investors shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt ignore the legacy businesses Ã¢ÂÂ and at the moment, they arenÃ¢ÂÂt. DIS stock actually has weakened notably of late, declining nearly 10% from early December highs. The gains driven by the initial subscriber update have been reversed. ItÃ¢ÂÂs possible continuing signs of increased Ã¢ÂÂcord-cuttingÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ a for ESPN and other Disney media properties Ã¢ÂÂ are having an impact. Coronavirus coverage may affect the companyÃ¢ÂÂs theme park and cruise businesses, as well.

From a near-term standpoint, though, this seems like a key report for Disney Ã¢ÂÂ and the trading in DIS stock will be particularly interesting. Do investors buy the streaming news? Or sell the building risk in the legacy businesses? The initial answer to that question may well signal how DIS stock trades for at least the first part of 2020.

With all of that in mind, you can expect investors in streaming rival Netflix (NASDAQ:) will be watching closely, as well.

Snap (SNAP)

Earnings Report Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4, after market close

In late December, I called Snap (NYSE:) the best growth pick for 2020 Ã¢ÂÂ assuming the broad market environment held up. So far, that call has played out nicely, as SNAP stock has gained nearly 13% already this year.

That said, the rally can continue if Snap delivers a solid earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. Even with the gains and a seemingly questionable valuation, Snap doesnÃ¢ÂÂt necessarily need a blow-out quarter to support the current price. ThereÃ¢ÂÂs enough potential operating leverage in the model, and enough room for , for analysts and investors to bake in upside if the recent growth trajectory can hold.

However, that trajectory has to hold. Snap needs to at least top consensus expectations for revenue growth: the Street is currently looking for, on average, a 44.3% top-line increase. User growth, which accelerated in 2019 after stalling out, will be another key figure to watch.

Anything less, however, and SNAP stock can be punished. Shares after all have gained more than 250% from December 2018 lows. And itÃ¢ÂÂs likely that at least some social media bulls have picked up SNAP stock after peers disappointed with recent earnings reports. With one of those rivals reporting on Thursday, Snap needs a solid report to keep its surprising status as the social media play with the best execution Ã¢ÂÂ and likely, the most upside.

Merck (MRK)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5, before market open

For Merck (NYSE:) itself, Wednesday morningÃ¢ÂÂs fourth-quarter report isnÃ¢ÂÂt hugely important. To be sure, an earnings beat would be nice. Particularly given that MRK stock has reversed in recent weeks, and now trades back around early July 2019 levels.

However, Merck makes the list in part as a placeholder for its industry Ã¢ÂÂ which has a steady drumbeat of earnings reports next week.ÃÂ Gilead SciencesÃÂ (NASDAQ:) reports on Tuesday, with Merck andÃÂ GlaxoSmithKlineÃÂ (NYSE:) the next day.ÃÂ Bristol-Myers SquibbÃÂ (NYSE:) andÃÂ SanofiÃÂ (NYSE:) follow on Thursday, whileÃÂ AbbVieÃÂ (NYSE:) closes the week on Friday morning.

And the sector simply needs some good news. Regulatory fears and investor preference for growth over value have pressured large-cap pharma stocks for years now. Remarkably, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:) has gained just 3%, total, over the past five years.

With a contentious election cycle looming, itÃ¢ÂÂs possible the sector will have to wait for 2021 at the earliest to finally see a consistent, material rally. But with so many companies delivering both Q4 earnings reports and 2020 guidance next week, optimistic outlooks across the industry could at least be a first step toward getting the sector out of its doldrums. MRK has been one of large-cap pharmaÃ¢ÂÂs winners over the past few years, thanks in large part to . However, at this point, it probably could use some outside help.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Earnings Report Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5, after market close

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:) is a bit of an odd choice for this list, given that I wrote this week that its earnings wereÃÂ likely to be quiet. However, even if the report contains little in the way of news, the reaction to QCOM stock after the release will be worth noting.

After all, weÃ¢ÂÂve seen two other large-cap semiconductor names, Intel (NASDAQ:) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:), go in different directions after their own recent earnings reports. Those moves come after huge gains in chip stocks over the past few months. This rise includes QCOM, which gained about 50% since earn April. Qualcomm earnings next week might be a kind of rubber match for the sector ahead of reports next month from the likes of Nvidia (NASDAQ:) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:).

And, of course the report will matter to Qualcomm stock as well, as the options market is pricing in a nearly 6% move by the end of next week. Analysts will press for details on the Apple relationship and the ramp of 5G.

This is now a multi-year growth story with a valuation to match. And so it would be helpful for shareholders if on Wednesday, Qualcomm could at least take a step forward Ã¢ÂÂ however small.

Twitter (TWTR)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Feb. 6, before market open

For Twitter (NYSE:), however, the reaction to earnings next week is likely to be anything but quiet. Technically, TWTR is a stock looking for near-term direction, with any move likely to be amplified. Fundamentally, the same sense holds after a sent shares plunging in October.

Twitter simply feels somewhat shaky at the moment, particularly with Snap and Pinterest (NYSE:) looking to pick off advertiser dollars. Fourth-quarter results and 2020 guidance give the company a chance to reverse that sentiment, or confirm it. At 36x forward earnings, thereÃ¢ÂÂs plenty of downside if Twitter disappoints. Meanwhile, a reasonable price-to-revenue multiple relative to SNAP and FB allows bulls to model upside if the company projects strong growth and margin expansion this year.

The options market seems to understand the importance of Thursday morningÃ¢ÂÂs release, pricing in a nearly 11% move in TWTR stock by the end of next week. That may even understate the case, as Twitter earnings likely will materially change the story surrounding TWTR stock. The only question, though, is what that change will be.

Uber (UBER)

Earnings Report Date: Thursday, Feb. 6, after market close

The raging debate over Uber (NYSE:) wonÃ¢ÂÂt be quelled by a single quarterly report. This will remain a company seen by some as a transformative force in the worldwide transportation market Ã¢ÂÂ and by others as a company with no real path to create sustainable, Ã¢ÂÂrealÃ¢ÂÂ, profit.

However, Uber earnings on Thursday afternoon Ã¢ÂÂ and trading in UBER stock in the regular session on Friday Ã¢ÂÂ are important. 2020 guidance will be scrutinized given that after Q3, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi projected adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2021. Rival Lyft (NASDAQ:) has postedÃÂ impressive growth so far in 2019, and Uber needs to assuage fears that its smaller rival is taking market share in the U.S. and Canada.

There also will be a number of companies closely watching the reaction to UberÃ¢ÂÂs earnings. Uber is one of manyÃÂ from last year whose shares tanked soon after their debuts. Most of those IPOs were, like Uber, fast-growing but unprofitable. And public market investors proved much less amenable to that fundamental profile than did their private market counterparts.

That said, UBER stock has managed to grind out a 33% rally from November lows, and trading in names like Chewy (NYSE:) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:) suggests that some investors see value in what are anything but value stocks. If UBER can climb further next week, that might suggest the public markets are becoming even more open to these long-term growth stories. And that would bode well for many 2019 IPOs reporting their own earnings in the coming weeks.

As of this writing, Vince Martin is long shares of Chewy. He has no positions in any other securities mentioned.

